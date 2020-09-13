|
Rattler throws 4 TD passes, No. 5 Oklahoma tops Missouri St.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Spencer Rattler passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns in his first start and No. 5 Oklahoma rolled past Missouri State 48-0 on Saturday night.
Rattler, the highly touted redshirt freshman from Phoenix, only played the first two quarters and helped the Sooners take a 41-0 lead.
Rattler nearly didn't the chance to make his long-awaited splash. According to a report in the Springfield News-Leader, Missouri State president Clif Smart told the school's board of governors that the game had been in jeopardy because of Oklahoma's positive COVID-19 cases. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley confirmed it after the game.
''It hung in the balance for a little bit, but we were able to do it,'' he said. ''Thankfully we were able to.''
Rattler took advantage of the opportunity and looked like a seasoned veteran. He completed 14 of 17 passes and had a 303.3 passer efficiency rating - the third-best single-game mark in school history.
''I feel like I've earned a lot of trust from my guys on the team,'' he said. ''Being the quarterback, you have to have that assertive leadership and bring certain qualities to you, and I feel like I'm still working on that, but doing a pretty good job with it.''
Rattler left an impression on Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino, who coached Heisman winner Lamar Jackson at Louisville in 2016.
''I think his presence in the pocket, being able to find the open receiver - he's got a great quick release and can make all the different throws,'' Petrino said.
The Sooners led 31-0 at the end of the first quarter and outgained the Bears 236 yards to 1. It was the first time since 2008 that Oklahoma scored at least 31 points in a first quarter and the sixth time in school history.
Rattler got plenty of help. Seth McGowan, a true freshman, caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score. Charleston Rambo had four catches for 80 yards and two scores, including a 53-yard touchdown catch from Rattler. Oklahoma gained 608 total yards, including 484 passing.
The Sooners held Missouri State to 135 yards and seven first downs in their first shutout since 2015.
Redshirt freshman Jaden Johnson completed 9 of 19 passes for 72 yards for the Bears.
It was a rough debut with the Bears for Petrino, best known for his success at Louisville and Arkansas. He took over a Missouri State program that went 1-10 last season.
''First and foremost, Oklahoma's a really good football team,'' Petrino said. ''Obviously, one of the best teams in the country. We got a little overwhelmed up front on the offensive side of the ball.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri State: The Bears were nowhere near ready for this level of competition.
Oklahoma: The Sooners' passing game looked crisp. Rattler's ability to complete the deep ball coupled with his mobility will give defensive coordinators fits. Oklahoma's defense was aggressive and tackled well to start its second year under coordinator Alex Grinch. The Sooners held the Bears without a first down for nearly 25 minutes to start the game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
None. Oklahoma what was expected and most of the teams ranked ahead of the Sooners did not play on Saturday. Top-ranked Clemson, the only one that did, rolled past Wake Forest 37-13.
MISSING PLAYERS
Oklahoma players who were out included kicker Gabe Brkic and running back T.J. Pledger. Brkic was a preseason second-team All-American. Pledger was listed as the starting running back. Anton Harrison, a true freshman who was listed as the starting left tackle, also did not play. Riley did not say why they were out. He said earlier in the week that the team would no longer provide testing data.
SMALL BUT MIGHTY
Oklahoma limited seating to 25 percent of capacity, therefore making its sellout crowd of 22,700 its smallest since Nov. 10, 1945.
Still, the fans affected the game.
''I was surprised,'' Petrino said. ''They had a lot of fans. I didn't know there would be that many people in the stands. I watched some other games earlier in the day and Thursday night, and it didn't seem like anybody had as many fans as they had at the game. It surprised me a little bit. It was a little bit louder than we thought it was going to be.''
STAT LINES
Oklahoma's No. 2 quarterback, Tanner Mordecai, played much of the second half. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 157 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
UP NEXT
Missouri State: Scheduled to visit Central Arkansas on Sept. 26.
Oklahoma: Scheduled to host Kansas State on Sept. 26.
---
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|27
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|3
|19
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-11
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|121
|598
|Total Plays
|46
|71
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|124
|Rush Attempts
|24
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|67
|474
|Comp. - Att.
|10-22
|30-36
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|13.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-73
|9-75
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-40.2
|1-43.0
|Return Yards
|17
|121
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-79
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|1-42
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|67
|PASS YDS
|474
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|124
|
|
|121
|TOTAL YDS
|598
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Johnson 8 QB
|J. Johnson
|9/19
|72
|0
|1
|
J. Van Dyne 10 QB
|J. Van Dyne
|1/3
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Roberts 2 WR
|T. Roberts
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
M. Mason 14 RB
|M. Mason
|5
|16
|0
|5
|
J. Van Dyne 10 QB
|J. Van Dyne
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Johnson 8 QB
|J. Johnson
|10
|3
|0
|8
|
K. Latulas 28 WR
|K. Latulas
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
K. Porter 20 RB
|K. Porter
|5
|-5
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Thomas 4 WR
|L. Thomas
|7
|4
|46
|0
|20
|
J. Murray 9 WR
|J. Murray
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
D. Vick 16 WR
|D. Vick
|5
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
I. Smith 89 TE
|I. Smith
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Mason 14 RB
|M. Mason
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Burks 83 WR
|J. Burks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Porter 20 RB
|K. Porter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Latulas 28 WR
|K. Latulas
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ch. Johnson 99 DL
|Ch. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Sayles 2 DE
|I. Sayles
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Webb 8 CB
|J. Webb
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Ellis 15 DE
|K. Ellis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
F. Manuleleua 5 LB
|F. Manuleleua
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Pope 97 DE
|M. Pope
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pizano 38 K
|J. Pizano
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Burkett 31 P
|G. Burkett
|9
|40.2
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Latulas 28 WR
|K. Latulas
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|14/17
|290
|4
|0
|
T. Mordecai 15 QB
|T. Mordecai
|14/17
|157
|1
|1
|
C. Morris 4 QB
|C. Morris
|2/2
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|9
|61
|1
|23
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|11
|31
|0
|9
|
C. Morris 4 QB
|C. Morris
|2
|25
|0
|16
|
T. Hudson 23 RB
|T. Hudson
|6
|8
|0
|5
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|4
|1
|0
|10
|
T. Mordecai 15 QB
|T. Mordecai
|3
|-2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|3
|3
|80
|1
|58
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|5
|4
|80
|2
|53
|
T. Howard 2 WR
|T. Howard
|5
|5
|63
|0
|23
|
T. West 19 WR
|T. West
|4
|4
|59
|0
|23
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|3
|2
|44
|0
|38
|
M. Henderson 3 RB
|M. Henderson
|4
|4
|37
|0
|13
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|1
|1
|37
|1
|37
|
F. Corwin 86 WR
|F. Corwin
|2
|2
|31
|1
|16
|
J. Hall 27 RB
|J. Hall
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
A. Stogner 18 RB
|A. Stogner
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Smith 89 WR
|D. Smith
|3
|2
|7
|0
|14
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Crutchfield 21 WR
|M. Crutchfield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Grimes 14 DL
|R. Grimes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Mead 38 LB
|B. Mead
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Johnson 39 K
|S. Johnson
|2/2
|42
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
MOST
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to MIZST End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 25(15:00 - 1st) 20-K.Porter to MIZST 23 for -2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - MOST 23(14:27 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to MIZST 28 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MOST 28(13:55 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 20-K.Porter.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MOST 28(13:50 - 1st) 31-G.Burkett punts 41 yards from MIZST 28. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 42 for 11 yards.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (5 plays, 58 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(13:37 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to OKL 48 for 6 yards.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 48(13:00 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to MIZST 35 for 17 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(12:34 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler to MIZST 25 for 10 yards.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:11 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to MIZST 1 for 24 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OKLA 1(11:28 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:24 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson extra point is good.
MOST
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:24 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to MIZST End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on OKL Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZST 25.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 30(11:24 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to MIZST 35 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MOST 35(11:00 - 1st) 28-K.Latulas to MIZST 36 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MOST 36(10:16 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Thomas.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MOST 36(10:12 - 1st) 31-G.Burkett punts 39 yards from MIZST 36. 17-M.Mims to OKL 42 for 17 yards.
MOST
Bears
- Punt (5 plays, -8 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to MIZST 25 fair catch by 28-K.Latulas.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MOST 25(9:48 - 1st) Penalty on MIZST 16-D.Vick False start 5 yards enforced at MIZST 25. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - MOST 20(9:48 - 1st) Team penalty on MIZST False start 5 yards enforced at MIZST 20. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - MOST 15(9:48 - 1st) 20-K.Porter to MIZST 17 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - MOST 17(9:15 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Vick.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - MOST 17(9:10 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Latulas.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - MOST 17(9:03 - 1st) 31-G.Burkett punts 38 yards from MIZST 17 to OKL 45 fair catch by 17-M.Mims. Team penalty on OKL Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 45.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(8:56 - 1st) 24-M.Major to OKL 44 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 44(8:31 - 1st) 24-M.Major to OKL 48 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(8:17 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to MIZST 46 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 46(7:44 - 1st) Penalty on OKL 14-C.Rambo False start 5 yards enforced at MIZST 46. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 49(7:28 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to MIZST 43 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 43(6:49 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to MIZST 46 for -3 yards. Penalty on OKL 77-E.Swenson Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZST 43. No Play.
|+53 YD
|
3 & 11 - OKLA 47(6:25 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson extra point is good.
MOST
Bears
- Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 28-K.Latulas to MIZST 15 for 15 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MOST 15(6:11 - 1st) Penalty on MIZST 55-A.Colvin False start 5 yards enforced at MIZST 15. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - MOST 10(6:11 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson sacked at MIZST 4 for -6 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - MOST 4(6:11 - 1st) 20-K.Porter to MIZST 4 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - MOST 4(5:00 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Vick.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - MOST 4(4:53 - 1st) 31-G.Burkett punts 50 yards from MIZST 4. 17-M.Mims to MIZST 37 for 17 yards.
MOST
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to MIZST 25 fair catch by 28-K.Latulas.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 25(4:28 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to MIZST 24 for -1 yard.
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - MOST 24(3:57 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson sacked at MIZST 16 for -8 yards (38-B.Mead23-D.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - MOST 16(3:14 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Mason.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - MOST 16(3:07 - 1st) 31-G.Burkett punts 46 yards from MIZST 16. 17-M.Mims to MIZST 28 for 34 yards.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(2:51 - 1st) 24-M.Major to MIZST 23 for 5 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 23(2:15 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to MIZST 25 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 25(1:32 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - OKLA 25(1:26 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
MOST
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to MIZST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MOST 25(1:22 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Thomas.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MOST 25(1:16 - 1st) 20-K.Porter to MIZST 21 for -4 yards.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - MOST 21(0:45 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson complete to 4-L.Thomas. 4-L.Thomas to MIZST 30 for 9 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MOST 30(15:00 - 2nd) 31-G.Burkett punts 27 yards from MIZST 30 out of bounds at the OKL 43.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (6 plays, 51 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(14:51 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 42 for -1 yard (97-M.Pope5-F.Manuleleua).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 42(14:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to MIZST 20 for 38 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(13:23 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 3-M.Henderson. 3-M.Henderson to MIZST 7 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - OKLA 7(12:48 - 2nd) 24-M.Major to MIZST 3 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 3(12:03 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 3(11:59 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to MIZST 6 for -3 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - OKLA 6(11:14 - 2nd) 39-S.Johnson 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
MOST
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 2nd) 39-S.Johnson kicks 60 yards from OKL 35 to MIZST 5 fair catch by 28-K.Latulas.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 5(11:10 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to MIZST 8 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the MIZST 8.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MOST 8(10:20 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to MIZST 10 for 2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - MOST 10(9:49 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson complete to 28-K.Latulas. 28-K.Latulas to MIZST 9 for -1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MOST 9(9:04 - 2nd) 31-G.Burkett punts 43 yards from MIZST 9 to OKL 48 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (6 plays, 52 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(8:56 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to MIZST 29 for 23 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(8:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 3-M.Henderson. 3-M.Henderson to MIZST 20 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 20(7:31 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to MIZST 15 for 5 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 15(6:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at MIZST 20 for -5 yards. Penalty on OKL 59-A.Ealy Holding declined. (2-I.Sayles).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLA 20(6:28 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to MIZST 15 for 5 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 15(5:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 2nd) 39-S.Johnson extra point is good.
MOST
Bears
- Downs (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 2nd) 39-S.Johnson kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to MIZST 25 fair catch by 28-K.Latulas.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 25(5:37 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson complete to 4-L.Thomas. 4-L.Thomas to MIZST 45 for 20 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 45(5:07 - 2nd) 20-K.Porter to MIZST 44 for -1 yard.
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MOST 44(4:34 - 2nd) Penalty on MIZST 9-J.Murray False start 5 yards enforced at MIZST 44. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - MOST 39(4:26 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson complete to 16-D.Vick. 16-D.Vick to MIZST 44 for 5 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - MOST 44(3:45 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson scrambles to OKL 48 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - MOST 48(3:05 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Murray.
OKLA
Sooners
- Halftime (7 plays, 10 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(3:01 - 2nd) 24-M.Major to MIZST 46 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 46(2:38 - 2nd) 24-M.Major to MIZST 43 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 43(1:58 - 2nd) Penalty on OKL 59-A.Ealy False start 5 yards enforced at MIZST 43. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 48(1:58 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to MIZST 37 for 11 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(1:27 - 2nd) 24-M.Major to MIZST 39 for -2 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - OKLA 39(0:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at MIZST 42 for -3 yards (94-I.Ahumibe15-K.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - OKLA 42(0:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (9 plays, 32 yards, 5:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 38-J.Pizano kicks 65 yards from MIZST 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 24-M.Major. 24-M.Major to OKL 30 for 5 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 30(14:29 - 3rd) 24-M.Major to OKL 27 for -3 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - OKLA 27(13:51 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to OKL 42 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(13:22 - 3rd) 24-M.Major to OKL 45 for 3 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 45(12:51 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to MIZST 44 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(12:14 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai to MIZST 43 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 43(11:36 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai scrambles to MIZST 34 for 9 yards. Penalty on OKL 70-B.Walker Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZST 43. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 19 - OKLA 47(11:14 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to MIZST 50 for 3 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - OKLA 50(10:38 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to MIZST 43 for 7 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OKLA 43(9:50 - 3rd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 43 yards from MIZST 43 to MIZST End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on OKL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MIZST 20.
MOST
Bears
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 25(9:40 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson complete to 9-J.Murray. 9-J.Murray to MIZST 30 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MOST 30(9:15 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Penalty on OKL 8-P.Winfrey Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIZST 30. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 45(0:90 - 3rd) 14-M.Mason to MIZST 47 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MOST 47(8:35 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Thomas.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - MOST 47(8:30 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson sacked at MIZST 43 for -4 yards (23-D.White).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MOST 43(7:49 - 3rd) 31-G.Burkett punts 37 yards from MIZST 43 out of bounds at the OKL 20.
OKLA
Sooners
- Interception (9 plays, -18 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(7:36 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai to OKL 21 for 1 yard.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 21(6:59 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to OKL 44 for 23 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(6:27 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to MIZST 49 for 7 yards.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 49(6:04 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to MIZST 28 for 21 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(5:56 - 3rd) Penalty on MIZST 3-P.Jackson Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at MIZST 28. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 14(5:45 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 3-M.Henderson. 3-M.Henderson to MIZST 4 for 10 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - OKLA 4(5:10 - 3rd) 24-M.Major to MIZST 5 for -1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 5(4:30 - 3rd) 24-M.Major to MIZST 2 for 3 yards.
|Int
|
3 & 2 - OKLA 2(3:46 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Webb at MIZST End Zone. 8-J.Webb to MIZST 2 for 2 yards.
MOST
Bears
- Interception (6 plays, 77 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MOST 2(3:36 - 3rd) Penalty on MIZST 67-R.Bilodeau False start 1 yards enforced at MIZST 2. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 11 - MOST 1(3:36 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson complete to 4-L.Thomas. 4-L.Thomas to MIZST 9 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MOST 9(2:50 - 3rd) 14-M.Mason to MIZST 14 for 5 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 14(2:11 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson complete to 16-D.Vick. 16-D.Vick to MIZST 22 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MOST 22(1:36 - 3rd) 14-M.Mason to MIZST 24 for 2 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MOST 24(1:11 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 32-D.Turner-Yell at OKL 37. 32-D.Turner-Yell to MIZST 21 for 42 yards.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (3 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(0:52 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to MIZST 9 for 12 yards.
|-7 YD
|
1 & 9 - OKLA 9(15:00 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 89-D.Smith. 89-D.Smith to MIZST 16 for -7 yards.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 16 - OKLA 16(14:27 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 86-F.Corwin. 86-F.Corwin runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:20 - 4th) 39-S.Johnson extra point is good.
MOST
Bears
- Missed FG (9 plays, 56 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 4th) 39-S.Johnson kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to MIZST 25 fair catch by 28-K.Latulas.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 25(14:20 - 4th) 2-T.Roberts to OKL 49 for 26 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 49(13:46 - 4th) 14-M.Mason to OKL 46 for 3 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MOST 46(13:15 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson complete to 4-L.Thomas. 4-L.Thomas to OKL 37 for 9 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 37(12:47 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson complete to 89-I.Smith. 89-I.Smith to OKL 28 for 9 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - MOST 28(12:39 - 4th) 10-J.Van Dyne complete to 9-J.Murray. 9-J.Murray to OKL 19 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 19(12:00 - 4th) 14-M.Mason to OKL 15 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MOST 15(11:41 - 4th) Penalty on MIZST 67-R.Bilodeau False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MOST 20(11:31 - 4th) 10-J.Van Dyne incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Vick.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - MOST 20(11:24 - 4th) 28-K.Latulas to OKL 19 for 1 yard.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - MOST 19(10:55 - 4th) 38-J.Pizano 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Downs (10 plays, 38 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(10:48 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 19-T.West. 19-T.West to OKL 32 for 12 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(10:24 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 3-M.Henderson. 3-M.Henderson to OKL 37 for 5 yards.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 37(9:47 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 19-T.West. 19-T.West to MIZST 45 for 18 yards.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(9:22 - 4th) 23-T.Hudson to MIZST 21 for 24 yards. Penalty on OKL 76-D.Bishop Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZST 43.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 18 - OKLA 47(9:00 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 86-F.Corwin. 86-F.Corwin to MIZST 38 for 15 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 38(8:32 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 19-T.West. 19-T.West to MIZST 32 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(7:55 - 4th) 23-T.Hudson to MIZST 32 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 32(7:21 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 32(7:14 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Crutchfield.
|Sack
|
4 & 10 - OKLA 32(7:07 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai sacked at MIZST 36 for -4 yards (99-C.Johnson).
MOST
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MOST 36(6:59 - 4th) 10-J.Van Dyne incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Burks.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MOST 36(6:52 - 4th) 10-J.Van Dyne incomplete. Penalty on MIZST 10-J.Van Dyne Intentional grounding 14 yards enforced at MIZST 36.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 24 - MOST 22(6:20 - 4th) 10-J.Van Dyne to MIZST 34 for 12 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MOST 34(6:00 - 4th) 31-G.Burkett punts 41 yards from MIZST 34 Downed at the OKL 25.
OKLA
Sooners
- End of Game (9 plays, 73 yards, 5:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(5:46 - 4th) 4-C.Morris complete to 19-T.West. 19-T.West to OKL 48 for 23 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(5:10 - 4th) 23-T.Hudson to OKL 48 for no gain.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 48(4:35 - 4th) 4-C.Morris scrambles to MIZST 36 for 16 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(4:00 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to MIZST 31 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 31(3:17 - 4th) 23-T.Hudson to MIZST 27 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 27(2:35 - 4th) 23-T.Hudson to MIZST 22 for 5 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 22(1:53 - 4th) 23-T.Hudson to MIZST 25 for -3 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - OKLA 25(1:14 - 4th) 4-C.Morris scrambles to MIZST 16 for 9 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 16(0:26 - 4th) 4-C.Morris complete to 19-T.West. 19-T.West to MIZST 2 for 14 yards.
