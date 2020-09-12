|
|
|CUSE
|UNC
Williams' 3 TDs help No. 18 UNC pull away from Syracuse 31-6
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) North Carolina opened a high-expectation season with a fast start and a strong finish, sandwiched around a run of mistake-filled play. And all of it came amid the unusual backdrop of section after section of empty seats.
Javonte Williams ran for three fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the 18th-ranked Tar Heels pull away and beat Syracuse 31-6 on Saturday, winning in an empty home stadium after the school opted to open with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After a game-opening touchdown drive, the Tar Heels (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) sputtered with turnovers and penalties before ultimately settling into a rhythm to look like the team expected to be a contender in the ACC race.
''I thought we probably scored too quickly and felt like it was going to be an easy day, and then had some lapses against a new defense,'' coach Mack Brown said, adding: ''We settled down (after halftime) and became the offense that we thought we wanted to be coming into the ballgame.''
By the fourth quarter, they were rolling, with Williams capping his hat trick by bouncing off a tackler on a 6-yard scoring run that helped the Tar Heels turn a 10-6 lead into a 25-point margin.
''I think this game really helped us because it showed us football is and we got back in our groove,'' Williams said.
Syracuse's offense did little well, generating little from its running game unless it came on quarterback Tommy DeVito scrambling to keep plays alive. But DeVito completed just 13 of 31 passes for 112 yards while taking seven sacks, as the Orange (0-1, 0-1) finished with 202 yards.
''The bottom line is they had a convincing win over us,'' Orange coach Dino Babers said. ''We've got an idea of where we're at now. I still think we're good. Now we need to go back and work on some things and bring some other people along.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: The move to a 3-3-5 scheme under new defensive coordinator Tony White has some good moments, including when preseason Associated Press All-American Andre Cisco picked off Sam Howell when the UNC sophomore threw into double coverage. But the offensive line that left DeVito battered all last season again had him taking a lot of punishment in this one.
UNC: The Tar Heels have enjoyed a lot of preseason hype. But UNC gave Brown, a College Football Hall of Fame member, plenty to address going forward with three turnovers and nine penalties for 91 yards.
''We were killing drives with one play, one mistake,'' Howell said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Tar Heels didn't do much to impress voters in the AP Top 25 until late in this one. But they could move up considering teams ranked ahead of them in the preseason poll but aren't playing this fall won't be eligible beginning with the first regular-season poll Sunday.
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Brown has been publicly lobbying for health officials to allow an exception to restrictions limiting gatherings so that players' family members could attend. He said the team ultimately was able to distribute 25 tickets to seniors, but otherwise, the 50,000-seat Kenan Stadium was empty except for cutouts of fans in two sections.
''At first I thought it was going to be kind of weird, not having fans in the stadium,'' Williams said. ''But once the game started, we kind of just drowned it out.''
Brown even addressed his team on the field after the game instead of going to the locker room.
As for Babers, he was good just with playing, period.
''I'm really excited that we got a game in,'' Babers said. ''I told the official, he asked me something during the game, and I said: `I'll tell you what, I'm a lot happier than the Big Ten coaches and I bet you're a lot happier than the Big Ten officials.'
''We're playing football in the ACC, we're going to get better and we're excited.''
SOCIAL JUSTICE
UNC players wore a patch designed by linebacker Tomon Fox to raise awareness of social-justice issues, bearing the image of a fist surrounded by messages such as ''Say Their Names.''
Syracuse team spokesman Tyler Cady said six players ''Equality'' and one had ''Black Lives Matter'' on the back of their jersey instead of names.
EXTRA POINTS
Michael Carter added 138 yards of total offense for UNC, which opened the season with an ACC win for the first time since beating Clemson 45-0 in 1996 from Brown's first stint as coach. . This was Syracuse's first visit to Chapel Hill since joining the ACC before the 2013-14 season. The Orange's last trip here was in 2003. . The 202 yards were the fewest allowed by UNC against an ACC opponents since giving up 198 to Boston College in 2009.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: The Orange stays on the road by visiting Pittsburgh next Saturday.
UNC: The Tar Heels play their lone nonconference game next Saturday by hosting Charlotte of Conference USA.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|23
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-19
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|165
|451
|Total Plays
|73
|1
|Avg Gain
|2.3
|451.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|68
|160
|Rush Attempts
|35
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|97
|291
|Comp. - Att.
|16-38
|26-35
|Yards Per Pass
|2.6
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-60
|9-91
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|9-47.8
|4-45.5
|Return Yards
|62
|178
|Punts - Returns
|2-33
|6-93
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-59
|Int. - Returns
|2-29
|1-26
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|97
|PASS YDS
|291
|
|
|68
|RUSH YDS
|160
|
|
|165
|TOTAL YDS
|451
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 13 QB
|T. DeVito
|13/31
|112
|0
|0
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|3/7
|22
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|15
|5
|64
|0
|22
|
A. Queeley 14 WR
|A. Queeley
|5
|4
|37
|0
|14
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|3
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|3
|2
|12
|0
|15
|
C. Jackson 85 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Hendrix 18 WR
|E. Hendrix
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Benson 87 TE
|L. Benson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Johnson 19 WR
|S. Johnson
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Williams 14 DB
|G. Williams
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 31 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thompson 27 LB
|S. Thompson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 2 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Coley 34 DB
|E. Coley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Linton 17 LB
|S. Linton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 9 DL
|K. Jonathan
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Jones 13 LB
|M. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 21 LB
|L. Kpogba
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tuazama 88 DL
|D. Tuazama
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Nunn 15 DB
|N. Nunn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wax 32 LB
|M. Wax
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cisco 7 DB
|A. Cisco
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Harper 52 DL
|C. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 0 DL
|M. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|2/3
|37
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Cooney 92 P
|N. Cooney
|9
|47.8
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|2
|16.5
|26
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|7
|78
|0
|45
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|14
|57
|3
|17
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|6
|12
|0
|12
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|3
|10
|0
|7
|
D. Jones 26 RB
|D. Jones
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
J. Ruder 10 QB
|J. Ruder
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Henderson 23 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|9
|6
|94
|0
|38
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|7
|6
|60
|0
|23
|
B. Corrales 15 WR
|B. Corrales
|7
|5
|47
|0
|18
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|3
|3
|35
|0
|15
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|3
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
J. Henderson 23 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|6-3
|2.0
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Duck 29 DB
|S. Duck
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McMichael 1 DB
|K. McMichael
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
To. Fox 12 LB
|To. Fox
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Rucker 25 LB
|K. Rucker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
To. Fox 56 DL
|To. Fox
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
X. Gill 90 DL
|X. Gill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 42 LB
|T. Hopper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wolfolk 11 DB
|M. Wolfolk
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 8 LB
|K. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Conley 0 DB
|J. Conley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 88 DL
|M. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 20 DB
|T. Grimes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 52 DL
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Asante 7 LB
|E. Asante
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Atkins 17 K
|G. Atkins
|1/2
|31
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|4
|45.5
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|2
|20.0
|28
|0
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|6
|15.5
|38
|0
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (12 plays, 65 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney kicks 58 yards from SYR 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 35 for 28 yards (22-M.Pierre27-S.Thompson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(14:50 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 42 for 7 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - UNC 42(14:17 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 35 for -7 yards (85-J.Black).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 35(13:51 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to SYR 43 for 22 yards (34-E.Coley). Team penalty on SYR Offside declined.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(13:28 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to SYR 2 for 41 yards (7-A.Cisco). Team penalty on NC Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - UNC 47(13:00 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - UNC 47(12:57 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 20 - UNC 47(12:49 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown to SYR 40 for 13 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+18 YD
|
4 & 7 - UNC 40(12:08 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to SYR 22 for 18 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 22(11:47 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to SYR 18 for 4 yards (27-S.Thompson0-M.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 18(11:28 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to SYR 16 for 2 yards (13-M.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - UNC 16(11:01 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown. Penalty on SYR 30-T.Cook Offside 5 yards enforced at SYR 16. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 11(11:01 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:01 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(10:49 - 1st) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 25 for no gain (44-J.Gemmel).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(10:21 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris pushed ob at SYR 30 for 5 yards (29-S.Duck).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - CUSE 30(10:01 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to SYR 36 for 6 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(9:47 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 36(9:42 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 33 for -3 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - CUSE 33(9:05 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CUSE 33(9:00 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 43 yards from SYR 33 to NC 24 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Interception (3 plays, 45 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(8:53 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 29 for 5 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UNC 29(8:33 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|Int
|
3 & 5 - UNC 29(8:29 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown INTERCEPTED by 13-M.Jones at NC 31. 13-M.Jones to NC 31 for no gain.
CUSE
Orange
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(8:23 - 1st) 25-J.Jordan to NC 31 for no gain (29-S.Duck).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 31(7:46 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 31(7:41 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to NC 22 for 9 yards (42-T.Hopper).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CUSE 22(7:23 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito to NC 23 for -1 yard (12-T.Fox).
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 23(7:18 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 21 for -2 yards (27-S.Thompson7-A.Cisco).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNC 21(6:52 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 24 for 3 yards (6-T.Williams0-M.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNC 24(6:15 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to NC 26 for 2 yards (14-G.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UNC 26(5:35 - 1st) 91-B.Kiernan punts 57 yards from NC 26. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 43 for 26 yards. Penalty on SYR 88-S.Mahar Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 43.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(5:15 - 1st) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 30 for 2 yards (0-J.Conley21-C.Surratt).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 30(4:53 - 1st) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 36 for 6 yards (90-X.Gill17-C.Collins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 36(4:19 - 1st) Penalty on SYR 52-C.Harper False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 36. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 31(3:56 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 25 for -6 yards (56-T.Fox).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CUSE 25(3:13 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 40 yards from SYR 25 to NC 35 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome. Penalty on NC 4-R.Groves Holding 10 yards enforced at NC 35.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Missed FG (9 plays, 42 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(3:05 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 42 for 17 yards (17-S.Linton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 42(2:45 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to NC 46 for 4 yards (14-G.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UNC 46(2:20 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - UNC 46(2:10 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to SYR 47 for 7 yards (14-G.Williams21-L.Kpogba).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(1:55 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to SYR 36 for 11 yards (27-S.Thompson14-G.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(1:33 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to SYR 33 for 3 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 33(1:12 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to SYR 30 for 3 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - UNC 30(0:30 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales. Penalty on NC 74-J.Tucker Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 30. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 19 - UNC 45(0:27 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to SYR 33 for 12 yards (13-M.Jones).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - UNC 33(15:00 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CUSE
Orange
- Fumble (5 plays, 2 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(14:54 - 2nd) 22-M.Pierre to SYR 36 for 3 yards (52-J.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 36(14:37 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 44 for 8 yards (29-S.Duck).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 44(14:15 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 44(14:06 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 44(13:59 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 35 for -9 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - CUSE 35(13:14 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 44 yards from SYR 35. 5-D.Newsome to NC 21 FUMBLES. 50-A.Bolinsky to NC 21 for no gain.
CUSE
Orange
- FG (6 plays, 2 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 21(13:03 - 2nd) 25-J.Jordan to NC 17 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt11-M.Wolfolk).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 17(12:36 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito to NC 11 for 6 yards (11-M.Wolfolk).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 11(12:16 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 19-S.Johnson. 19-S.Johnson to NC 14 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - CUSE 14(11:43 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - CUSE 14(11:37 - 2nd) 25-J.Jordan to NC 14 for no gain (12-T.Fox21-C.Surratt).
|Penalty
|
4 & 13 - CUSE 14(10:48 - 2nd) Team penalty on SYR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NC 14. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - CUSE 19(10:47 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 12 for 12 yards (28-B.Labrosse). Penalty on NC 7-E.Asante Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at NC 12.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 6(10:36 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 7 for 1 yard (9-K.Jonathan).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 7(10:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to NC 25 for 18 yards (7-A.Cisco14-G.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(9:38 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to NC 24 for -1 yard (52-C.Harper85-J.Black).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UNC 24(8:57 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Carter.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - UNC 24(8:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell scrambles pushed ob at NC 33 for 9 yards (13-M.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UNC 33(8:13 - 2nd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 53 yards from NC 33. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 21 for 7 yards (1-K.McMichael).
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 21(8:02 - 2nd) Team penalty on SYR False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 21. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 15 - CUSE 16(8:02 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 31 for 15 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(7:48 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson runs ob at SYR 38 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 38(7:27 - 2nd) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 39 for 1 yard (25-K.Rucker21-C.Surratt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 39(6:56 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CUSE 39(6:49 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 53 yards from SYR 39. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at NC 22 for 14 yards (7-A.Cisco).
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (7 plays, 38 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 22(6:37 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 28 for 6 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UNC 28(6:16 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 28 for no gain (9-K.Jonathan).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNC 28(5:38 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NC 35 for 7 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(5:13 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to SYR 45 for 20 yards (34-E.Coley27-S.Thompson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 45(4:40 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown to SYR 38 for 7 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 38(4:10 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to SYR 37 for 1 yard (17-S.Linton85-J.Black).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 37(3:41 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to SYR 40 for -3 yards (17-S.Linton85-J.Black).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UNC 40(2:59 - 2nd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 30 yards from SYR 40 to SYR 10 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (9 plays, 39 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 10(2:50 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to SYR 24 for 14 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 24(2:38 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 25-J.Jordan. 25-J.Jordan pushed ob at SYR 32 for 8 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - CUSE 32(2:24 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 45 for 13 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(2:15 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 45(2:00 - 2nd) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 47 for 2 yards (56-T.Fox).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 47(1:32 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to NC 45 for 8 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(1:20 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 45(1:14 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 45(1:09 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 49 for -6 yards. Penalty on SYR 87-L.Benson Holding declined. (56-T.Fox).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - CUSE 49(1:03 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 51 yards from SYR 49 to NC End Zone. touchback. Penalty on NC 88-K.Morales Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at SYR 49. No Play.
CUSE
Orange
- Missed FG (4 plays, 25 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(0:56 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to NC 14 for 22 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 14(0:46 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 14(0:41 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito to NC 8 for 6 yards (42-T.Hopper).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 8(0:13 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at NC 11 for -3 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - CUSE 11(0:07 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 28 for 3 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 28(14:30 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 28(14:25 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 27 for -1 yard (21-C.Surratt).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CUSE 27(13:44 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 42 yards from SYR 27 to NC 31 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome. Team penalty on SYR Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at NC 31.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Interception (2 plays, 16 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(13:36 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 39 for 3 yards (9-K.Jonathan27-S.Thompson).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - UNC 39(13:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-A.Cisco at SYR 23. 7-A.Cisco to NC 48 for 29 yards (5-D.Newsome).
CUSE
Orange
- FG (9 plays, 42 yards, 4:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(12:50 - 3rd) 22-M.Pierre to NC 45 for 3 yards (11-M.Wolfolk44-J.Gemmel).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 45(12:20 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to NC 29 for 16 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 29(11:50 - 3rd) 22-M.Pierre to NC 30 for -1 yard (44-J.Gemmel).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CUSE 30(11:08 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - CUSE 30(11:04 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to NC 19 for 11 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 19(10:21 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito to NC 4 for 15 yards (21-C.Surratt11-M.Wolfolk).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - CUSE 4(10:01 - 3rd) 25-J.Jordan to NC 5 for -1 yard (1-K.McMichael).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 5(9:29 - 3rd) 25-J.Jordan to NC 4 for 1 yard (1-K.McMichael).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 4(8:57 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at NC 6 for -2 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CUSE 6(8:15 - 3rd) 91-A.Szmyt 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- FG (11 plays, 65 yards, 4:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 63 yards from SYR 35. 5-D.Newsome to NC 21 for 19 yards (32-M.Wax).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 21(7:55 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NC 24 for 3 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 24(7:34 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to NC 40 for 16 yards (15-N.Nunn).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(7:17 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 44 for 4 yards (85-J.Black31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UNC 44(6:50 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - UNC 44(6:46 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams pushed ob at SYR 34 for 22 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 34(6:21 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to SYR 24 for 10 yards (34-E.Coley2-I.Melifonwu).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(5:55 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to SYR 16 for 8 yards (85-J.Black).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNC 16(5:14 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to SYR 13 for 3 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 13(4:37 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 13(4:31 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell scrambles pushed ob at SYR 9 for 4 yards (34-E.Coley).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - UNC 9(4:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell sacked at SYR 14 for -5 yards (9-K.Jonathan).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - UNC 14(3:20 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(3:18 - 3rd) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 28 for 3 yards (90-X.Gill25-K.Rucker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 28(2:50 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Hackett.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 28(2:47 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CUSE 28(2:41 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 43 yards from SYR 28. 5-D.Newsome to NC 33 for 4 yards. Penalty on NC 20-T.Grimes Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NC 33.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (6 plays, 77 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 23(2:24 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown to NC 38 for 15 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 38(2:10 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 11-J.Downs. 11-J.Downs to NC 39 for 1 yard (15-N.Nunn).
|+45 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 39(1:42 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter pushed ob at SYR 16 for 45 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 16(1:13 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to SYR 3 for 13 yards (6-T.Williams13-M.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - UNC 3(0:27 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to SYR 1 for 2 yards (13-M.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNC 1(15:00 - 4th) 25-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(14:57 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(14:51 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 15 for -10 yards (12-T.Fox).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 20 - CUSE 15(14:10 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to SYR 28 for 13 yards (0-J.Conley).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CUSE 28(13:40 - 4th) 92-N.Cooney punts 58 yards from SYR 28. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at NC 32 for 18 yards (92-N.Cooney).
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (7 plays, 68 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 32(13:29 - 4th) Penalty on SYR 0-M.Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at NC 32. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 5 - UNC 37(13:29 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NC 49 for 12 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 49(13:06 - 4th) 7-S.Howell scrambles to SYR 39 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 39(13:06 - 4th) Penalty on SYR 13-M.Jones Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 39. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(13:01 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter pushed ob at SYR 1 for 23 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - UNC 1(11:59 - 4th) Team penalty on NC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SYR 1. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UNC 6(11:37 - 4th) 25-J.Williams runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:33 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:33 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(11:33 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(11:33 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 25(11:20 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 25-J.Jordan. 25-J.Jordan to SYR 29 for 4 yards (29-S.Duck).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CUSE 29(11:20 - 4th) 92-N.Cooney punts 53 yards from SYR 29. 5-D.Newsome to SYR 44 for 38 yards (89-A.Hackett).
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (2 plays, 44 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(10:16 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to SYR 6 for 38 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UNC 6(9:42 - 4th) 25-J.Williams runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:37 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(9:37 - 4th) 22-M.Pierre to SYR 31 for 6 yards (8-K.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 31(9:17 - 4th) 22-M.Pierre to SYR 32 for 1 yard (88-M.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 32(9:17 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito to SYR 32 for no gain (25-K.Rucker7-E.Asante).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CUSE 32(8:15 - 4th) 92-N.Cooney punts 54 yards from SYR 32. 5-D.Newsome to NC 33 for 19 yards (28-B.Labrosse).
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(7:52 - 4th) 10-J.Ruder to NC 35 for 2 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 35(7:19 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to NC 30 for -5 yards (88-D.Tuazama).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - UNC 30(6:41 - 4th) 10-J.Ruder complete to 23-J.Henderson. 23-J.Henderson to NC 38 for 8 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UNC 38(6:00 - 4th) 91-B.Kiernan punts 42 yards from NC 38 to the SYR 20 downed by 7-E.Asante.
CUSE
Orange
- Interception (10 plays, 27 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(5:50 - 4th) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 22 for 2 yards (9-C.Kelly25-K.Rucker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 22(5:20 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris. Penalty on NC 13-O.Egbuna Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SYR 22. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(5:16 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 25-J.Jordan. 25-J.Jordan to SYR 42 for 5 yards (7-E.Asante).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 42(4:54 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley pushed ob at SYR 49 for 7 yards (25-K.Rucker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(4:30 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 49(4:21 - 4th) 25-J.Jordan to NC 48 for 3 yards (8-K.Jackson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 48(3:44 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to NC 38 for 10 yards (20-T.Grimes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(3:22 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 38(3:16 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Benson.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 38(3:12 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 18-E.Hendrix INTERCEPTED by 27-G.Biggers at NC 21. 27-G.Biggers to NC 47 for 26 yards (18-E.Hendrix).
UNC
Tar Heels
- End of Game (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(3:01 - 4th) 26-D.Jones to SYR 45 for 8 yards (32-M.Wax).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNC 45(2:21 - 4th) 26-D.Jones to SYR 46 for -1 yard (32-M.Wax).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNC 46(1:40 - 4th) 21-E.Green to SYR 42 for 4 yards (17-S.Linton).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 42(0:57 - 4th) 21-E.Green to SYR 43 for -1 yard (88-D.Tuazama).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - UNC 43(0:11 - 4th) 21-E.Green to SYR 36 for 7 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
