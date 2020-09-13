|
|
|CSTCAR
|KANSAS
McCall leads Coastal Carolina to 38-23 whipping of Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Coastal Carolina might want to start scheduling a trip to Kansas every season.
Grayson McCall threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores, the Chanticleers forced the Jayhawks into three early turnovers, and the coach Jamey Chadwell's bunch rolled to a 38-23 victory early Sunday. It was the second consecutive years that the young Football Bowl Subdivision program had won in Memorial Stadium.
''Great win for our program,'' Chadwell said. ''Just proud of the effort.''
He was proud of the Sun Belt, too. Louisiana bludgeoned No. 23 Iowa State and Arkansas State rallied to beat Kansas State earlier Saturday. By the time Coastal Carolina wrapped things up about 1 a.m. local time, its lightly regarded league was 3-0 against the mighty Big 12 with all the wins coming on the road.
''We didn't want to let the Sun Belt down,'' Chadwell said. ''Hopefully people back on the East Coast were awake to see it.''
There were no fans on hand for the Jayhawks' opener because of the coronavirus pandemic. Then again, considering they trailed 28-3 at halftime, there probably wouldn't have been many left under normal circumstances - and combined with the 9 p.m. kickoff due to television, it meant few people probably saw it.
Miles Kendrick threw a touchdown pass in relief of Thomas MacVittie, who appeared to leave with a shoulder injury, and Velton Gardner had a 61-yard TD run as the Jayhawks tried to rally in the second half. But the Chanticleers answered the back-to-back touchdowns with McCall's second on the ground to put the game away.
''I think we were adequately prepared. I think we came into the stadium with the right mindset,'' Kansas coach Les Miles said. ''The issue was you can't turn the ball over. You turn the ball over like that, you're not going to win games.''
After picking off MacVittie on the game's opening series, the Chanticleers ran nine out of 10 times in barreling 62 yards for their first touchdown. Kansas fumbled the ball right back two plays later, and McCall threw a touchdown pass to defensive tackle C.J. Brewer in a call that even fooled their own radio announcers.
The Chanticleers followed a punt by Kansas with a third consecutive TD drive. This time, they took advantage of a personal foul penalty, an offsides call and a pass interference penalty by hapless Kansas to extend their lead to 21-0.
Coastal Carolina capitalized on another interception to tack on a 25-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the half.
Miles, trying to build on three wins in his first season, must have had plenty to say in the locker room. The Jayhawks didn't run out of the tunnel until there was less than a minute left before the second-half kickoff.
The pep talk appeared to work, and Kansas trimmed its deficit to 28-17 heading into the fourth quarter. But McCall hit tight end Isaiah Likely with two long passes to set up the touchdown that clinched the game.
''It's not something that one guy has to fix. It's something the team has to take ownership of,'' Miles said, ''and I think there are some sick people right now because it was certainly a game that could have gone another way.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Coastal Carolina looked a lot more like Palmetto State powerhouse Clemson than a school playing just its third season as a full-fledged FBS member. The Chanticleers had three sacks, 10 tackles for loss and dominated the line of scrimmage.
Kansas: Things were so embarrassing for the Jayhawks that nobody seemed to blink when MacVittie entered the game with his name misspelled on the back of his jersey. It was missing the second ''i.''
COVID QUESTIONS
Kansas, which confirmed three positive COVID-19 tests this week, had nearly 40 players that did not dress for undisclosed reasons. Starting wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. and top tight end Jack Luavasa were among them.
UP NEXT
Coastal Carolina plays its home opener Friday night against Campbell. The game was added less than a month ago to give the Chanticleers an 11-game schedule. The Fighting Camels lost to Georgia Southern earlier Saturday.
Kansas has a week off before starting Big 12 play Sept. 26 at Baylor. The Bears, whose opener was scuttled when Louisiana Tech had a COVID-19 outbreak, open their season in a hastily scheduled game against Houston next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|23
|Rushing
|13
|11
|Passing
|4
|9
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|318
|352
|Total Plays
|60
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|185
|178
|Rush Attempts
|42
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|133
|174
|Comp. - Att.
|11-18
|21-35
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-48
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.3
|1-30.0
|Return Yards
|28
|95
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-17
|4-95
|Int. - Returns
|2-11
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|133
|PASS YDS
|174
|
|
|185
|RUSH YDS
|178
|
|
|318
|TOTAL YDS
|352
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|11/18
|133
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|21
|75
|0
|12
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|11
|73
|2
|17
|
R. White 21 RB
|R. White
|6
|24
|0
|9
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
B. Pinson 31 RB
|B. Pinson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|4
|3
|74
|1
|43
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|7
|3
|47
|1
|23
|
K. Brown 11 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Denmark 17 WR
|S. Denmark
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Kelly 8 WR
|D. Kelly
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
N. Burroughs-Rogers 38 LB
|N. Burroughs-Rogers
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
D. Fountain 13 WR
|D. Fountain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|3
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Kelly 29 LB
|S. Kelly
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Strong 7 CB
|D. Strong
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|4-0
|1.0
|1
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Childs 84 WR
|N. Childs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 16 CB
|J. Morris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson II 3 S
|K. Johnson II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gladney Jr. 4 LB
|K. Gladney Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sudipo 13 S
|M. Sudipo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|1/1
|27
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|4
|38.3
|3
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
M. McFarlane 87 TE
|M. McFarlane
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Kendrick 3 QB
|M. Kendrick
|15/24
|156
|2
|1
|
T. MacVittie 7 QB
|T. MacVittie
|5/9
|20
|0
|1
|
J. Daniels 17 QB
|J. Daniels
|1/2
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Gardner 0 RB
|V. Gardner
|11
|81
|1
|61
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|12
|67
|0
|12
|
T. MacVittie 7 QB
|T. MacVittie
|6
|37
|0
|19
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
J. Daniels 17 QB
|J. Daniels
|2
|-7
|0
|-1
|
M. Kendrick 3 QB
|M. Kendrick
|4
|-11
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|7
|5
|63
|1
|37
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|11
|6
|54
|1
|14
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|9
|7
|38
|0
|16
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|6
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
J. Sosinski 82 TE
|J. Sosinski
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Prox 40 LB
|D. Prox
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Feaster 18 LB
|D. Feaster
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Prunty 9 CB
|K. Prunty
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DL
|C. Sampson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dineen 43 LB
|J. Dineen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ferguson 7 S
|D. Ferguson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 3 S
|R. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 17 CB
|E. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mayberry 22 CB
|D. Mayberry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 99 DL
|M. Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|1/2
|47
|0/0
|3
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|1/1
|47
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|1
|30.0
|1
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Horne 88 WR
|J. Horne
|3
|23.7
|29
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Interception (8 plays, 13 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-T.MacVittie complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to KAN 25 for no gain (7-D.Strong).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(14:33 - 1st) 7-T.MacVittie incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 25(14:29 - 1st) 7-T.MacVittie scrambles runs ob at KAN 42 for 17 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(14:05 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 50 for 8 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - KANSAS 50(13:34 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to CC 38 for 12 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(13:04 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to CC 38 for no gain (29-S.Kelly).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 38(12:31 - 1st) 7-T.MacVittie complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to CC 34 for 4 yards (4-K.Gladney).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 34(11:47 - 1st) 7-T.MacVittie incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Arnold INTERCEPTED by 23-D.Bush at CC 30. 23-D.Bush to CC 38 for 8 yards (71-J.Lott).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (10 plays, 62 yards, 5:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(11:39 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 38 for no gain (18-D.Feaster).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(11:28 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to CC 44 FUMBLES (10-G.McCall). 10-G.McCall recovers at the CC 46. 10-G.McCall to CC 46 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 46(10:29 - 1st) 31-B.Pinson to CC 49 for 3 yards (40-D.Prox).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(9:57 - 1st) 2-R.White to KAN 48 for 3 yards (18-D.Feaster).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 48(9:26 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to KAN 42 for 6 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 42(9:01 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to KAN 31 for 11 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(8:27 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to KAN 23 for 8 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 23(7:43 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to KAN 15 for 8 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15(7:05 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to KAN 12 for 3 yards (18-D.Feaster).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 12(6:30 - 1st) 10-G.McCall scrambles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Fumble (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 63 yards from CC 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 23 for 21 yards (16-J.Morris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(6:17 - 1st) 7-T.MacVittie complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 28 for 5 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 28(5:44 - 1st) 7-T.MacVittie complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to KAN 31 FUMBLES (7-D.Strong). 43-E.Makonzo to KAN 26 for no gain. Team penalty on KAN Holding declined.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (6 plays, 26 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(5:35 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to KAN 14 for 12 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(5:02 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to KAN 7 for 7 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 7(4:26 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to KAN 5 for 2 yards (98-C.Sampson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 5(3:44 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to KAN 3 for 2 yards (40-D.Prox).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(3:14 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to KAN 2 for 1 yard (40-D.Prox).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 2(2:43 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 52-C.Brewer. 52-C.Brewer runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:37 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (7 plays, 24 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 59 yards from CC 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 35 for 29 yards (29-M.Biscardi).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(2:29 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 38 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 38(1:55 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 48 for 10 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(1:28 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 46 for -2 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - KANSAS 46(0:51 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams pushed ob at CC 38 for 16 yards (3-K.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(0:22 - 1st) 1-P.Williams pushed ob at CC 35 for 3 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 35(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at CC 41 for -6 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - KANSAS 41(14:16 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - KANSAS 41(14:11 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 30 yards from CC 41 to CC 11 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (9 plays, 89 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 11(14:04 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 11 for no gain (19-G.Potter). Penalty on KAN 19-G.Potter Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at CC 11.
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(13:53 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at KAN 31 for 43 yards (19-G.Potter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(13:20 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Fountain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(13:13 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to KAN 27 for 4 yards (22-D.Mayberry).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 27(12:36 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 95-D.Terry Offside 5 yards enforced at KAN 27. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 22(12:22 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to KAN 20 for 2 yards (40-D.Prox99-M.Lee).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(11:44 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to KAN 7 for 13 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - CSTCAR 7(11:07 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh. Penalty on KAN 9-K.Prunty Pass interference 5 yards enforced at KAN 7. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CSTCAR 2(11:02 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:57 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Missed FG (11 plays, 40 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to KAN 25 fair catch by 25-G.Flomo.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(10:57 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 27 for 2 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27(10:22 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 39 for 12 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(10:01 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 45 for 6 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 45(9:44 - 2nd) 7-T.MacVittie to KAN 45 for no gain (34-T.Gallagher).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 45(9:06 - 2nd) 7-T.MacVittie incomplete. Intended for 1-P.Williams. Penalty on CC 4-K.Gladney Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 45. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(9:02 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to CC 46 for -1 yard (43-E.Makonzo).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - KANSAS 46(8:23 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to CC 40 for 6 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 40(7:46 - 2nd) 7-T.MacVittie scrambles to CC 34 for 6 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(7:40 - 2nd) 7-T.MacVittie incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 34(7:24 - 2nd) 7-T.MacVittie to CC 35 for -1 yard (7-D.Strong).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - KANSAS 35(6:44 - 2nd) 7-T.MacVittie incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Arnold.
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - KANSAS 35(6:40 - 2nd) 83-J.Borcila 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(6:35 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 40 for 5 yards (40-D.Prox).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 40(6:02 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 43 for 3 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 43(5:15 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 44 for 1 yard (1-K.Logan).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 44(4:33 - 2nd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 40 yards from CC 44 to KAN 16 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Interception (5 plays, 48 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 16(4:25 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 23 for 7 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 23(3:53 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 23 for no gain (15-J.Clark).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - KANSAS 23(3:07 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 33 for 10 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 33(2:41 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment pushed ob at KAN 39 for 6 yards (7-D.Strong).
|Int
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 39(2:17 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter INTERCEPTED by 94-J.Gunter at KAN 39. 94-J.Gunter to KAN 36 for 3 yards (68-E.Bostick).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (4 plays, 36 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(2:10 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(2:07 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown pushed ob at KAN 29 for 7 yards (4-E.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 29(1:37 - 2nd) 2-R.White to KAN 25 for 4 yards (98-C.Sampson).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(1:00 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:55 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Halftime (6 plays, 29 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 47 yards from CC 35. 1-K.Logan to KAN 42 for 24 yards (21-J.Killen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(0:49 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 47 for 5 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 47(0:43 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to CC 43 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(0:31 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to CC 40 for 3 yards (16-J.Morris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 40(0:24 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Arnold.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 40(0:19 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to CC 29 for 11 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(0:07 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 29(0:04 - 2nd) 83-J.Borcila 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (9 plays, 21 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-L.Jones kicks 40 yards from KAN 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 1-C.Marable.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 26 for 1 yard (1-K.Logan).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(14:28 - 3rd) 2-R.White to CC 35 for 9 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(13:47 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to CC 37 for 2 yards (93-S.Burt15-K.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 37(13:08 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to CC 43 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 43(12:24 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 44 for 1 yard (18-D.Feaster).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 44(11:40 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CC 46 for 2 yards (40-D.Prox).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(11:06 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(11:01 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(10:57 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely. Penalty on CC 72-A.Loper Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(10:48 - 3rd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 43 yards from CC 46 to KAN 11 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (16 plays, 89 yards, 8:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 11(10:41 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 20 for 9 yards (15-J.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KANSAS 20(10:14 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 21 for 1 yard (29-S.Kelly).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(10:00 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 30 for 9 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - KANSAS 30(9:26 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 34 for 4 yards (15-J.Clark).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(8:57 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 44 for 10 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44(8:28 - 3rd) 16-T.Williams to CC 47 for 9 yards (26-B.Matts).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KANSAS 47(7:49 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to CC 48 for -1 yard (43-E.Makonzo).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 48(7:10 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to CC 47 for 1 yard (43-E.Makonzo34-T.Gallagher).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 47(6:32 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to CC 46 for 1 yard (34-T.Gallagher).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46(6:03 - 3rd) 7-T.MacVittie incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment. Penalty on CC 23-D.Bush Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CC 46. No Play.
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(5:55 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to CC 38 for -7 yards (34-T.Gallagher4-K.Gladney).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 17 - KANSAS 38(5:13 - 3rd) 7-T.MacVittie scrambles to CC 19 for 19 yards (16-J.Morris).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19(4:42 - 3rd) 7-T.MacVittie sacked at CC 23 for -4 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 14 - KANSAS 23(4:05 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to CC 27 for -4 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 18 - KANSAS 27(3:24 - 3rd) 7-T.MacVittie complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to CC 14 for 13 yards.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 5 - KANSAS 14(2:36 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs 14 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on CC 16-J.Morris Pass interference declined.
|+2 YD
|(2:29 - 3rd) 7-T.MacVittie complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to CC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 3rd) 46-L.Jones kicks 40 yards from KAN 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 44-E.Porter.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(2:29 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 25 for no gain (40-D.Prox).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(1:55 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 30 for 5 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(1:25 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(1:21 - 3rd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 42 yards from CC 30 to KAN 28 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (3 plays, 72 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(1:13 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 31 for 3 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 31(0:41 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs ob at KAN 39 for 8 yards.
|+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(0:14 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:04 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (9 plays, 81 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:04 - 3rd) 46-L.Jones kicks 63 yards from KAN 35. 1-C.Marable to CC 19 for 17 yards (25-G.Flomo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(15:00 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to CC 22 for 3 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 22(14:22 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CC 44 for 22 yards (40-D.Prox).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(13:43 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to CC 50 for 6 yards (18-D.Feaster).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 50(13:07 - 4th) 2-R.White to KAN 47 for 3 yards (18-D.Feaster).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 47(12:34 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to KAN 30 for 17 yards (18-D.Feaster).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(11:59 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to KAN 7 for 23 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - CSTCAR 7(11:20 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to KAN 5 for 2 yards (40-D.Prox).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 5(10:35 - 4th) 2-R.White to KAN 2 for 3 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 2(10:01 - 4th) 10-G.McCall runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (10 plays, 78 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 64 yards from CC 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 22 for 21 yards (16-J.Morris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(9:47 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 28 for 6 yards (15-J.Clark).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 28(9:12 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to CC 35 for 37 yards (13-M.Sudipo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(8:49 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to CC 31 for 4 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 31(8:19 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 82-J.Sosinski. 82-J.Sosinski to CC 15 for 16 yards (26-B.Matts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 15(7:56 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 15(7:50 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 15(7:46 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - KANSAS 15(7:41 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams. Penalty on CC 43-E.Makonzo Pass interference 13 yards enforced at CC 15. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - KANSAS 2(7:36 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick to CC 5 for -3 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 5(7:07 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(7:00 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 4th) 83-J.Borcila kicks 11 yards from KAN 35. 83-J.Borcila to KAN 46 for no gain. Penalty on KAN 46-L.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at KAN 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 4th) 83-J.Borcila kicks 13 yards from KAN 30. 87-M.McFarlane to KAN 43 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(6:59 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to KAN 40 for 3 yards (19-G.Potter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 40(6:19 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 40(6:13 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to KAN 43 for -3 yards (40-D.Prox3-R.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(5:31 - 4th) 98-C.Ouverson punts 28 yards from KAN 43 to KAN 15 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Downs (4 plays, 0 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 15(5:22 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 15(5:19 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 15(5:14 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 10 for -5 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 15 - KANSAS 10(4:36 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 2-L.Arnold. 2-L.Arnold to KAN 15 for 5 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- FG (7 plays, 4 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(4:29 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to KAN 6 for 8 yards (1-K.Logan40-D.Prox).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 6(3:39 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to KAN 5 for 1 yard (15-K.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 5(2:55 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to KAN 3 for 2 yards (98-C.Sampson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(2:18 - 4th) 2-R.White to KAN 1 for 2 yards (43-J.Dineen).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 1(1:33 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to KAN 2 for -1 yard (43-J.Dineen).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 2(1:28 - 4th) 1-C.Marable runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on CC 2-R.White Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - CSTCAR 12(1:23 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to KAN 10 for 2 yards (93-S.Burt).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 10(1:17 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- End of Game (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(1:13 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Arnold.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(1:09 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Arnold. 2-L.Arnold runs ob at KAN 38 for 13 yards.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(1:03 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 32 for -6 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 16 - KANSAS 32(0:38 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 31 for -1 yard (94-J.Gunter).
|Penalty
|
3 & 17 - KANSAS 31(0:04 - 4th) Penalty on KAN 76-C.Hughes False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 31. No Play.
-
UAB
MIAMI
14
31
Final ACCN
-
EKY
WVU
10
56
Final FS1
-
LALAF
23IOWAST
31
14
Final ESPN
-
CUSE
18UNC
6
31
Final ACCN
-
ARKST
KSTATE
35
31
Final FOX
-
CHARLO
APLST
20
35
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
7
37
Final CBSSN
-
DUKE
10ND
13
27
Final NBC
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
51
48
Final/2OT ESP2
-
AP
PITT
0
55
Final ACCN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
13
Final ABC
-
CAMP
GAS
26
27
Final ESPU
-
MOST
5OKLA
0
48
Final
-
CIT
SFLA
6
27
Final ESPU
-
TULANE
SALA
27
24
Final ESP2
-
1CLEM
WAKE
37
13
Final ABC
-
WKY
LVILLE
21
35
Final ACCN
-
UTEP
14TEXAS
3
59
Final
-
HOUBP
TXTECH
33
35
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
38
23
Final FS1
-
SMU
TCU
0
0
PPD FS1
-
LATECH
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX