No. 10 Notre Dame beats Duke 27-13 in ACC debut
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Kyren Williams was ready to go in his starting debut at running back for Notre Dame.
The No. 10 Irish rode the sophomore's big day to a 27-13 victory over Duke on Saturday at rainy Notre Dame Stadium in the season and Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.
''I've been getting a lot of reps,'' Williams, who ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his first start on 19 carries and also was Notre Dame's leading receiver with two receptions totaling 93 yards, one a 75-yarder in the first half on a screen play. ''It took a couple of drives for me to finally relax and breathe.''
Coach Brian Kelly was impressed with Williams' performance, aided by 263 passing yards by grad quarterback Ian Book.
''That was a pretty good opener for (Williams); there's a lot he can build off of this,'' Kelly said about the speedy Williams, who saw limited action last season as a freshman.
It took the Irish time to get going but once they did there was no looking back
''We knew it was going to be a grind, but they hung in there,'' added Kelly on a day when the school announced a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season and he improved to 9-2 in openers. ''We played much better football in the second half.''
The victory was Notre Dame's 19th straight at home and the first for the Fighting Irish in a conference after 132 years as an independent. Because of COVID-19, the Irish are playing this season as a member of the ACC. The school announced a crowd of 10,097, 90% of them students, attended the game in the 77,622-seat stadium where fans were wearing masks and socially distanced because of the pandemic.
''Hats off to Duke, they had a good scheme,'' Book said. ''I thought our offensive line did a great job. I had a little bit of a slow start but the team carried me until I got back to where I needed to be.''
A successful 14-yard run on a fake punt by Jay Bramblett in the second quarter was later followed by Williams' 1-yard scoring run that allowed the Irish to overcome a 3-0 deficit after the first quarter.
Williams' second TD came on a fourth-and-inches play from the Duke 26 when he took a handoff from Book, cut left outside of the blocks of tackle Liam Eichenberg and guard Aaron Banks and burst into the end zone for a 17-6 Irish lead in the third quarter.
Book, who rushed for 139 yards and passed for 181 yards and four touchdowns last season in Notre Dame's 38-7 victory at Duke, completed 19 of 31 passes, one a 17-yard TD pass to Avery Davis early in the fourth quarter that increased the Irish lead to 24-13. He rushed for just 12 yards on nine carries.
Book outdueled Duke grad quarterback Chase Brice, who threw for 259 yards on 20-of-37 passing and rushed for a touchdown in his debut for coach David Cutcliffe after transferring in from Clemson.
''The story of the day was they made more plays than we made,'' Cutcliffe said. ''They're a good team. I think we have a really good football. We have to play better in the second half that we did on offense.''
The Irish, who were outgained 151-13 in the first quarter as the Blue Devils took a 3-0 lead on the first of Charlie Ham's two field goals, took a 10-6 halftime lead when Jonathan Doerer nailed a 48-yard field goal, his first of two successful field goals, as time expired.
The Blue Devils, who had 246 yards at halftime, had just 82 after halftime. Notre Dame finished with a 439-334 edge in total offense, including a 176-75 advantage on the ground.
THE TAKEAWAY
Duke: Despite two field goals in the first half by Charlie Ham, the Blue Devils looked impressive moving the ball behind Brice, who was a backup to Trevor Lawrence on Clemson's last championship team two seasons ago. Brice completed 13 of 25 for 195 yards as Duke's no-huddle offense outgained Notre Dame 246-228 in the first 30 minutes.
''There were times that we were outstanding,'' Cutcliffe said. ''I think we have a really good football team. I think we need to get comfortable with who we are and what we're doing.''
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish, who returned all five offensive linemen who started last season, struggled to move the football in the first half. They were outgained 151-13 by Duke in the first quarter and had just 44 rushing yards on 17 carries, an average of 2.6 yards per carry, in the first half. But after adjustments at halftime, Williams exploded for 79 of his yards in the second half.
''We hadn't played spring ball and we didn't play since December,'' Kelly said. ''It's difficult to duplicate game-like speed when you haven't had that for such a long time. We had to be patient and then make some adjustments.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Notre Dame: No. 10 Fighting Irish should move up with victory starting with Sunday's poll as No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 9 Oregon and other teams from Big Ten, Pacific-12, Mountain West and Mid-American conferences will not be included because those leagues are not playing in 2020.
UP NEXT
Duke: Saturday vs. ACC foe Boston College.
Notre Dame: Saturday vs. South Florida in a nonconference game.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|24
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|323
|430
|Total Plays
|67
|73
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|178
|Rush Attempts
|30
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|248
|252
|Comp. - Att.
|20-37
|19-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-31
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.7
|6-43.8
|Return Yards
|68
|93
|Punts - Returns
|4-27
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|4-90
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|248
|PASS YDS
|252
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|178
|
|
|323
|TOTAL YDS
|430
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|20/37
|259
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|15
|52
|0
|12
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|10
|16
|1
|23
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|5
|7
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|5
|3
|78
|0
|55
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|7
|5
|68
|0
|23
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|8
|5
|62
|0
|25
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|5
|3
|34
|0
|15
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Smith 14 WR
|D. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Marwede 88 TE
|J. Marwede
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|2
|2
|-6
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Gilbert 28 CB
|M. Gilbert
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Shelton II 43 LB
|R. Shelton II
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
N. Thompson 29 S
|N. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 9 S
|J. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 39 CB
|J. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 30 S
|J. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 0 S
|M. Waters
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hood 45 LB
|C. Hood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Smith III 58 DT
|G. Smith III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Frye 93 DT
|B. Frye
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Mausi 35 LB
|D. Mausi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|2/2
|30
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|6
|45.7
|4
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|2
|20.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|4
|6.8
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|19/31
|263
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|19
|112
|2
|26
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|6
|20
|0
|25
|
J. Smith 34 RB
|J. Smith
|5
|15
|0
|7
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|9
|12
|0
|8
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|6
|2
|93
|0
|75
|
J. Wilkins Jr. 18 WR
|J. Wilkins Jr.
|5
|4
|44
|0
|20
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|7
|5
|38
|0
|13
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|5
|3
|38
|0
|17
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|2
|2
|26
|1
|17
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|2
|2
|20
|0
|20
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Skowronek 11 WR
|B. Skowronek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 S
|K. Hamilton
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Crawford 20 CB
|S. Crawford
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 35 LB
|M. Liufau
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Moala 13 LB
|P. Moala
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Hart 5 CB
|C. Hart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
|Ju. Ademilola
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lacey 54 DL
|J. Lacey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 29 DL
|O. Oghoufo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|2/2
|48
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|6
|43.8
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|4
|22.5
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Downs (7 plays, 45 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 16 for 16 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 16(14:54 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray pushed ob at DUK 38 for 22 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(14:22 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 41 for 3 yards (35-M.Liufau).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 41(13:54 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to ND 47 for 12 yards (14-K.Hamilton20-S.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(13:27 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 47(13:19 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to ND 42 for 5 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 42(12:54 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to ND 39 for 3 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - DUKE 39(12:21 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Marwede.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(12:17 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 40 for 1 yard (51-V.Dimukeje).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - ND 40(11:43 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 38 for -2 yards (43-R.Shelton93-B.Frye).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ND 38(11:09 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ND 38(11:04 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 52 yards from ND 38 to the DUK 10 downed by 65-M.Vinson.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- FG (9 plays, 79 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 10(10:54 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 10(10:48 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 21 for 11 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(10:21 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 32 for 11 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(9:52 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 37 for 5 yards (91-A.Ogundeji).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 37(9:23 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 37 for no gain (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|+55 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 37(8:50 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to ND 8 for 55 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 8 - DUKE 8(8:13 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to ND 12 for -4 yards (41-K.Hinish).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - DUKE 12(7:44 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to ND 11 for 1 yard (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - DUKE 11(7:09 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - DUKE 11(7:06 - 1st) 44-C.Ham 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 38 for 38 yards (26-M.Carter).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 38(6:55 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 40 for 2 yards (86-D.Jordan42-S.Heyward).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 40(6:33 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 44 for 4 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ND 44(6:01 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - ND 44(5:56 - 1st) Penalty on ND 13-L.Keys False start 5 yards enforced at ND 44. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ND 39(5:56 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 45 yards from ND 39. 31-J.Blackwell to DUK 16 for no gain (10-I.Pryor).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 16(5:48 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 18 for 2 yards (52-B.Bauer6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 18(5:17 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding pushed ob at DUK 28 for 10 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(4:57 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 28(4:54 - 1st) 8-C.Brice to DUK 35 for 7 yards (35-M.Liufau52-B.Bauer). Penalty on DUK 21-M.Durant Holding 10 yards enforced at DUK 31.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - DUKE 21(4:32 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 17 - DUKE 21(4:26 - 1st) 8-C.Brice scrambles runs ob at DUK 24 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - DUKE 24(3:44 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 60 yards from DUK 24. 13-L.Keys to ND 19 for 3 yards (26-M.Carter).
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 19(3:33 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to ND 19 for no gain (96-C.Rumph86-D.Jordan).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ND 19(3:04 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 9 for -10 yards (43-R.Shelton).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 20 - ND 9(2:28 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to ND 19 for 10 yards (0-M.Waters).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ND 19(1:52 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 53 yards from ND 19. 31-J.Blackwell to DUK 36 for 8 yards (13-P.Moala65-M.Vinson).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(1:42 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 37 for 1 yard (20-S.Crawford40-D.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 37(1:12 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 37(1:08 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun pushed ob at DUK 45 for 8 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 45(0:28 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 51 yards from DUK 45 to the ND 4 downed by 42-S.Heyward.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (14 plays, 96 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 4(0:16 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 6 for 2 yards (23-L.Young54-D.Tangelo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 6(15:00 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 9 for 3 yards (23-L.Young54-D.Tangelo).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 9(14:24 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to ND 19 for 10 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 19(13:55 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Williams.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 19(13:49 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 21 for 2 yards (90-D.Carter93-B.Frye).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ND 21(13:22 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 8 - ND 21(13:17 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett to ND 35 for 14 yards (43-R.Shelton).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(12:39 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to DUK 48 for 17 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(12:14 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to DUK 37 for 11 yards (28-M.Gilbert35-D.Mausi).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 37(12:06 - 2nd) Penalty on DUK 28-M.Gilbert Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at DUK 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 22(11:31 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to DUK 22 for no gain (35-D.Mausi).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 22(11:06 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong pushed ob at DUK 2 for 20 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - ND 2(10:56 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to DUK 1 for 1 yard (58-G.Smith). Penalty on DUK 51-V.Dimukeje Offside 1 yards enforced at DUK 2. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ND 1(10:45 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:39 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(10:39 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 28 for 3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 28(10:11 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 28(10:04 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Marwede.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DUKE 28(10:00 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 37 yards from DUK 28 out of bounds at the ND 35.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(9:53 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble pushed ob at ND 48 for 13 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(9:26 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to DUK 50 for 2 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 50(8:53 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to DUK 46 for 4 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ND 46(8:26 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong to DUK 46 for no gain (26-M.Carter).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ND 46(7:36 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 38 yards from DUK 46 to DUK 8 fair catch by 31-J.Blackwell.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- FG (12 plays, 70 yards, 4:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 8(7:32 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 10 for 2 yards (40-D.White9-D.Hayes).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 10(7:04 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo pushed ob at DUK 18 for 8 yards (13-P.Moala).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(6:22 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 30 for 12 yards (13-P.Moala).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(5:58 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 41 for 11 yards (40-D.White).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(5:34 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to ND 34 for 25 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 34(5:19 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to ND 18 for 16 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(4:52 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 18(4:48 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray. Team penalty on ND Holding 9 yards enforced at ND 18. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 9 - DUKE 9(4:44 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to ND 2 for 7 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 2(4:10 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to ND 2 for no gain (91-A.Ogundeji19-J.Ademilola).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 2(3:41 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice sacked at ND 12 for -10 yards. Penalty on DUK 8-C.Brice Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at ND 12. (7-I.Foskey).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 2(3:45 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice sacked at ND 12 for -10 yards (7-I.Foskey).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - DUKE 12(3:23 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Interception (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 14 for 14 yards (23-L.Young).
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 14(3:15 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams pushed ob at DUK 11 for 75 yards (26-M.Carter).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ND 11(2:37 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble INTERCEPTED by 23-L.Young at DUK End Zone. 23-L.Young touchback.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(2:32 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 35 for 15 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(2:12 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Marwede.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 35(2:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 35(2:05 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to DUK 41 for 6 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DUKE 41(1:19 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 43 yards from DUK 41 to ND 16 fair catch by 13-L.Keys.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Halftime (9 plays, 54 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 16(1:13 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ND 16(1:05 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-J.Blackwell at ND 46. 31-J.Blackwell to ND 46 for no gain. Penalty on DUK 96-C.Rumph Offside 5 yards enforced at ND 16. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 21(0:58 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 18-J.Wilkins. 18-J.Wilkins to ND 25 for 4 yards (28-M.Gilbert).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 25(0:50 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 32 for 7 yards (26-M.Carter).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 32(0:34 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to ND 39 for 7 yards (42-S.Heyward). Team penalty on DUK Offside declined.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 39(0:25 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 18-J.Wilkins. 18-J.Wilkins pushed ob at DUK 46 for 15 yards (28-M.Gilbert).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 46(0:19 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 18-J.Wilkins. 18-J.Wilkins runs ob at DUK 33 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 33(0:13 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at DUK 30 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ND 30(0:07 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 7 - ND 30(0:04 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 23 for 23 yards (42-S.Heyward). Penalty on ND 52-B.Bauer Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 23.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 13(14:54 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams pushed ob at ND 23 for 10 yards (23-L.Young).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 23(14:27 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 26 for 3 yards (28-M.Gilbert).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 26(13:47 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 27 for 1 yard (93-B.Frye).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ND 27(12:55 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ND 27(12:48 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 37 yards from ND 27. 31-J.Blackwell to DUK 42 for 6 yards (10-I.Pryor).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Fumble (3 plays, 17 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(12:40 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 45 for 3 yards (14-K.Hamilton35-M.Liufau).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 45(12:11 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 47 for 2 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 47(11:36 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to ND 41 FUMBLES (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah). 20-S.Crawford to ND 41 for no gain.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (7 plays, 59 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 41(11:29 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to DUK 47 for 12 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 47(10:55 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 13-L.Keys. 13-L.Keys to DUK 43 for 4 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 43(10:16 - 3rd) 12-I.Book runs ob at DUK 35 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(9:48 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to DUK 34 for 1 yard (54-D.Tangelo).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 34(9:14 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 18-J.Wilkins. 18-J.Wilkins runs ob at DUK 27 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ND 27(8:43 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to DUK 26 for 1 yard (58-G.Smith).
|+26 YD
|
4 & 1 - ND 26(8:04 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:57 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 62 yards from ND 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 28 for 25 yards (13-P.Moala).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(7:52 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 28(7:45 - 3rd) Penalty on ND 20-S.Crawford Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at DUK 28. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(7:45 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 48 for 5 yards (4-N.McCloud19-J.Ademilola).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 48(7:45 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 48 for no gain (52-B.Bauer29-O.Oghoufo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 48(7:15 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DUKE 48(6:41 - 3rd) 98-P.Wilson punts 44 yards from DUK 48 to ND 8 fair catch by 13-L.Keys.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (2 plays, 8 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 8(6:31 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to ND 6 for -2 yards (43-R.Shelton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - ND 6(6:31 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to ND 9 for 3 yards (45-C.Hood).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - ND 9(6:00 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to ND 14 for 5 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ND 14(5:26 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 38 yards from ND 14. 31-J.Blackwell to ND 39 for 13 yards (13-P.Moala).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (6 plays, 39 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(4:52 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to ND 37 for 2 yards (40-D.White).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 37(4:43 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 1-J.Robertson. 1-J.Robertson to ND 24 for 13 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 24(4:12 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray runs ob at ND 5 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - DUKE 5(3:46 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to ND 5 for no gain (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah40-D.White).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 5(3:25 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant pushed ob at ND 2 for 3 yards (20-S.Crawford35-M.Liufau).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 2(2:23 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (15 plays, 83 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:19 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham kicks 63 yards from DUK 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 17 for 15 yards (45-C.Hood).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 17(2:19 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Williams.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 17(2:12 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 31 for 14 yards (28-M.Gilbert).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 31(2:08 - 3rd) 12-I.Book pushed ob at ND 29 for -2 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - ND 29(1:40 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 33 for 4 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - ND 33(1:11 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to ND 42 for 9 yards (26-M.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(15:00 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Keys.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 42(14:52 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 45 for 3 yards (42-S.Heyward96-C.Rumph).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 45(14:11 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to DUK 48 for 7 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(13:29 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to DUK 41 for 7 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 41(12:54 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to DUK 39 for 2 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 39(12:13 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to DUK 35 for 4 yards (9-J.Woods).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(11:46 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams pushed ob at DUK 17 for 18 yards (45-C.Hood).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 17(11:15 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 17(11:09 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wilkins.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - ND 17(11:05 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(10:58 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 4-D.Jackson. 4-D.Jackson to DUK 22 for -3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 13 - DUKE 22(10:29 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 20 for -2 yards (7-I.Foskey54-J.Lacey).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 15 - DUKE 20(9:53 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 4-D.Jackson. 4-D.Jackson to DUK 17 for -3 yards (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - DUKE 17(9:13 - 4th) 98-P.Wilson punts 39 yards from DUK 17 to ND 44 fair catch by 13-L.Keys.
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (5 plays, 40 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 44(9:06 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to DUK 31 for 25 yards (28-M.Gilbert).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 31(8:22 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to DUK 17 for 14 yards (0-M.Waters).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 17(8:01 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to DUK 19 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - ND 19(7:20 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to DUK 21 for -2 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - ND 21(6:12 - 4th) 12-I.Book scrambles to DUK 16 for 5 yards (9-J.Woods).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - ND 16(5:25 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Fumble (9 plays, 35 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(5:21 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(5:18 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 25(5:14 - 4th) 8-C.Brice scrambles to DUK 48 for 23 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(4:44 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 43 for -5 yards (41-K.Hinish).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - DUKE 43(4:12 - 4th) 8-C.Brice to DUK 47 for 4 yards (9-D.Hayes).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 11 - DUKE 47(3:38 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to ND 30 for 23 yards (5-C.Hart).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(3:19 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 30(3:14 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at ND 36 for -6 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - DUKE 36(2:58 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at ND 40 for -4 yards FUMBLES. 91-A.Ogundeji to ND 40 for no gain.
ND
Fighting Irish
- End of Game (4 plays, 11 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(2:51 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to ND 42 for 2 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 42(2:05 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to ND 49 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 49(1:22 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to ND 50 for 1 yard (96-C.Rumph).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 50(0:44 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to DUK 49 for 1 yard (54-D.Tangelo).
