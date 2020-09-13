|
|
|UTEP
|TEXAS
Ehlinger leads No. 14 Texas romp over UTEP 59-3
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Sam Ehlinger threw a 78-yard touchdown to Joshua Moore on the first play and had career-high five scoring passes in the first half, as No. 14 Texas rolled to a 59-3 season-opening win over UTEP Saturday night.
Ehlinger finished with 426 yards. He left the game midway through the third quarter with Colt McCoy's single-game records for yards (470) and touchdowns (six) easily within reach if he'd stayed on the field.
Moore's first touchdown since 2018 came on an inside route when he burst past one diving defender and outran two more with an easy path to the end zone. Ehlinger's final touchdown pass came on a 6-yard toss to walk-on Kai Money in the final seconds of the first half.
Texas' original schedule had the Longhorns visiting defending national champion LSU this weekend, in a rematch of a 2019 classic. But that game was scrapped as the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference retooled their schedules amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With social distancing rules and limits in place, Texas announced a crowd of 15,337 at a stadium that typically holds close to 100,000. The school required students using a special student season ticket package to pass a rapid COVID-19 test on Friday before they could go to the game. The school paid for the tests and reported 95 positives out of 1,198 administered. No other ticket holders were required to be tested.
And while the crowd was small, it still gave a full-throated sing-along to the traditional school song ''The Eyes of Texas,'' which had came under intense scrutiny over the summer amid social justice protests on campus and around the country.
Some Texas athletes had demanded the school drop the song because of its history involving minstrel shows and actors in blackface decades ago. The school administration met other demands to rename some campus buildings and other measures, but refused to drop the song.
The song was played again after the game when the Longhorns traditionally gather and sing as a team, but most players appeared to head straight to locker room tunnel without stopping.
THE TAKEAWAY
UTEP: The Miners (1-1) came in feeling pretty good after a season-opening victory that matched their win total of each of the previous two seasons. But they were overpowered at the line of scrimmage and overwhelmed by Texas' speed while Longhorns receivers zipped through and around the UTEP secondary.
Texas: Ehlinger is still the engine that will drive the offense under new coordinator Mike Yurcich, but he's got some new weapons, They include a quick-tempo offense moves even faster than anything Texas has used in recent years. A rare touchdown pass to tight end Cade Brewer and second quarter TD throws to graduate transfers Brenden Schooler and Tarik Black show he's got a lot of targets to choose from despite losing his top two receivers from a year ago.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Texas has nowhere to go but up. Not everyone ahead of Texas played this weekend, but of the ranked teams that did play, the Longhorns were among the most impressive. They overwhelmed an inferior opponent and avoided any serious missteps.
UP NEXT:
UTEP: The Miners host Football Championship Subdivision opponent Abilene Christian on Sept. 19
Texas: The Longhorns take a week off before going on the road to Texas Tech to start the Big 12.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
--
More AP coverage of Racial Injustice: https://apnews.com/Racialinjustice
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|28
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|8
|21
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-17
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|217
|689
|Total Plays
|72
|74
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|9.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|43
|208
|Rush Attempts
|33
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|6.3
|Net Yards Passing
|174
|481
|Comp. - Att.
|19-39
|29-41
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|11.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|0
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|7
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-36.4
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|12
|35
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|4-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-13
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|174
|PASS YDS
|481
|
|
|43
|RUSH YDS
|208
|
|
|217
|TOTAL YDS
|689
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|12/27
|141
|0
|1
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|7/10
|49
|0
|0
|
J. VanHook 9 LB
|J. VanHook
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|11
|34
|0
|7
|
R. Flores 24 RB
|R. Flores
|4
|28
|0
|18
|
J. VanHook 9 LB
|J. VanHook
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
W. Eldridge 5 RB
|W. Eldridge
|5
|0
|0
|2
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|5
|-4
|0
|3
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|2
|-16
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|6
|4
|58
|0
|30
|
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|8
|4
|49
|0
|18
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|7
|3
|34
|0
|14
|
D. Cooper 1 WR
|D. Cooper
|6
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
M. Banks 8 WR
|M. Banks
|4
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
J. Farr 83 WR
|J. Farr
|4
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
A. Cousins 47 WR
|A. Cousins
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Eldridge 5 RB
|W. Eldridge
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wilson 4 LB
|J. Wilson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 12 DB
|D. Barnes
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Inyang 5 DB
|D. Inyang
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forester 47 LB
|S. Forester
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Caldwell 22 DB
|J. Caldwell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. James 3 S
|T. James
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Prince 21 DB
|J. Prince
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrell 28 DB
|B. Harrell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. VanHook 9 LB
|J. VanHook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 48 DE
|B. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ortega 97 DT
|J. Ortega
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 45 TE
|T. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 42 DE
|D. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Broussard 24 DB
|M. Broussard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Theard 6 LB
|G. Theard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tonga'uiha 99 DE
|S. Tonga'uiha
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 54 DT
|K. Stewart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Corner III 18 DB
|R. Corner III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Trotter 19 S
|D. Trotter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 11 DE
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|1/2
|46
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|8
|36.4
|0
|42
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|25/33
|426
|5
|0
|
C. Thompson 8 QB
|C. Thompson
|4/7
|55
|2
|0
|
H. Card 1 QB
|H. Card
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|9
|44
|0
|12
|
M. Washington 15 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
M. Epps 19 TE
|M. Epps
|0
|40
|0
|0
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|5
|38
|0
|29
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|8
|38
|1
|9
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
C. Thompson 8 QB
|C. Thompson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Card 1 QB
|H. Card
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
Ja. Smith 23 RB
|Ja. Smith
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moore 6 WR
|J. Moore
|8
|6
|127
|1
|78
|
T. Black 0 WR
|T. Black
|6
|5
|80
|1
|31
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|3
|2
|45
|0
|43
|
M. Washington 15 WR
|M. Washington
|4
|2
|43
|1
|26
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|3
|3
|40
|1
|20
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|4
|1
|35
|1
|35
|
K. Money 83 WR
|K. Money
|4
|4
|26
|1
|17
|
B. Liebrock 89 TE
|B. Liebrock
|2
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|2
|2
|9
|0
|11
|
P. Anderson 86 WR
|P. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adimora 1 DB
|C. Adimora
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jaquess 57 LB
|C. Jaquess
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Alford 4 DB
|X. Alford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gbenda 33 LB
|D. Gbenda
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tillman Jr. 13 LB
|M. Tillman Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Watson II 2 DB
|K. Watson II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Thompson 9 DB
|Jo. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Dorbah 32 LB
|P. Dorbah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Thompson 28 DB
|Je. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Estell 39 DB
|M. Estell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 3 DB
|J. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crawford 19 DB
|K. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bush 52 LB
|J. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|1/2
|32
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|2
|40.5
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|4
|3.3
|12
|0
|
Ja. Smith 7 WR
|Ja. Smith
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (1 plays, 78 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 22 for 22 yards (99-S.Tonga'uiha).
|+78 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(14:54 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:41 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:41 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 61 yards from TEX 35. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 17 for 13 yards (19-M.Epps19-K.Crawford).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 17(14:34 - 1st) Team penalty on TEP Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEP 17. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UTEP 12(14:34 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - UTEP 12(14:30 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 26 for 14 yards (57-C.Jaquess).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTEP 26(13:52 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to TEP 26 for no gain (0-D.Overshown46-J.Ossai).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTEP 26(13:02 - 1st) 13-J.Sloan punts 41 yards from TEP 26 to TEX 33 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (11 plays, 67 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(12:56 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 33(12:51 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 42 for 9 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 42(12:20 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 4-J.Whittington. 4-J.Whittington to TEX 44 for 2 yards (5-D.Inyang21-J.Prince).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(12:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to TEX 49 for 5 yards (28-B.Harrell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 49(11:35 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEP 48 for 3 yards (4-J.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 48(11:07 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEP 42 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(10:56 - 1st) Team penalty on TEX False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 42. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEXAS 47(10:45 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEP 35 for 12 yards (28-B.Harrell21-J.Prince).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 35(10:15 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to TEP 20 for 15 yards (29-D.Lowe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(9:47 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 20(9:37 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:32 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(9:32 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to TEP 25 for no gain (49-T.Graham).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(8:56 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 39 for 14 yards (5-D.Jamison7-C.Sterns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 39(8:26 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 39(8:20 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 39(8:16 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTEP 39(8:12 - 1st) 13-J.Sloan punts 31 yards from TEP 39 to the TEX 30 downed by 37-A.Tejada.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(8:00 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 33 for 3 yards (97-J.Ortega).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 33(7:33 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black runs ob at TEX 44 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(7:19 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 46 for 2 yards (7-K.Moss).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 46(6:50 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black to TEP 27 for 27 yards (21-J.Prince).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 27(6:33 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to TEP 16 for 11 yards (29-D.Lowe47-S.Forester).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 16(6:21 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEP 16 for no gain (9-J.VanHook).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 16(5:19 - 1st) 4-J.Whittington to TEP 1 for 15 yards (10-T.Knight).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEXAS 1(5:01 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:57 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(4:57 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 25 for no gain (1-C.Adimora).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(4:14 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 25(4:06 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTEP 25(3:55 - 1st) 13-J.Sloan punts 27 yards from TEP 25 Downed at the TEX 48.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Missed FG (5 plays, 26 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(3:43 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 50 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 50(3:13 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 15-M.Washington. 15-M.Washington to TEP 24 for 26 yards (3-T.James).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(3:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Black.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 24(2:51 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to TEP 26 for -2 yards (3-T.James42-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TEXAS 26(2:21 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - TEXAS 26(2:14 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 26(2:09 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 31 for 5 yards (46-J.Ossai57-C.Jaquess).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTEP 31(1:30 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 33 for 2 yards (93-T.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 33(0:49 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 33 for no gain (9-J.Thompson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTEP 33(0:08 - 1st) 13-J.Sloan punts 42 yards from TEP 33. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 24 for -1 yard (16-G.Flynn).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (4 plays, 76 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(15:00 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 81-B.Schooler. 81-B.Schooler to TEX 49 for 25 yards (21-J.Prince).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(14:35 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 49(14:28 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to TEP 40 for 11 yards (12-D.Barnes).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(14:20 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 81-B.Schooler. 81-B.Schooler runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:10 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Interception (2 plays, 33 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:10 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(14:10 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 24 for -1 yard (0-D.Overshown46-J.Ossai).
|Int
|
2 & 11 - UTEP 24(13:23 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn INTERCEPTED by 9-J.Thompson at TEP 42. 9-J.Thompson to TEP 42 for no gain.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (3 plays, 42 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(13:17 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black to TEP 38 for 4 yards.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 38(12:47 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black to TEP 5 FUMBLES (12-D.Barnes). 89-B.Liebrock to TEP 5 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - TEXAS 5(12:27 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:15 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Missed FG (9 plays, 43 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(12:15 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(12:09 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 37 for 12 yards (39-M.Estell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(11:42 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 41 for 4 yards (46-J.Ossai33-D.Gbenda).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 41(11:01 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fields.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 41(10:54 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 1-D.Cooper. 1-D.Cooper to TEP 50 for 9 yards (33-D.Gbenda5-D.Jamison).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 50(10:24 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEX 33 for 17 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(10:18 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEX 32 for 1 yard (33-D.Gbenda).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 32(9:37 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UTEP 32(9:33 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - UTEP 32(9:28 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- FG (9 plays, 54 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(9:23 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 36 for 4 yards (21-J.Prince).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 36(9:00 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 41 for 5 yards (21-J.Prince11-J.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 41(8:35 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to TEX 44 for 3 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(8:05 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 89-B.Liebrock. 89-B.Liebrock to TEX 45 for 1 yard (22-J.Caldwell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 45(7:58 - 2nd) Team penalty on TEP Offside declined. 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 89-B.Liebrock. 89-B.Liebrock to TEP 45 for 10 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(7:29 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to TEP 18 for 27 yards (45-T.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18(6:59 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEP 14 for 4 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 14(6:39 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 14(6:21 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TEXAS 14(6:18 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTEP
Miners
- FG (10 plays, 46 yards, 4:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(6:16 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to TEP 19 for -6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - UTEP 19(5:34 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 25 for 6 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 25(5:03 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEX 45 for 30 yards (2-K.Watson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(4:33 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 45(4:27 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs ob at TEX 37 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UTEP 37(4:11 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to TEX 37 for no gain (5-D.Jamison).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - UTEP 37(3:52 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEX 30 for 7 yards (1-C.Adimora7-C.Sterns).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(3:26 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEX 28 for 2 yards (99-K.Coburn52-J.Bush).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 28(2:48 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to TEX 27 for 1 yard (57-C.Jaquess).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 27(2:06 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison to TEX 29 for -2 yards (5-D.Jamison0-D.Overshown).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - UTEP 29(1:39 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 40 yards from TEP 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 4-J.Whittington.
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(1:39 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 4-J.Whittington. 4-J.Whittington to TEP 32 for 43 yards (28-B.Harrell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(1:28 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to TEP 21 for 11 yards (10-T.Knight28-B.Harrell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(1:03 - 2nd) Penalty on TEX 68-D.Kerstetter False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TEXAS 26(0:55 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Whittington.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 15 - TEXAS 26(0:49 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 83-K.Money. 83-K.Money to TEP 9 for 17 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - TEXAS 9(0:35 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEP 6 for 3 yards (5-D.Inyang12-D.Barnes).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 6(0:11 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 83-K.Money. 83-K.Money runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Downs (11 plays, 55 yards, 5:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(14:55 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 28 for 3 yards (46-J.Ossai57-C.Jaquess).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 28(14:09 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison sacked at TEP 14 for -14 yards. Penalty on TEX 98-M.Ojomo Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TEP 28. No Play. (98-M.Ojomo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 43(13:51 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 43 for no gain (46-J.Ossai49-T.Graham).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 43(13:15 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEX 39 for 18 yards (1-C.Adimora7-C.Sterns).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 39(12:45 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEX 34 for 5 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTEP 34(12:09 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEX 28 for 6 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(11:50 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEX 19 for 9 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 19(11:13 - 3rd) 5-W.Eldridge to TEX 20 for -1 yard (28-J.Thompson7-C.Sterns).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UTEP 20(10:30 - 3rd) 5-W.Eldridge to TEX 20 for no gain (99-K.Coburn).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - UTEP 20(9:52 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(9:46 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 24 for 4 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 24(9:30 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to TEX 26 for 2 yards (47-S.Forester21-J.Prince).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEXAS 26(8:49 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 29 for 3 yards (47-S.Forester10-T.Knight).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TEXAS 29(7:50 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 36 yards from TEX 29 to the TEP 35 downed by 15-M.Washington.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(7:44 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 5-W.Eldridge.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 35(7:40 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 40 for 5 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTEP 40(7:20 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 5-W.Eldridge. 5-W.Eldridge to TEP 39 for -1 yard (0-D.Overshown). Team penalty on TEP Personal Foul declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UTEP 39(6:21 - 3rd) 13-J.Sloan punts 39 yards from TEP 39. 7-J.Smith runs 78 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TEX 9-A.Woodard Illegal block in the back 47 yards enforced at TEP 39.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(6:09 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 18 for 4 yards (42-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 18(5:35 - 3rd) 8-C.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Washington.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 18(5:25 - 3rd) 8-C.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEXAS 18(5:30 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 45 yards from TEX 18. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 36 for -1 yard (44-T.Owens).
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 36(5:26 - 3rd) 5-W.Eldridge to TEP 38 for 2 yards (11-A.Cook95-A.Collins).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 38(5:00 - 3rd) 5-W.Eldridge to TEP 35 for -3 yards (25-B.Foster11-A.Cook).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - UTEP 35(4:15 - 3rd) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 8-M.Banks. 8-M.Banks to TEP 41 for 6 yards (3-J.Green).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - UTEP 41(3:44 - 3rd) Team penalty on TEP Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEP 41. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTEP 36(3:44 - 3rd) 13-J.Sloan punts 32 yards from TEP 36 Downed at the TEX 32.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (4 plays, 68 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(3:25 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to TEP 39 for 29 yards (29-D.Lowe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(3:06 - 3rd) 8-C.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Schooler.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 39(3:02 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to TEP 35 for 4 yards (4-J.Wilson54-K.Stewart).
|+35 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 35(2:18 - 3rd) 8-C.Thompson complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:11 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(2:11 - 3rd) Penalty on TEP 67-R.Mervin False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTEP 20(2:11 - 3rd) 5-W.Eldridge to TEP 22 for 2 yards (33-D.Gbenda).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - UTEP 22(1:30 - 3rd) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 83-J.Farr. 83-J.Farr to TEP 27 for 5 yards (2-K.Watson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UTEP 27(0:50 - 3rd) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Farr.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UTEP 27(0:40 - 3rd) 13-J.Sloan punts 39 yards from TEP 27. 5-D.Jamison runs ob at TEX 46 for 12 yards.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (10 plays, 54 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(0:28 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 49 for 3 yards (3-T.James).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 49(0:14 - 3rd) 8-C.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Akkihal. Penalty on TEP 7-K.Moss Offside 5 yards enforced at TEX 49. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 46(0:09 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TEP 41 for 5 yards (4-J.Wilson48-B.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(15:00 - 4th) 8-C.Thompson to TEP 32 for 9 yards (9-J.VanHook).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 32(14:41 - 4th) 8-C.Thompson complete to 83-K.Money. 83-K.Money to TEP 34 for -2 yards (3-T.James4-J.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 34(13:56 - 4th) 8-C.Thompson complete to 83-K.Money. 83-K.Money to TEP 29 for 5 yards (12-D.Barnes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(13:45 - 4th) 8-C.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Akkihal. Penalty on TEP 99-S.Tonga'uiha Offside 5 yards enforced at TEP 29. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - TEXAS 24(13:40 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEP 20 for 4 yards (23-P.Amaewhule12-D.Barnes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 20(13:18 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEP 17 for 3 yards (6-G.Theard).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 17(13:06 - 4th) 8-C.Thompson complete to 15-M.Washington. 15-M.Washington runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (8 plays, 20 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(13:00 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 1-D.Cooper. 1-D.Cooper to TEP 36 for 11 yards (41-J.Ford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 36(12:26 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 36(12:20 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 83-J.Farr. 83-J.Farr to TEP 42 for 6 yards (23-J.Barron).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 42(12:00 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 50 for 8 yards (4-X.Alford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 50(11:30 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Banks.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 50(10:45 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 8-M.Banks. 8-M.Banks to TEX 44 for 6 yards (23-J.Barron).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 44(10:25 - 4th) Penalty on TEP 83-J.Farr False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 44. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - UTEP 49(9:36 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz sacked at TEP 45 for -6 yards (95-A.Collins).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UTEP 45(9:15 - 4th) 13-J.Sloan punts 39 yards from TEP 45. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 16 for no gain (99-S.Tonga'uiha). Penalty on TEP 18-R.Corner Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at TEX 15.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Downs (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(9:07 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 38 for 8 yards (4-J.Wilson19-D.Trotter).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 38(8:33 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 44 for 6 yards (99-S.Tonga'uiha18-R.Corner).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(8:17 - 4th) 15-M.Washington to TEP 15 for 41 yards (12-D.Barnes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(7:45 - 4th) 23-J.Smith to TEP 13 for 2 yards (4-J.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 13(7:15 - 4th) 1-H.Card to TEP 6 for 7 yards (24-M.Broussard22-J.Caldwell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 6(6:56 - 4th) Penalty on TEX 1-H.Card False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 6. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 11(6:38 - 4th) 23-J.Smith to TEP 8 for 3 yards (48-B.Thompson99-S.Tonga'uiha).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - TEXAS 8(6:02 - 4th) 1-H.Card incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Anderson.
UTEP
Miners
- Downs (10 plays, 61 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 8(5:53 - 4th) 24-R.Flores to TEP 8 for no gain (4-X.Alford).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 8(5:00 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 47-A.Cousins. 47-A.Cousins to TEP 15 for 7 yards (19-K.Crawford).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 15(4:40 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz sacked at TEP 5 for -10 yards. Penalty on TEX 45-V.Broughton Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TEP 5. (13-M.Tillman).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(4:00 - 4th) 24-R.Flores to TEP 38 for 18 yards (4-X.Alford).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(3:35 - 4th) 24-R.Flores to TEP 43 for 5 yards (41-J.Ford).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTEP 43(3:18 - 4th) 24-R.Flores to TEP 48 for 5 yards (41-J.Ford28-J.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(2:46 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to TEX 49 for 3 yards (13-M.Tillman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 49(2:10 - 4th) 9-I.Bravo incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Farr.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 49(1:30 - 4th) 9-I.Bravo to TEX 46 for 3 yards (32-P.Dorbah).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - UTEP 46(1:17 - 4th) 9-I.Bravo incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Banks.
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
28
3
3rd 6:03 FS1
-
UAB
MIAMI
14
31
Final ACCN
-
LALAF
23IOWAST
31
14
Final ESPN
-
EKY
WVU
10
56
Final FS1
-
CUSE
18UNC
6
31
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
APLST
20
35
Final ESP2
-
ARKST
KSTATE
35
31
Final FOX
-
LAMON
ARMY
7
37
Final CBSSN
-
DUKE
10ND
13
27
Final NBC
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
51
48
Final/2OT ESP2
-
AP
PITT
0
55
Final ACCN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
13
Final ABC
-
CAMP
GAS
26
27
Final