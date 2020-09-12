|
Werts' long TD run gets Georgia Southern past Campbell 27-26
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Shai Werts threw a touchdown pass, and added a 41-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter as Georgia Southern scored 21 straight points to beat Campbell 27-26 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
The game was delayed 40 minutes because of lightning. Campbell listed 17 players and Georgia Southern had 16 players inactive for the game due to various reasons.
Hajj-Malik Williams threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Kelsey to pull Campbell to within 27-26 with 15 seconds left, but Williams' threw an incomplete pass to Julian Hill on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.
Werts finished with 155 yards rushing and was 7-of-13 passing for 53 yards that included a 1-yard TD pass to D.J. Butler.
Williams was 17 of 27 for 237 yards and had a threw a 40-yard touchdown pass Jai Williams. Williams also had an 8-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Attendance was 5,789 at 25,000-seat Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Masks and six feet of social distancing were required. Students were also allowed on the grass hills on both sides of Bishop Field House.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|20
|Rushing
|6
|14
|Passing
|11
|3
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|359
|346
|Total Plays
|58
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|132
|284
|Rush Attempts
|31
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|227
|62
|Comp. - Att.
|17-27
|8-15
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|12-138
|5-27
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.0
|3-43.0
|Return Yards
|42
|43
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-42
|2-43
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|62
|
|
|132
|RUSH YDS
|284
|
|
|359
|TOTAL YDS
|346
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Williams 6 QB
|H. Williams
|17/27
|237
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Williams 6 QB
|H. Williams
|11
|73
|1
|18
|
C. Freeman 2 RB
|C. Freeman
|6
|39
|0
|11
|
B. Barr 4 RB
|B. Barr
|9
|38
|1
|10
|
L. McDowell 24 RB
|L. McDowell
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
M. Taylor 38 K
|M. Taylor
|1
|-16
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 1 WR
|J. Williams
|6
|4
|72
|1
|40
|
J. Kelsey 5 WR
|J. Kelsey
|8
|6
|66
|1
|20
|
J. Hill 85 TE
|J. Hill
|6
|3
|65
|0
|30
|
C. Frazier 9 WR
|C. Frazier
|6
|3
|32
|0
|22
|
C. Freeman 2 RB
|C. Freeman
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Grate 6 DB
|M. Grate
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jones 4 DB
|J. Jones
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slade 7 DB
|D. Slade
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 11 LB
|R. Miller
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rivens 32 LB
|T. Rivens
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Holmes 98 DL
|G. Holmes
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Allen 97 DL
|B. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wiggins 29 DB
|L. Wiggins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gaffney 20 LB
|M. Gaffney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cromartie 99 DL
|C. Cromartie
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grate 6 DB
|M. Grate
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 33 LB
|K. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Boykin 95 DL
|R. Boykin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ngwenah 53 DL
|P. Ngwenah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Giles 92 DL
|D. Giles
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Brown 39 K
|R. Brown
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Taylor 38 K
|M. Taylor
|5
|45.0
|3
|56
|
T. Fitzpatrick 95 P
|T. Fitzpatrick
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|7/13
|53
|1
|0
|
M. Mosley 19 QB
|M. Mosley
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|14
|155
|1
|41
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|18
|74
|1
|9
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|9
|52
|0
|14
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|5
|20
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Butler 80 TE
|D. Butler
|3
|3
|22
|1
|14
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
Da. Lewis 10 WR
|Da. Lewis
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Springer 42 DE
|D. Springer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Thompson 6 WR
|N. Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Carter Jr. 28 WR
|D. Carter Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Singletary 6 S
|J. Singletary
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McGee 21 LB
|Z. McGee
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Canteen 13 CB
|D. Canteen
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 0 DE
|R. Johnson III
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 36 LB
|R. Ellis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Springer 42 DE
|D. Springer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jackson 40 LB
|Ja. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bride 24 S
|T. Bride
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Josue 5 LB
|B. Josue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 44 DE
|J. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bembry 38 CB
|D. Bembry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
|C. Harris Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pace 22 S
|T. Pace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 15 LB
|Q. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dedman 39 S
|R. Dedman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Devine 90 NT
|P. Devine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jackson 2 S
|Ja. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 99 K
|A. Raynor
|2/2
|41
|3/3
|9
|
B. Christensen 97 K
|B. Christensen
|1/1
|39
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|3
|43.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Thompson 6 WR
|N. Thompson
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Frazier.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 25(14:57 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 1-J.Williams. 1-J.Williams to CAM 39 for 14 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 39(14:35 - 1st) 4-B.Barr to CAM 45 for 6 yards (47-R.Wade).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAMP 45(13:50 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 85-J.Hill. 85-J.Hill to GSO 40 for 15 yards (21-Z.McGee).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 40(13:19 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 85-J.Hill. 85-J.Hill to GSO 10 for 30 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 10(13:06 - 1st) 4-B.Barr runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:03 - 1st) 39-R.Brown extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- FG (10 plays, 41 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 1st) 41-I.Riffle kicks 43 yards from CAM 35 out of bounds at the GSO 22.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAS 35(13:03 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Thompson. Penalty on CAM 6-M.Grate Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GSO 35. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 50(12:56 - 1st) 15-J.King to CAM 45 for 5 yards (8-C.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 45(12:24 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to CAM 40 for 5 yards (7-D.Slade).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAS 40(11:48 - 1st) 15-J.King to CAM 35 for 5 yards (30-J.McNeely). Penalty on GSO 61-D.Wilson Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CAM 40. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - GAS 45(11:26 - 1st) 15-J.King to CAM 38 for 7 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 38(10:49 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to CAM 34 for 4 yards (8-C.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 34(10:07 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to CAM 28 for 6 yards (4-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 28(9:55 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Carter.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 28(9:28 - 1st) 15-J.King to CAM 27 for 1 yard (98-G.Holmes).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - GAS 27(8:51 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 15-J.King. 15-J.King runs ob at CAM 24 for 3 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - GAS 24(8:20 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(8:37 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey to CAM 45 for 20 yards (40-J.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 45(8:04 - 1st) 4-B.Barr to GSO 48 for 7 yards (22-T.Pace).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAMP 48(7:20 - 1st) 2-C.Freeman to GSO 40 for 8 yards (5-B.Josue).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 40(6:40 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 1-J.Williams. 1-J.Williams runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(6:31 - 1st) 39-R.Brown extra point is no good.
GAS
Eagles
- Downs (12 plays, 54 yards, 5:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 1st) 41-I.Riffle kicks 54 yards from CAM 35. 7-K.Hood to GSO 30 for 19 yards (23-K.Canady).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 30(6:24 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 34 for 4 yards (20-M.Gaffney8-C.Smith). Penalty on CAM 1-J.Johnson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at GSO 34.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 49(6:00 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to CAM 48 for 3 yards (4-J.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 48(5:19 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 80-D.Butler. 80-D.Butler to CAM 34 for 14 yards (8-C.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 34(4:47 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche to CAM 32 for 2 yards (7-D.Slade).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 32(4:21 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 7-K.Hood. 7-K.Hood to CAM 22 for 10 yards (4-J.Jones6-M.Grate).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 22(3:48 - 1st) 15-J.King to CAM 16 for 6 yards (20-M.Gaffney10-J.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 16(3:09 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche to CAM 12 for 4 yards (29-L.Wiggins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 12(2:31 - 1st) 15-J.King to CAM 9 for 3 yards (99-C.Cromartie95-R.Boykin).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 9(1:45 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to CAM 11 for -2 yards (4-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GAS 11(0:56 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Wright.
|Penalty
|
4 & 9 - GAS 11(0:48 - 1st) Penalty on GSO 1-S.Werts Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CAM 11. No Play.
|No Gain
|
4 & 14 - GAS 16(0:48 - 1st) 7-A.Beck incomplete. Intended for 42-D.Springer.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 16(0:37 - 1st) 6-H.Williams scrambles to CAM 23 for 7 yards (39-R.Dedman).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAMP 23(15:00 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams to CAM 24 for 1 yard (21-Z.McGee).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAMP 24(14:07 - 2nd) 2-C.Freeman to CAM 28 for 4 yards (42-D.Springer40-J.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 28(13:42 - 2nd) 2-C.Freeman to CAM 39 for 11 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 39(13:06 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey to CAM 45 for 6 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAMP 45(12:31 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 2-C.Freeman. 2-C.Freeman to CAM 47 for 2 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAMP 47(11:50 - 2nd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 48 for 1 yard (21-Z.McGee40-J.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CAMP 48(11:01 - 2nd) Penalty on CAM 55-D.Corbett False start 5 yards enforced at CAM 48. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CAMP 43(11:01 - 2nd) 38-M.Taylor punts 56 yards from CAM 43 Downed at the GSO 1.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 1(10:49 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 4 for 3 yards (60-R.Miller99-C.Cromartie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GAS 4(10:12 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Hood.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - GAS 4(10:03 - 2nd) Penalty on GSO 56-B.Miller False start 2 yards enforced at GSO 4. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - GAS 2(10:03 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 8 for 6 yards (32-T.Rivens).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GAS 8(9:37 - 2nd) 7-A.Beck punts 40 yards from GSO 8. 7-D.Slade to CAM 45 for -7 yards (15-J.King). Penalty on CAM 45-A.Santiago Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at GSO 8. No Play.
GAS
Eagles
- FG (10 plays, 55 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 23(9:26 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 28 for 5 yards (11-R.Miller53-P.Ngwenah).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 28(8:52 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 37 for 9 yards (6-M.Grate).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(8:21 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to GSO 48 for 11 yards (7-D.Slade).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 48(7:50 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 80-D.Butler. 80-D.Butler to CAM 45 for 7 yards (8-C.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAS 45(7:08 - 2nd) 15-J.King to CAM 39 for 6 yards (32-T.Rivens).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 39(6:35 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to CAM 32 for 7 yards (29-L.Wiggins).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAS 32(6:15 - 2nd) 15-J.King to CAM 23 for 9 yards (11-R.Miller).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 23(5:47 - 2nd) 15-J.King to CAM 22 for 1 yard (97-B.Allen92-D.Giles).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GAS 22(5:12 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Thompson. Penalty on GSO 56-B.Miller Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GAS 22(5:01 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Hood.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - GAS 22(4:56 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 50 yards from GSO 35. 6-M.Grate to CAM 24 for 9 yards (32-C.Harris47-R.Wade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 24(4:45 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Frazier.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 24(4:39 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams to CAM 31 for 7 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAMP 31(3:52 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey to CAM 37 for 6 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|-11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 37(3:35 - 2nd) to CAM 26 FUMBLES. recovers at the CAM 26. to CAM 26 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 21 - CAMP 26(2:48 - 2nd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 27 for 1 yard (32-C.Harris).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 20 - CAMP 27(2:05 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams scrambles to CAM 38 for 11 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CAMP 38(1:53 - 2nd) 38-M.Taylor punts 47 yards from CAM 38 to GSO 15 fair catch by 7-K.Hood. Penalty on CAM 30-J.McNeely Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at GSO 15.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 30(1:40 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 32 for 2 yards (32-T.Rivens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GAS 32(1:33 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Thompson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - GAS 32(1:30 - 2nd) Penalty on GSO 66-L.Langemeier False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - GAS 27(1:30 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Thompson.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - GAS 27(1:24 - 2nd) 7-A.Beck punts 30 yards from GSO 27 out of bounds at the CAM 43.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Halftime (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 43(1:14 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams to GSO 25 for 32 yards. Penalty on CAM 75-M.Edwards Holding 10 yards enforced at CAM 43. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - CAMP 33(1:06 - 2nd) 2-C.Freeman to CAM 43 for 10 yards (47-R.Wade).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 43(0:55 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Hill.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAMP 43(0:39 - 2nd) 2-C.Freeman to CAM 48 for 5 yards (6-J.Singletary38-D.Bembry).
GAS
Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 6:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 41-I.Riffle kicks 63 yards from CAM 35. 6-N.Thompson to GSO 24 FUMBLES (45-A.Santiago). 30-J.McNeely to GSO 26 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 26(14:53 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Williams.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 26(14:48 - 3rd) 4-B.Barr to GSO 20 for 6 yards (21-Z.McGee).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 20(14:12 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams to GSO 8 for 12 yards (40-J.Jackson45-R.Byrd).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - GAS 8(13:46 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams scrambles runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:38 - 3rd) 39-R.Brown extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:38 - 3rd) 41-I.Riffle kicks 40 yards from CAM 35 to GSO 25 fair catch by 6-N.Thompson.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(13:38 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 28 for 3 yards (11-R.Miller4-J.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAMP 28(13:01 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 27 for -1 yard (1-J.Johnson33-K.Thompson).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - CAMP 27(12:17 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts scrambles runs ob at GSO 48 for 21 yards.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 48(11:39 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to CAM 20 for 32 yards (8-C.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 20(11:00 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright pushed ob at CAM 13 for 7 yards (7-D.Slade).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAMP 13(10:16 - 3rd) 15-J.King to CAM 10 for 3 yards (97-B.Allen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 10(9:35 - 3rd) 15-J.King to CAM 6 for 4 yards (11-R.Miller32-T.Rivens).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAMP 6(8:57 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to CAM 2 for 4 yards (98-G.Holmes).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAMP 2(8:20 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to CAM 1 for 1 yard (99-C.Cromartie98-G.Holmes).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CAMP 1(7:38 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 80-D.Butler. 80-D.Butler runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:32 - 3rd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:32 - 3rd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(7:32 - 3rd) 24-L.McDowell to CAM 23 for -2 yards (0-R.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - GAS 23(6:57 - 3rd) 24-L.McDowell to CAM 29 for 6 yards (42-D.Springer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GAS 29(6:15 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Kelsey.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAS 29(6:09 - 3rd) 38-M.Taylor punts 44 yards from CAM 29 Downed at the GSO 27.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Downs (9 plays, -1 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 27(5:55 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 35 for 8 yards (4-J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - CAMP 35(5:10 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts pushed ob at GSO 40 for 5 yards (4-J.Jones).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 40(4:52 - 3rd) to GSO 37 FUMBLES. 19-M.Mosley to GSO 37 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - CAMP 37(4:13 - 3rd) 19-M.Mosley to GSO 44 for 7 yards. Penalty on GSO 50-C.Kelly Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 37. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 23 - CAMP 27(3:43 - 3rd) 19-M.Mosley complete to 10-D.Lewis. 10-D.Lewis to GSO 36 for 9 yards (20-M.Gaffney).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 14 - CAMP 36(2:59 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 35 for -1 yard (98-G.Holmes).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CAMP 35(2:26 - 3rd) 7-A.Beck punts 55 yards from GSO 35 Downed at the CAM 10.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 10(2:15 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Frazier.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 10(2:08 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams complete to 9-C.Frazier. 9-C.Frazier to CAM 16 for 6 yards (13-D.Canteen2-J.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 16(1:25 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams complete to 9-C.Frazier. 9-C.Frazier to CAM 20 for 4 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 20(1:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Freeman to CAM 21 for 1 yard (36-R.Ellis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - GAS 21(0:12 - 3rd) Penalty on CAM 6-H.Williams Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CAM 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - GAS 16(15:00 - 4th) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Kelsey.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - GAS 16(15:00 - 4th) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey pushed ob at CAM 25 for 9 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GAS 25(14:50 - 4th) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Kelsey.
|-16 YD
|
4 & 5 - GAS 25(14:44 - 4th) 38-M.Taylor to CAM 10 FUMBLES (38-M.Taylor). 38-M.Taylor recovers at the CAM 9. 38-M.Taylor to CAM 9 for no gain (21-Z.McGee).
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - CAMP 9(14:37 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to CAM 4 for 5 yards (11-R.Miller99-C.Cromartie).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAMP 4(13:55 - 4th) 15-J.King runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:50 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 95 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:50 - 4th) 98-D.Lewis kicks 60 yards from GSO 35. 6-M.Grate to CAM 24 for 19 yards (10-C.Howard29-S.Randolph).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 24(13:44 - 4th) 6-H.Williams to CAM 42 for 18 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 42(13:16 - 4th) 4-B.Barr to CAM 45 for 3 yards (6-J.Singletary24-T.Bride).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 45(12:47 - 4th) 6-H.Williams complete to 1-J.Williams. 1-J.Williams to GSO 45 for 10 yards (24-T.Bride).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 45(12:29 - 4th) 24-L.McDowell to GSO 40 for 5 yards (0-R.Johnson21-Z.McGee).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - GAS 40(11:49 - 4th) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Frazier. Team penalty on CAM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at GSO 40. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 45(11:42 - 4th) 4-B.Barr to GSO 40 for 5 yards (42-D.Springer).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - GAS 40(11:02 - 4th) 6-H.Williams sacked at GSO 45 for -5 yards (0-R.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GAS 45(10:18 - 4th) 38-M.Taylor punts 40 yards from GSO 45 Downed at the GSO 5.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 5(10:09 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 14 for 9 yards (29-L.Wiggins).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAMP 14(9:36 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 38 for 24 yards (7-D.Slade).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 38(8:53 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 45 for 7 yards (7-D.Slade32-T.Rivens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CAMP 45(8:11 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 45 for no gain (97-B.Allen).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAMP 45(7:29 - 4th) 2-L.Wright pushed ob at CAM 41 for 14 yards (32-T.Rivens).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 41(6:51 - 4th) 1-S.Werts runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:42 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 4th) 98-D.Lewis kicks 51 yards from GSO 35. 6-M.Grate to CAM 28 for 14 yards (22-T.Pace).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 28(6:35 - 4th) 6-H.Williams complete to 85-J.Hill. 85-J.Hill to CAM 48 for 20 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 48(6:12 - 4th) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey pushed ob at GSO 47 for 5 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - GAS 47(5:38 - 4th) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Hill.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 47(5:39 - 4th) 4-B.Barr to GSO 48 for -1 yard (44-J.Ellis90-P.Devine).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAS 48(4:52 - 4th) 38-M.Taylor punts 38 yards from GSO 48 to GSO 10 fair catch by 7-K.Hood.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 10(4:45 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 12 for 2 yards (33-K.Thompson99-C.Cromartie).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAMP 12(4:05 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to GSO 16 for 4 yards (11-R.Miller).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAMP 16(3:19 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 22 for 6 yards (32-T.Rivens).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 22(3:07 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 25 for 3 yards (7-D.Slade).
|-12 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAMP 25(2:23 - 4th) to GSO 13 FUMBLES. 1-S.Werts to GSO 13 for no gain (4-J.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 19 - CAMP 13(2:13 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 20 for 7 yards (98-G.Holmes).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CAMP 20(2:08 - 4th) 7-A.Beck punts 44 yards from GSO 20 Downed at the CAM 36.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 36(1:59 - 4th) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Williams.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 36(1:54 - 4th) 6-H.Williams scrambles pushed ob at CAM 44 for 8 yards (24-T.Bride).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - CAMP 44(1:46 - 4th) 6-H.Williams sacked at CAM 39 for -5 yards (0-R.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 7 - CAMP 39(1:20 - 4th) 6-H.Williams scrambles to GSO 50 for 11 yards (38-D.Bembry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 50(1:00 - 4th) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Hill.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 50(0:52 - 4th) 6-H.Williams complete to 1-J.Williams. 1-J.Williams to GSO 42 for 8 yards (33-K.Thompson).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAMP 42(0:43 - 4th) 6-H.Williams complete to 9-C.Frazier. 9-C.Frazier to GSO 20 for 22 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 20(0:23 - 4th) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(0:15 - 4th) Team penalty on CAM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GSO 3. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(0:15 - 4th) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Hill.
