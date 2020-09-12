|
|
|ARKST
|KSTATE
Arkansas State beats Kansas State 35-31 in final minute
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Jonathan Adams Jr. caught three touchdown passes, including the game-winner with 38 seconds remaining, and Arkansas State defeated Kansas State 35-31 on Saturday.
Layne Hatcher threw a 17-yard pass to Adams for the winning score after the Wildcats (0-1) had taken a 31-28 lead on a Blake Lynch 35-yard field goal with 2:30 remaining.
Arkansas State (1-1) faked a punt that led to a pass interference call, keeping a drive alive and leading to a 5-yard TD pass to Adams from Logan Bonner for a 28-21 lead with just under 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Kansas State responded with Harry Trotter's 5-yard touchdown run before Lynch's go-ahead field goal.
Kansas State scored on its first possession on a 17-yard catch by Phillip Brooks following a blocked punt. The Wildcats scored on consecutive drives in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead. Adams got the Red Wolves' first TD on a 2-yard pass from Bonner.
Wide receiver Jeff Foreman threw a 48-yard scoring pass to Roshauud Paul midway through the second quarter and the Red Wolves trailed 21-14 at halftime.
Arkansas State held the Wildcats to 91 yards rushing.
TRICK PLAYS
Arkansas State put on a magic show in Manhattan, fooling K-State with three trick plays that all led to points.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas State: The quick tempo and aggressive play-calling kept the Red Wolves in the game and proved to be the difference. Arkansas State kept the ground game in check.
Kansas State: The Wildcats failed to establish the run game and had to rely on the arm of Skylar Thompson, an uncommon offensive strategy for K-State.
UP NEXT
Arkansas State will host Central Arkansas next Saturday.
Kansas State will have a week off before opening Big 12 play against Oklahoma on September 26.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|21
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|15
|12
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|1-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|469
|363
|Total Plays
|71
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|159
|91
|Rush Attempts
|33
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|310
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|25-38
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-58
|8-85
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|5
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.0
|4-41.3
|Return Yards
|78
|86
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-78
|5-60
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|310
|PASS YDS
|272
|
|
|159
|RUSH YDS
|91
|
|
|469
|TOTAL YDS
|363
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|17/28
|204
|2
|1
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|6/8
|61
|2
|0
|
J. Foreman 13 WR
|J. Foreman
|1/1
|48
|1
|0
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|1/1
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|16
|95
|0
|25
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|4
|65
|0
|58
|
R. Graham 18 RB
|R. Graham
|7
|24
|0
|11
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|2
|-4
|0
|2
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|3
|-16
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|10
|8
|98
|3
|33
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|7
|4
|77
|1
|48
|
C. Rucker 7 WR
|C. Rucker
|3
|2
|39
|0
|34
|
B. Bowling 16 WR
|B. Bowling
|5
|2
|35
|0
|21
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|3
|3
|22
|0
|8
|
R. Graham 18 RB
|R. Graham
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
G. Amos 85 TE
|G. Amos
|2
|2
|17
|1
|9
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Foreman 13 WR
|J. Foreman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawes 0 WR
|J. Hawes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Alexander 10 DB
|E. Alexander
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Harris 11 LB
|Ja. Harris
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Switzer 7 DB
|A. Switzer
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rice 18 LB
|J. Rice
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fletcher 14 DB
|A. Fletcher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 1 CB
|S. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hervey 24 LB
|F. Hervey
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Strong 26 S
|J. Strong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 97 DL
|T. Hampton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Iwuchukwu 41 DE
|N. Iwuchukwu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 42 DL
|V. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Merrill 92 DL
|F. Merrill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ayers 45 TE
|T. Ayers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Ficklin 15 CB
|B. Ficklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 0 K
|B. Grupe
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|3
|40.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|2
|39.0
|45
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|17/29
|259
|2
|0
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|1/1
|24
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|12
|47
|1
|19
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|16
|43
|1
|24
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|7
|7
|0
|10
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
T. Burns 33 RB
|T. Burns
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|7
|4
|98
|0
|42
|
B. Moore 0 TE
|B. Moore
|6
|6
|54
|1
|17
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|5
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|5
|2
|24
|1
|17
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Dineen 29 FB
|J. Dineen
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
D. Render 23 DB
|D. Render
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Sullivan 0 LB
|E. Sullivan
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Henington 17 DB
|R. Henington
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 4 DB
|W. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 32 LB
|J. Hughes
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 2 DB
|L. Robinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 3 DB
|K. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 DT
|E. Huggins
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Massie 90 DE
|B. Massie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wiley 59 DT
|D. Wiley
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Fletcher 55 LB
|C. Fletcher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hentz II 15 DT
|R. Hentz II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Monty 24 DB
|B. Monty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 7 DB
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Trussell 40 DE
|S. Trussell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newton 5 DT
|D. Newton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gainous 13 DE
|K. Gainous
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones II 26 DB
|W. Jones II
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|1/3
|35
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Blumer 43 P
|J. Blumer
|2
|44.5
|1
|54
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|2
|38.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|3
|18.3
|26
|0
|
C. Fletcher 55 LB
|C. Fletcher
|2
|2.5
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|8.5
|17
|0
|
W. Jones II 26 DB
|W. Jones II
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 30 for 5 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 30(14:48 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 28 for -2 yards (90-B.Massie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 28(14:30 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARKST 28(14:22 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 0 yards from ARKS 28 blocked by 26-W.Jones. 18-E.Hommel to ARKS 19 for no gain.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (2 plays, 19 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(14:15 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to ARKS 17 for 2 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 17(13:32 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:24 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (11 plays, 88 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:24 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(13:24 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 29 for 4 yards (12-A.Parker).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 29(12:57 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ARKS 37 for 8 yards (12-A.Parker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 37(12:32 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 40 for 3 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 40(11:59 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 40 for no gain (40-S.Trussell).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 40(11:20 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 47 for 7 yards (2-L.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(11:02 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 47(10:54 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to KST 20 for 33 yards (2-L.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(10:26 - 1st) 18-R.Graham to KST 15 for 5 yards (4-W.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 15(10:08 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 15 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on KST 26-W.Jones Pass interference declined.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 15(10:08 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on KST 26-W.Jones Pass interference 13 yards enforced at KST 15. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARKST 2(10:02 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:58 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe kicks 31 yards from ARKS 35. 55-C.Fletcher to KST 35 for 1 yard (12-C.Harris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(9:55 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to KST 47 for 12 yards (7-A.Switzer). Penalty on KST 70-K.Leveston Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 35. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - KSTATE 25(9:40 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 27 for 2 yards (11-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - KSTATE 27(9:04 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - KSTATE 27(9:01 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - KSTATE 27(8:54 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner punts 44 yards from KST 27 to ARKS 29 fair catch by 1-R.Paul.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(8:45 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 33 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 33(8:18 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 35 for 2 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 35(7:49 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 29 for -6 yards (59-D.Wiley).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARKST 29(7:08 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 39 yards from ARKS 29. 88-P.Brooks to KST 49 for 17 yards.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(6:56 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to ARKS 39 for 12 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39(6:22 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to ARKS 39 for no gain (41-N.Iwuchukwu).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 39(5:45 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson sacked at ARKS 46 for -7 yards (45-T.Ayers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - KSTATE 46(5:01 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - KSTATE 46(4:54 - 1st) 43-J.Blumer punts 35 yards from ARKS 46 to ARKS 11 fair catch by 1-R.Paul.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Interception (7 plays, 40 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 11(4:44 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 22 for 11 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 22(4:22 - 1st) Penalty on KST 15-R.Hentz Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 22. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARKST 27(4:10 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 29 for 2 yards (22-D.Green).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 29(3:52 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 45 for 16 yards (2-L.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(3:28 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 49 for 4 yards (22-D.Green).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 49(2:53 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner sacked at ARKS 45 for -4 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 45(2:23 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-W.Jones at ARKS 49. 26-W.Jones to ARKS 49 for no gain (13-J.Foreman).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (7 plays, 49 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(2:16 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn pushed ob at ARKS 25 for 24 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(1:35 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor pushed ob at ARKS 13 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(1:00 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to ARKS 9 for 4 yards (7-A.Switzer).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 9(0:26 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to ARKS 11 for -2 yards (18-J.Rice).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 11(15:00 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson to ARKS 1 for 10 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 1 - KSTATE 1(14:20 - 2nd) 33-T.Burns to ARKS 3 for -2 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 3(13:34 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:29 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:29 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35. 1-R.Paul pushed ob at ARKS 45 for 45 yards (14-T.Lewis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(13:22 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 49 for 4 yards (5-D.Newton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 49(13:02 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARKST 49(12:56 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARKST 49(12:52 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 43 yards from ARKS 49 Downed at the KST 8.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (7 plays, 92 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 8(12:42 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore pushed ob at KST 22 for 14 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 22(12:02 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 23 for 1 yard (97-T.Hampton11-J.Harris).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 23(11:26 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to ARKS 35 for 42 yards (1-S.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(10:45 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to ARKS 35 for no gain (10-E.Alexander).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 35(10:06 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to ARKS 8 for 27 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - KSTATE 8(9:25 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn runs ob at ARKS 7 for 1 yard.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 7(8:46 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:41 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 40 yards from KST 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 81-J.Isaac.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(8:41 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 36 for 11 yards (7-T.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(8:20 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 39 for 3 yards (15-R.Hentz).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 39(7:53 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ARKS 45 for 6 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 45(7:32 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham to KST 48 for 7 yards (15-R.Hentz4-W.Jones).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(6:58 - 2nd) 13-J.Foreman complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:50 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Missed FG (9 plays, 19 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe kicks 9 yards from ARKS 35 to the ARKS 44 downed by 23-D.Render.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(6:50 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to ARKS 40 for 4 yards (41-N.Iwuchukwu).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 40(6:08 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to ARKS 36 for 4 yards (7-A.Switzer).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 36(5:31 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson to ARKS 35 for 1 yard (11-J.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - KSTATE 35(4:51 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson scrambles pushed ob at ARKS 34 for 1 yard (11-J.Harris).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(4:38 - 2nd) 13-C.Taylor to ARKS 14 for 20 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(4:38 - 2nd) Penalty on KST 29-J.Dineen Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ARKS 14. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(4:17 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 29(4:11 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to ARKS 25 for 4 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 25(3:29 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 23-D.Render.
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - KSTATE 25(3:23 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Fumble (7 plays, 64 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(3:17 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 28 for 3 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 28(2:54 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on KST 56-W.Hubert Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ARKS 28. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(2:50 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to KST 32 for 25 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 32(2:17 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Hawes.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 32(2:11 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to KST 18 for 14 yards (4-W.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 18(1:55 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos to KST 9 for 9 yards (17-R.Henington).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 9(1:29 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner to KST 11 for -2 yards. 4-W.Jones to KST 11 for no gain.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Halftime (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 11(1:26 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 13 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 13(0:49 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 10 for -3 yards (92-F.Merrill42-V.Scott).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 10(0:44 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 12 for 2 yards (7-A.Switzer).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe kicks 44 yards from ARKS 35. 4-M.Knowles pushed ob at KST 42 for 21 yards (8-A.Fegans).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 42(14:56 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 41 for -1 yard (97-T.Hampton11-J.Harris).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 41(14:15 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to ARKS 42 for 17 yards (3-K.Harris).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 42(13:33 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to ARKS 43 for -1 yard (18-J.Rice).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 43(12:55 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to ARKS 43 for no gain (24-F.Hervey).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 43(12:16 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson scrambles to ARKS 41 for 2 yards (11-J.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - KSTATE 41(11:41 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner punts 32 yards from ARKS 41 to ARKS 9 fair catch by 1-R.Paul.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Missed FG (11 plays, 70 yards, 5:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 9(11:33 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 13 for 4 yards (17-R.Henington).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 13(11:11 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler pushed ob at ARKS 21 for 8 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 21(10:55 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones to ARKS 21 for no gain (32-J.Hughes).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 21(10:25 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 25 for 4 yards (59-D.Wiley).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARKST 25(10:08 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 37 for 12 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 37(9:29 - 3rd) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 38 for 1 yard (22-D.Green).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 38(8:56 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 18-R.Graham. 18-R.Graham pushed ob at KST 42 for 20 yards (17-R.Henington).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(8:32 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker pushed ob at KST 8 for 34 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - ARKST 8(8:07 - 3rd) 18-R.Graham to KST 8 for no gain (22-D.Green).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 8(7:28 - 3rd) 18-R.Graham to KST 11 for -3 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - ARKST 11(7:04 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner sacked at KST 21 for -10 yards (92-E.Huggins).
|No Good
|
4 & 21 - ARKST 21(6:21 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 21(6:15 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 36 for 15 yards. Penalty on KST 2-H.Trotter Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - KSTATE 11(5:42 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - KSTATE 11(5:36 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to KST 16 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - KSTATE 16(4:57 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to KST 23 for 7 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - KSTATE 23(4:26 - 3rd) 43-J.Blumer punts 54 yards from KST 23 Downed at the ARKS 23.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (6 plays, 77 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 23(4:14 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 22-L.Pare. 22-L.Pare pushed ob at ARKS 28 for 5 yards (4-W.Jones).
|+58 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 28(3:52 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare pushed ob at KST 14 for 58 yards (2-L.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 14(3:17 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 14(3:12 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare to KST 13 for 1 yard (32-J.Hughes).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - ARKST 13(2:42 - 3rd) Penalty on KST 90-B.Massie Offside 5 yards enforced at KST 13. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 8(2:31 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:28 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Missed FG (7 plays, 115 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe kicks 63 yards from ARKS 35. 4-M.Knowles to KST 10 for 8 yards.
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 10(2:22 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to ARKS 36 for 54 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 10(2:22 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor runs ob at KST 45 for 35 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(2:04 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to KST 44 for -1 yard (18-J.Rice).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 44(1:30 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 29-J.Dineen. 29-J.Dineen to ARKS 32 for 24 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(0:55 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to ARKS 29 for 3 yards (7-A.Switzer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 29(0:17 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to ARKS 29 for no gain (42-V.Scott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KSTATE 29(15:00 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - KSTATE 29(14:55 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(14:49 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 35 for 6 yards (24-B.Monty).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 35(14:24 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 38 for 3 yards (92-E.Huggins).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 38(14:02 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 40 for 2 yards (92-E.Huggins).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(13:41 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to KST 39 for 21 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(13:19 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 39(13:16 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Rucker.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 39(13:12 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker to KST 34 for 5 yards (13-K.Gainous).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - ARKST 34(12:32 - 4th) 48-R.Hanson incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on KST 17-R.Henington Pass interference 12 yards enforced at KST 34. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 22(12:26 - 4th) 1-R.Paul complete to 12-L.Bonner. 12-L.Bonner to KST 5 for 17 yards (17-R.Henington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - ARKST 5(11:57 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 5(11:54 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:49 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (12 plays, 70 yards, 5:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe kicks 46 yards from ARKS 35. 4-M.Knowles to KST 45 for 26 yards.
|-23 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(11:42 - 4th) to KST 22 for -23 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 33 - KSTATE 22(11:00 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Penalty on ARKS 41-N.Iwuchukwu Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at KST 22. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(10:57 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 37(10:46 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 38 for 1 yard (15-B.Ficklin24-F.Hervey).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 38(10:03 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to KST 45 for 7 yards (1-S.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - KSTATE 45(9:17 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to KST 49 for 4 yards (7-A.Switzer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(8:41 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 49(8:35 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to ARKS 32 for 19 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(7:56 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 2-H.Trotter. 2-H.Trotter to ARKS 29 for 3 yards (11-J.Harris92-F.Merrill).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 29(7:18 - 4th) 2-H.Trotter pushed ob at ARKS 5 for 24 yards (26-J.Strong).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - KSTATE 5(6:40 - 4th) 2-H.Trotter runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:35 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(6:35 - 4th) Penalty on ARKS 3-K.Harris Facemasking 15 yards enforced at KST 35. No Play.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch kicks 25 yards from KST 50 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 16-B.Bowling.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(6:35 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 26 for 1 yard (90-B.Massie32-J.Hughes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 26(6:04 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ARKST 26(5:58 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARKST 26(5:54 - 4th) 48-R.Hanson punts 38 yards from ARKS 26. 88-P.Brooks to KST 36 for no gain (0-J.Hawes1-R.Paul).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- FG (7 plays, 47 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(5:44 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 19-S.Wheeler. 19-S.Wheeler pushed ob at ARKS 40 for 24 yards (26-J.Strong).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(5:07 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to ARKS 38 for 2 yards (11-J.Harris41-N.Iwuchukwu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 38(4:29 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 38(4:21 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Moore. Penalty on ARKS 10-E.Alexander Pass interference 13 yards enforced at ARKS 38. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(4:17 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to ARKS 23 for 2 yards (1-S.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 23(3:59 - 4th) 2-H.Trotter to ARKS 23 for no gain (24-F.Hervey).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 23(3:19 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson scrambles to ARKS 17 for 6 yards (11-J.Harris).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - KSTATE 17(2:35 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 4th) 8-T.Zentner kicks 63 yards from KST 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 35 for 33 yards (24-B.Monty).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(2:24 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 48 for 13 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(2:06 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to KST 45 for 7 yards (4-W.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 45(1:37 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 45(1:32 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to KST 33 for 12 yards (4-W.Jones).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(1:18 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling pushed ob at KST 12 for 21 yards (17-R.Henington).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 12(1:12 - 4th) to KST 17 for -5 yards.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARKST 17(0:42 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- End of Game (5 plays, 23 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe kicks 32 yards from ARKS 35. 55-C.Fletcher to KST 37 for 4 yards (45-T.Ayers).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(0:35 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to KST 46 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - KSTATE 46(0:20 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 2-H.Trotter. 2-H.Trotter to ARKS 49 for 5 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(0:17 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson sacked at KST 45 for -6 yards (24-F.Hervey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - KSTATE 45(0:10 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Penalty on ARKS 26-J.Strong Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at KST 45.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(0:03 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
