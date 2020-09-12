|
|
|TXSA
|TXSTSM
Harris scores 4 TDs, UTSA holds off Texas St. 51-48 in 2OT
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) Hunter Duplessis kicked a 29-yard field goal in the second overtime, Frank Harris accounted for four touchdowns, and UTSA won its season opener, beating Texas State 51-48 in a wild finish on Saturday.
Texas State's Alan Orona missed a 20-yard field goal attempt in the second overtime and a potential game-winning extra point with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter.
Sincere McCormick ran for a program-record 197 yards on 29 carries and had a 5-yard touchdown run for UTSA. Harris was 23-of-31 passing for 169 yards and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Cephus, who made a spectacular one-handed catch in the first overtime. Harris had scoring runs from 17, 19 and 13 yards and finished with 52 yards rushing.
Texas State (1-1), which scratched starting quarterback Brady McBride earlier in the day due to COVID-19 protocol, was down 41-28 with 3:24 remaining after UTSA's Rashad Wisdom scored on an 81-yard interception return. The Roadrunners wore sticker helmets in honor of Wisdom's brother Bryce, who died at age 17 in July from kidney cancer.
Tyler Vitt, who missed last week's game due to COVID-19 protocol, rebounded from his pick-6 to Wisdom with a 20-yard TD pass to Marcell Barbee six plays later.
On the next series, Texas State forced a three-and-out and Jeremiah Haydel scored on a 91-yard punt return, but Orona hooked the extra point attempt that eventually forced overtime tied at 41.
Vitt was 26-of-39 passing for 346 yards and threw four touchdown passes and two interceptions.
UTSA coach Jeff Traylor won in his debut with the Roadrunners, who have won all four meetings against the Bobcats since the I-35 rivalry was renewed in 2017.
Seating was limited to 7,500 at 30,000-seat Bobcat Stadium. Masks were mandated upon entry and encouraged while seated but not required. There was no general-admission seating.
--
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|26
|Rushing
|14
|10
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|492
|444
|Total Plays
|82
|78
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|330
|123
|Rush Attempts
|51
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|162
|321
|Comp. - Att.
|23-31
|27-41
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|11-126
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|6
|7
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-47.8
|7-44.6
|Return Yards
|130
|264
|Punts - Returns
|3-16
|4-149
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-30
|5-115
|Int. - Returns
|2-84
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|162
|PASS YDS
|321
|
|
|330
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|492
|TOTAL YDS
|444
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|23/31
|169
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|29
|197
|1
|58
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|11
|51
|3
|19
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|8
|47
|0
|13
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|2
|37
|0
|26
|
J. Cephus 12 WR
|J. Cephus
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|5
|4
|54
|0
|44
|
J. Cephus 12 WR
|J. Cephus
|8
|6
|44
|1
|25
|
D. Clark 83 WR
|D. Clark
|7
|6
|41
|0
|13
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|3
|2
|6
|0
|9
|
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Ligon 88 LB
|J. Ligon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Wisdom 0 S
|R. Wisdom
|10-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Woolen 20 CB
|T. Woolen
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Mahnke 38 LB
|T. Mahnke
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 1 DL
|J. Haynes
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 59 LB
|C. Hicks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Guidry 41 LB
|D. Guidry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harris 29 S
|S. Harris
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Ligon 88 LB
|J. Ligon
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 96 LB
|C. Wiley
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Wise 8 LB
|S. Wise
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 11 S
|K. Nwachuku
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henry 45 LB
|D. Henry
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parks 14 S
|A. Parks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bell II 49 DL
|T. Bell II
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
X. Spencer 23 CB
|X. Spencer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harmanson 15 LB
|T. Harmanson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
Do. Taylor 33 S
|Do. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matterson 99 DL
|B. Matterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Gray 57 DL
|P. Gray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nelson 76 DL
|K. Nelson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 K
|H. Duplessis
|3/3
|42
|6/6
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|8
|47.8
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 88 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|15.0
|17
|0
|
T. Mahnke 38 LB
|T. Mahnke
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|3
|5.3
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|16
|69
|1
|21
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|10
|50
|1
|17
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|11
|4
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|6
|4
|75
|2
|39
|
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|3
|2
|72
|1
|66
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|5
|4
|57
|1
|31
|
J. Lanam 87 TE
|J. Lanam
|3
|2
|42
|0
|33
|
B. Aragon 15 TE
|B. Aragon
|4
|4
|32
|0
|18
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|6
|5
|26
|0
|12
|
C. Speights 80 WR
|C. Speights
|2
|2
|26
|0
|21
|
T. Graham Jr. 14 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|2
|2
|9
|0
|11
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Graham 4 LB
|G. Graham
|7-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Morris 0 CB
|J. Morris
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Luper 25 S
|B. Luper
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 91 DL
|J. Revels
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 18 LB
|C. Taylor
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rodgers 31 CB
|K. Rodgers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 S
|Z. Childress
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Anderson 5 S
|K. Anderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Vinson 8 LB
|H. Vinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
L. Harris 27 LB
|L. Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stringer 33 LB
|B. Stringer
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mask 13 S
|D. Mask
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Spears 14 S
|T. Spears
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Daniels 98 DL
|G. Daniels
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Isidore 2 S
|G. Isidore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Galvan-Vazquez 97 DL
|E. Galvan-Vazquez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Obiang 92 DL
|S. Obiang
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Haynes 17 LB
|K. Haynes
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Orona 37 K
|A. Orona
|0/1
|0
|6/7
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|7
|44.6
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|5
|23.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|4
|37.3
|91
|1
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (3 plays, 73 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 27 for 27 yards (4-A.Parks15-T.Harmanson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(14:54 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 5-B.Sturges. 5-B.Sturges to TXST 33 for 6 yards (38-T.Mahnke).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 33(14:31 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 34 for 1 yard (0-R.Wisdom).
|+66 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 34(14:01 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 5-B.Sturges. 5-B.Sturges runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:48 - 1st) 37-A.Orona extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:48 - 1st) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(13:48 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to TXST 17 for 58 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 17(13:30 - 1st) 0-F.Harris runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:23 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (5 plays, -16 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:23 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(13:23 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 29 for 4 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 29(12:57 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 38 for 9 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(12:34 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt scrambles to TXST 43 for 5 yards (0-R.Wisdom94-K.Nelson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 43(12:06 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 48 for 5 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(11:38 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-C.Mayfield at UTSA 26. 26-C.Mayfield to UTSA 29 for 3 yards (3-J.Haydel). Penalty on UTSA 94-K.Nelson Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UTSA 29.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 19(11:26 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 22 for 3 yards (4-G.Graham).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 22(11:00 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 29 for 7 yards (4-G.Graham14-T.Spears).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(10:47 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 29(10:42 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 5-B.Brady. 5-B.Brady to UTSA 26 for -3 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - TXSA 26(10:01 - 1st) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 29 for 3 yards (8-H.Vinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXSA 29(9:25 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 56 yards from UTSA 29. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 29 for 14 yards (6-B.Dingle).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29(9:13 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 27 for -2 yards (9-C.Hicks).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 27(8:45 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 15-B.Aragon. 15-B.Aragon to TXST 36 for 9 yards (0-R.Wisdom45-D.Henry).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 36(8:21 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 15-B.Aragon. 15-B.Aragon to TXST 38 for 2 yards (24-S.Harris).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 38(7:35 - 1st) Penalty on TXST 4-G.Graham False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 38. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 33(7:25 - 1st) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 49 yards from TXST 33. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 25 for 7 yards.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(7:14 - 1st) 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 36 for 11 yards (13-D.Mask).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(6:47 - 1st) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 32 for -4 yards (0-J.Morris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - TXSA 32(6:09 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - TXSA 32(6:02 - 1st) 0-F.Harris sacked at UTSA 24 for -8 yards. Penalty on TXST 8-H.Vinson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at UTSA 32. No Play. (8-H.Vinson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(5:40 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to TXST 47 for 6 yards (18-C.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 47(5:15 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 83-D.Clark. 83-D.Clark to TXST 44 for 3 yards (4-G.Graham20-B.Luper).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 44(5:00 - 1st) 0-F.Harris to TXST 31 for 13 yards. Penalty on UTSA 87-G.Sharp Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 44. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - TXSA 46(4:50 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to TXST 49 for 5 yards (13-D.Mask27-L.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXSA 49(4:00 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 43 yards from TXST 49 Downed at the TXST 6.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 6(3:52 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to TXST 5 for -1 yard (38-T.Mahnke94-K.Nelson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 5(3:15 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to TXST 26 for 21 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(2:50 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(2:46 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 22 for -4 yards (9-C.Hicks57-P.Gray).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - TXSTSM 22(2:31 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 25 for 3 yards (38-T.Mahnke).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TXSTSM 25(1:57 - 1st) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 47 yards from TXST 25 out of bounds at the UTSA 28.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- FG (11 plays, 62 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(1:44 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 30 for 2 yards (18-C.Taylor98-G.Daniels).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 30(1:22 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 83-D.Clark. 83-D.Clark to UTSA 43 for 13 yards (3-K.Rodgers).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(1:07 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 46 for 3 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 46(0:46 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 83-D.Clark. 83-D.Clark to UTSA 49 for 3 yards (27-L.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 49(0:19 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to TXST 47 for 4 yards (27-L.Harris).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(15:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to TXST 34 for 13 yards (55-S.Tupou).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(14:32 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 5-B.Brady. 5-B.Brady to TXST 25 for 9 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSA 25(14:15 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to TXST 13 for 12 yards (14-T.Spears).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 13(14:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to TXST 9 for 4 yards (18-C.Taylor27-L.Harris).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 9(13:20 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris sacked at TXST 10 for -1 yard (4-G.Graham22-K.Haynes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 10(12:37 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Clark.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TXSA 10(12:32 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(12:27 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 28 for 3 yards (41-D.Guidry88-J.Ligon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 28(12:05 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 30 for 2 yards (1-J.Haynes94-K.Nelson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 30(11:35 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 34 for 4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 34(10:55 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 47 yards from TXST 34 out of bounds at the UTSA 19.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 19(10:45 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 22 for 3 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 22(10:17 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 24 for 2 yards (20-B.Luper).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 24(9:45 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 31 for 7 yards (4-G.Graham).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(9:21 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 29 for -2 yards (95-N.Ezidore8-H.Vinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXSA 29(8:48 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 34 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 34(8:18 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 83-D.Clark. 83-D.Clark to UTSA 40 for 6 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TXSA 40(7:42 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 57 yards from UTSA 40 out of bounds at the TXST 3.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 3(7:32 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 3(7:24 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to TXST 8 for 5 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 8(7:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt sacked at TXST 6 for -2 yards (1-J.Haynes).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 6(6:14 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 43 yards from TXST 6. 2-S.Jones to TXST 48 for 1 yard (0-J.Morris). Team penalty on UTSA Illegal block in the back declined. Team penalty on UTSA Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXST 48.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (6 plays, 63 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(6:02 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 44 for 7 yards (18-C.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 44(5:40 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 48 for 4 yards (20-B.Luper55-S.Tupou).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(5:16 - 2nd) 6-B.Dingle to TXST 26 for 26 yards (4-G.Graham55-S.Tupou).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(4:45 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to TXST 21 for 5 yards (91-J.Revels).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 21(4:20 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to TXST 19 for 2 yards (91-J.Revels).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 19(3:53 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:43 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:43 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 17 for 17 yards (27-J.Preston30-D.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(3:36 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to TXST 24 for 7 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 24(3:17 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 23 for -1 yard (8-S.Wise41-D.Guidry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 23(2:50 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Sturges.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 23(2:44 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 43 yards from TXST 23 to UTSA 34 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (9 plays, 66 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(2:36 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 40 for 6 yards (20-B.Luper55-S.Tupou).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 40(2:17 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 49 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(2:02 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to TXST 48 for 3 yards (91-J.Revels).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 48(1:39 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 48(1:35 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 83-D.Clark. 83-D.Clark to TXST 38 for 10 yards (3-K.Rodgers).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(1:28 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to TXST 30 for 8 yards (14-T.Spears22-K.Haynes). Penalty on TXST 95-N.Ezidore Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TXST 30.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 15(1:20 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to TXST 11 for 4 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 11(0:58 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 83-D.Clark. 83-D.Clark to TXST 5 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - TXSA 5(0:49 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35. 19-J.Williams to UTSA 13 for 13 yards (23-P.Dimery).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 13(14:55 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 16 for 3 yards (5-K.Anderson14-T.Spears).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 16(14:27 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 17 for 1 yard (33-B.Stringer).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 17(13:49 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 87-G.Sharp. 87-G.Sharp to UTSA 19 for 2 yards (20-B.Luper).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXSA 19(13:13 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 40 yards from UTSA 19 to the TXST 41 downed by 6-B.Dingle.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (4 plays, 59 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(13:02 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 87-J.Lanam. 87-J.Lanam to TXST 50 for 9 yards (38-T.Mahnke45-D.Henry).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 50(12:35 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges to UTSA 29 for 21 yards (0-R.Wisdom15-T.Harmanson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29(12:08 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges to UTSA 31 for -2 yards.
|+31 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 31(11:38 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 3rd) 37-A.Orona extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:28 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(11:28 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus pushed ob at UTSA 29 for 4 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+58 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 29(11:05 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to TXST 13 for 58 yards (20-B.Luper).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 13(10:38 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to TXST 13 for no gain (8-H.Vinson33-B.Stringer).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 13(9:57 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 1-J.Sheread pushed ob at TXST 28 for 28 yards (38-T.Mahnke).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(9:39 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Lanam.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(9:34 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Penalty on TXST 11-T.Vitt Intentional grounding 8 yards enforced at TXST 28. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 18 - TXSTSM 20(9:27 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 27 for 7 yards (0-R.Wisdom15-T.Harmanson).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TXSTSM 27(8:43 - 3rd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 40 yards from TXST 27. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 41 for 8 yards. Team penalty on UTSA Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UTSA 35.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(8:32 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 26 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 26(8:02 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Ligon.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TXSA 26(7:54 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 26 for no gain (0-J.Morris55-S.Tupou).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TXSA 26(7:17 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 48 yards from UTSA 26. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 28 for 2 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(7:07 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 29 for 1 yard (41-D.Guidry).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 29(6:38 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 87-J.Lanam. 87-J.Lanam to TXST 43 for 14 yards (24-S.Harris). Team penalty on TXST False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 29.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 14 - TXSTSM 24(6:12 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TXST 22 for -2 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 22(5:40 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 30 for 8 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 30(4:53 - 3rd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 36 yards from TXST 30 out of bounds at the UTSA 34.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(4:45 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 26 for -8 yards (91-J.Revels).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - TXSA 26(4:10 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Brady.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - TXSA 26(3:58 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 32 for 6 yards (3-K.Rodgers92-S.Obiang).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TXSA 32(3:18 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 48 yards from UTSA 32. 3-J.Haydel runs 80 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TXST 90-J.Lynch Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at UTSA 38.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (4 plays, 53 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(2:55 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Penalty on UTSA 23-X.Spencer Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 47. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(2:46 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to UTSA 27 for 11 yards (24-S.Harris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(2:18 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Graham. Penalty on UTSA 26-C.Mayfield Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTSA 27. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 12(2:10 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:04 - 3rd) 37-A.Orona extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(2:04 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 38 for 13 yards (2-G.Isidore13-D.Mask).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(1:39 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 42 for 4 yards (97-E.Galvan-Vazquez).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 42(1:20 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 45 for 3 yards (0-J.Morris).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 45(0:58 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 42 for -3 yards (4-G.Graham33-B.Stringer).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXSA 42(0:19 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 49 yards from UTSA 42 Downed at the TXST 9.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (11 plays, 91 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 9(0:06 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt scrambles pushed ob at TXST 21 for 12 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 21(15:00 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to UTSA 40 for 39 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(14:36 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt sacked at UTSA 50 for -10 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 20 - TXSTSM 50(14:01 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to UTSA 40 for 10 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(13:25 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to UTSA 23 for 17 yards (23-X.Spencer).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(12:51 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt sacked at UTSA 30 for -7 yards (49-T.Bell).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 17 - TXSTSM 30(12:20 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to UTSA 13 for 17 yards (45-D.Henry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(11:50 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to UTSA 11 for 2 yards (38-T.Mahnke99-B.Matterson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 11(11:20 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 11(11:13 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt to UTSA 2 for 9 yards (24-S.Harris45-D.Henry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TXSTSM 2(10:40 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 4th) 37-A.Orona extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- FG (8 plays, 50 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 4th) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(10:35 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 32 for 7 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 32(10:20 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 34 for 2 yards (91-J.Revels98-G.Daniels).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 34(10:02 - 4th) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 35 for 1 yard (18-C.Taylor).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(9:35 - 4th) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to TXST 21 for 44 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 21(9:09 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to TXST 19 for 2 yards (33-B.Stringer).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 19(8:37 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to TXST 20 for -1 yard (8-H.Vinson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TXSA 20(8:02 - 4th) Team penalty on UTSA False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 20. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - TXSA 25(7:39 - 4th) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - TXSA 25(7:33 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (13 plays, 87 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 18 for 18 yards (27-J.Preston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18(7:21 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 18(7:14 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt sacked at TXST 9 for -9 yards (96-C.Wiley).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 19 - TXSTSM 9(6:43 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 15-B.Aragon. 15-B.Aragon to TXST 27 for 18 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 27(6:00 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges pushed ob at TXST 31 for 4 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(5:31 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread. Penalty on UTSA 0-R.Wisdom Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 31. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(5:24 - 4th) Team penalty on UTSA Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TXST 46. No Play.
|+69 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(5:24 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(5:24 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(5:16 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel runs ob at UTSA 27 for 12 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(4:45 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to UTSA 22 for 5 yards (41-D.Guidry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 22(4:22 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 22(4:16 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to UTSA 23 for -1 yard (26-C.Mayfield).
|Int
|
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 23(3:40 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-R.Wisdom at UTSA 19. 0-R.Wisdom runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:24 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(3:24 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 87-J.Lanam. 87-J.Lanam to UTSA 42 for 33 yards (8-S.Wise).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(2:56 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread pushed ob at UTSA 33 for 9 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSA 33(2:36 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to UTSA 32 for 1 yard (9-C.Hicks49-T.Bell).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(2:19 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee pushed ob at UTSA 20 for 12 yards (4-A.Parks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(2:03 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 20(1:57 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 4th) 37-A.Orona extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 4th) 37-A.Orona kicks 16 yards from TXST 35. 38-T.Mahnke to UTSA 50 for 1 yard.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 50(1:50 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to TXST 46 for 4 yards (5-K.Anderson55-S.Tupou).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 46(1:45 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to TXST 48 for -2 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 48(1:42 - 4th) 12-J.Cephus to TXST 50 for -2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXSA 50(1:39 - 4th) 35-L.Dean punts 41 yards from TXST 50. 3-J.Haydel runs 91 yards for a touchdown.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- End of Quarter (6 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(1:16 - 4th) 37-A.Orona extra point is no good.
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 4th) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35. 19-J.Williams to UTSA 17 for 17 yards (21-A.Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(1:10 - 4th) Team penalty on UTSA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UTSA 17. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - TXSTSM 12(1:10 - 4th) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 14 for 2 yards (95-N.Ezidore98-G.Daniels).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXSTSM 14(0:32 - 4th) 0-F.Harris kneels at UTSA 13 for -1 yard.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Missed FG (6 plays, 22 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25( - 5) Team penalty on UTSA Personal Foul 0 yards enforced at TXST 25.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25( - 5) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25( - 5) 0-F.Harris 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus runs 25 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TXST 0-J.Morris Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|( - 5) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- End of Game (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25( - 5) 11-T.Vitt complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread pushed ob at UTSA 12 for 13 yards (9-C.Hicks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 12( - 5) 5-B.Sturges to UTSA 10 for 2 yards (30-D.Taylor24-S.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 10( - 5) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 10( - 5) 11-T.Vitt to UTSA 2 for 8 yards (38-T.Mahnke).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TXSA 2( - 5) 5-B.Sturges to UTSA 4 for -2 yards (96-C.Wiley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 4( - 5) 11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UTSA 18-Z.Franklin Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|( - 5) 37-A.Orona extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25( - 6) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25( - 6) 22-C.Hill to UTSA 16 for 9 yards (88-J.Ligon).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 16( - 6) 22-C.Hill to UTSA 8 for 8 yards (11-K.Nwachuku88-J.Ligon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - TXSTSM 8( - 6) 22-C.Hill to UTSA 4 for 4 yards (15-T.Harmanson24-S.Harris).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 4( - 6) 22-C.Hill to UTSA 6 for -2 yards (1-J.Haynes).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 6( - 6) 3-J.Haydel complete to 15-B.Aragon. 15-B.Aragon to UTSA 3 for 3 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 3( - 6) 37-A.Orona 20 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25( - 6) 3-S.McCormick to TXST 22 for 3 yards (98-G.Daniels).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 22( - 6) 3-S.McCormick to TXST 17 for 5 yards (11-Z.Childress18-C.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 17( - 6) 3-S.McCormick to TXST 14 for 3 yards (11-Z.Childress55-S.Tupou).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 14( - 6) 3-S.McCormick to TXST 12 for 2 yards (55-S.Tupou95-N.Ezidore).
|Field Goal
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 12( - 6) 48-H.Duplessis 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
-
1CLEM
WAKE
37
3
3rd 0:00 ABC
-
TULANE
SALA
19
24
4th 13:53 ESP2
-
UTEP
14TEXAS
3
45
2nd 0:00
-
HOUBP
TXTECH
10
21
3rd 9:24 ESP+
-
WKY
LVILLE
14
35
3rd 5:20 ACCN
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
0
0
1st 14:05 FS1
-
UAB
MIAMI
14
31
Final ACCN
-
LALAF
23IOWAST
31
14
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
KSTATE
35
31
Final FOX
-
CHARLO
APLST
20
35
Final ESP2
-
CUSE
18UNC
6
31
Final ACCN
-
EKY
WVU
10
56
Final FS1
-
LAMON
ARMY
7
37
Final CBSSN
-
DUKE
10ND
13
27