|
|
|UAB
|MIAMI
Harris leads Miami to season-opening win over UAB
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Cam'Ron Harris ran for 134 yards and scored twice to lead Miami to a 31-14 season-opening win over UAB Thursday night.
Harris' second touchdown from 4 yards late in the third period gave Miami a 24-14 lead after the Blazers of Conference USA got within three on Spencer Brown's 6-yard run.
Houston graduate transfer D'Eriq King threw for a touchdown and scored one for Miami, which became the first school from a Power 5 conference to begin the game-depleted 2020 season. ACC, SEC and Big 12 schools will play football while the Big Ten and Pac-12 cancelled fall sports because of coronavirus concerns.
''Couldn't be more proud of our players,'' Miami coach Manny Diaz said. ''Just everything they did to get us to this day. They did everything we asked during the summer. We kept each other safe. They gave us the opportunity to play today.''
Miami debuted its spread offense under new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee with 337 yards rushing and 493 total offense.
''We have to pass the ball better moving forward,'' King said. ''But running the ball and keeping the defense off balance is the key to our success.''
King's 4-yard pass to Brevin Jordan with time expiring in the third quarter gave Miami its final margin.
The Hurricanes snapped a 7-7 tie and took the lead for good on King's 12-yard run early in the second quarter. Jose Borregales' 25-yard field goal in the Hurricanes' first possession of the second half increased their lead to 17-7.
The Blazers (1-1) struck first on Tyler Johnston's 16-yard pass to Austin Watkins with 2:40 remaining in the first quarter.
The lead was short-lived after Harris' 66-yard run on the next drive. Miami opted to go for it on a fourth-and-1 at its 34 and Harris broke through the UAB line untouched for the longest touchdown run of his career.
''Shout out to the O-line,'' Harris said. ''I had to be patient. I saw the crease, I hit it and I was gone.''
Despite getting the go-ahead to play this season, Miami will be without highly regarded defensive end Greg Rousseau. Projected as a high NFL draft choice next spring, Rousseau opted to sit out the season.
UAB coach Bill Clark told a Birmingham radio station that a few of his reserves tested positive for coronavirus and didn't make the trip to South Florida.
''I just left the locker room with a bunch of guys that are dejected, but we talked about not getting our heads down,'' Clark said. ''I was really proud of the effort. You know, we are not into moral victories; we came to win the game.''
Thursday's attendance of 8,153 at Hard Rock Stadium fell short of the 20 percent cap allowed at the 65,000-seat venue's capacity in compliance with coronavirus social-distancing guidelines. Spectators were scattered throughout the stadium's lower and upper decks.
''Once the game started you're so wrapped up in the game,'' Diaz said. ''The environment was a little different. This is the first major sporting event in Dade County since mid-March. We were happy to have the fans we had.''
EMOTIONAL NIGHT FOR KING
Although King was thrilled to play again after sitting out last season, he felt emotional because of the absence of an important supporter. King's father died in February.
''I had a lot on my mind tonight, ''King said.''This is my first game in my entire life without my dad. I just wanted to play for him. I couldn't stop thinking about him all night. I hadn't played for a while so getting the win was the biggest thing for me.''
OTHER MISSING HURRICANES
In addition to Rosseau, backup offensive linemen Kai-Leon Herbert and Zalon'tae Hillery have opted to sit out the season. Backup quarterback Tate Martell was suspended for the opener because of a violation of team rules.
UP NEXT
UAB's next game is Sept. 24 at South Alabama.
Miami: The Hurricanes play Sept. 19 at Louisville. The Hurricanes won last year's meeting, 52-27.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
777 words
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|25
|Rushing
|4
|13
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|280
|478
|Total Plays
|61
|78
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|80
|337
|Rush Attempts
|26
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|200
|141
|Comp. - Att.
|19-35
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|11-75
|3-27
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|11-42.0
|6-47.5
|Return Yards
|0
|61
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-41
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|200
|PASS YDS
|141
|
|
|80
|RUSH YDS
|337
|
|
|280
|TOTAL YDS
|478
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|15/24
|150
|1
|0
|
B. Lucero 12 QB
|B. Lucero
|4/11
|55
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|16
|74
|1
|23
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|8
|13
|0
|16
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|10
|8
|117
|0
|29
|
A. Watkins Jr. 6 WR
|A. Watkins Jr.
|6
|3
|32
|1
|16
|
T. Shropshire 15 WR
|T. Shropshire
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|3
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
R. Johnson 7 WR
|R. Johnson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Rudolph 35 WR
|S. Rudolph
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Prince 20 TE
|G. Prince
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 87 WR
|R. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|9-7
|1.0
|0
|
W. Boler 21 S
|W. Boler
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 23 LB
|T. Taylor
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Fair 90 DL
|T. Fair
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Turner 10 DL
|T. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stanley 95 DL
|M. Stanley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 14 S
|D. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McWilliams 15 CB
|M. McWilliams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wright 16 LB
|A. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 1 CB
|B. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harrell 31 S
|K. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fairbanks II 93 LB
|M. Fairbanks II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rayam 30 LB
|J. Rayam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sanders 11 LB
|K. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Turner 29 S
|M. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|11
|42.0
|4
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|17
|134
|2
|66
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|12
|83
|1
|31
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|9
|59
|0
|25
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|8
|52
|0
|33
|
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|4
|12
|0
|4
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|2
|-3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|4
|3
|51
|1
|25
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|6
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|3
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Payton 12 WR
|J. Payton
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|5
|4
|10
|0
|7
|
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Few 27 WR
|M. Few
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Redding III 83 WR
|M. Redding III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Roche 2 DL
|Q. Roche
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 LB
|G. Frierson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 96 DL
|J. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 DL
|J. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Williams 22 DL
|Ca. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Smith 4 LB
|Ke. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
|S. Brooks Jr.
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Steed 17 LB
|W. Steed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|1/1
|25
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|6
|47.5
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|2
|20.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|3
|6.7
|20
|0
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (9 plays, 33 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 45 for 20 yards (5-A.Carter).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 45(14:33 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to MFL 25 for 30 yards (26-G.Hall). Team penalty on UAB Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at UAB 45. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - UAB 40(14:08 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 4-S.Brown. 4-S.Brown pushed ob at UAB 50 for 10 yards (1-N.Silvera).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UAB 50(13:33 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 50 for no gain (96-J.Ford44-B.Jennings).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 50(12:54 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to MFL 42 for 8 yards (7-A.Blades4-K.Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 42(12:24 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 55-A.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 42. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - UAB 47(12:04 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to MFL 48 for -1 yard (44-B.Jennings). Team penalty on UAB Illegal formation declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - UAB 48(11:32 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Brown.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - UAB 48(11:26 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to MFL 42 for 6 yards (3-G.Frierson6-S.Brooks).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UAB 42(10:54 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 34 yards from MFL 42 to the MFL 8 downed by 39-J.Fuqua.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (10 plays, 43 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 8(10:43 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins. Penalty on UAB 1-B.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 8. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 18(10:32 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 22 for 4 yards (50-N.Wilder29-M.Turner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 22(10:15 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 28 for 6 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(10:00 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 32 for 4 yards (90-T.Fair).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 32(9:41 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 41 for 9 yards (50-N.Wilder22-J.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(9:12 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 42 for 1 yard (21-W.Boler90-T.Fair).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 42(8:41 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to UAB 45 for 13 yards (12-G.Cash).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(8:23 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UAB 47 for -2 yards (22-J.Smith).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAMI 47(7:52 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to UAB 49 for -2 yards (12-G.Cash).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - MIAMI 49(7:05 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MIAMI 49(6:58 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 38 yards from UAB 49 to UAB 11 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- Fumble (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 11(6:51 - 1st) 4-S.Brown runs ob at UAB 16 for 5 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 16(6:19 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 24 for 8 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 24(5:46 - 1st) Team penalty on UAB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UAB 24. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - UAB 19(5:32 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 20 for 1 yard (1-N.Silvera2-Q.Roche).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - UAB 20(4:52 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 24 for 4 yards (8-D.Ivey44-B.Jennings).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - UAB 24(4:15 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 27 for 3 yards (26-G.Hall21-B.Bolden).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UAB 27(3:38 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 44 yards from UAB 27. 6-M.Pope to MFL 20 FUMBLES (39-J.Fuqua). 7-J.Street to MFL 17 for no gain.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 17(3:24 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to MFL 16 for 1 yard (8-D.Ivey).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 16(2:49 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:40 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:40 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 59 yards from UAB 35. 6-M.Pope to MFL 25 for 19 yards (20-D.Bynum).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(2:33 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 23 for -2 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAMI 23(2:11 - 1st) 1-D.King scrambles to MFL 32 for 9 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 32(1:50 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 34 for 2 yards (90-T.Fair).
|+66 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 34(1:15 - 1st) 23-C.Harris runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(1:04 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown to UAB 29 for 4 yards (26-G.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UAB 29(0:21 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to UAB 29 for no gain (1-N.Silvera).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - UAB 29(15:00 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 2-L.Stanley. 2-L.Stanley to UAB 33 for 4 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UAB 33(14:35 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 46 yards from UAB 33 to MFL 21 fair catch by 26-G.Hall.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(14:26 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 23 for 2 yards (10-T.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 23(14:07 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 25 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIAMI 25(13:40 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIAMI 25(13:31 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 49 yards from MFL 25 Downed at the UAB 26.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 26(13:23 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 26(13:18 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 7-R.Johnson. 7-R.Johnson to UAB 32 for 6 yards (7-A.Blades).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UAB 32(12:35 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UAB 32(12:26 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 32 yards from UAB 32 out of bounds at the MFL 36.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (7 plays, 64 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(12:20 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 47 for 11 yards (1-B.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(11:55 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 50 for 3 yards (16-A.Wright).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 50(11:29 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to UAB 32 for 18 yards (12-G.Cash).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(11:10 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to UAB 32 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 32(10:34 - 2nd) 1-D.King to UAB 25 for 7 yards (6-K.Moll50-N.Wilder). Penalty on UAB 44-A.Moultrie Offside 5 yards enforced at UAB 32. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 27(10:22 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to UAB 12 for 15 yards (12-G.Cash).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 12(10:10 - 2nd) 1-D.King scrambles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(10:04 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 23 for -2 yards (15-J.Phillips1-N.Silvera).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - UAB 23(9:25 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 23. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 17 - UAB 18(9:05 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 28 for 10 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - UAB 28(8:35 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston sacked at UAB 23 for -5 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UAB 23(7:50 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 59 yards from UAB 23. 6-M.Pope to MFL 30 for 12 yards (42-T.McDonald).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (8 plays, 19 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(7:37 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 30(7:32 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 33 for 3 yards (22-J.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 33(7:04 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 43 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(6:54 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 48 for 5 yards (14-D.Turner).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 48(6:48 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 8-D.Wiggins Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MFL 48. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 20 - MIAMI 33(6:31 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Offside 5 yards enforced at MFL 33. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIAMI 38(6:24 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 43 for 5 yards (6-K.Moll22-J.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 43(6:05 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 49 for 6 yards (50-N.Wilder). Team penalty on MFL Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIAMI 49(5:35 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 43 yards from MFL 49 to UAB 8 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, 30 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 8(5:28 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 7 for -1 yard (44-B.Jennings).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 11 - UAB 7(4:46 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 36 for 29 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(4:21 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 38 for 2 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UAB 38(3:45 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UAB 38(3:39 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UAB 38(3:32 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 57 yards from UAB 38. 6-M.Pope to MFL 25 for 20 yards (39-J.Fuqua).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(3:17 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(3:10 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 20 for -5 yards (23-T.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MIAMI 20(2:30 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MIAMI 20(2:20 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 50 yards from MFL 20 to UAB 30 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 30(2:15 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 30(2:09 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 30 for no gain (96-J.Ford6-S.Brooks).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - UAB 30(1:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 29 for -1 yard (3-G.Frierson).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UAB 29(1:21 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 32 yards from UAB 29 to the MFL 39 downed by 67-C.Wood.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (17 plays, 118 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(1:12 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 45 for 6 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 45(0:54 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris runs ob at UAB 48 for 7 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(0:48 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to UAB 33 for 15 yards (21-W.Boler50-N.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(0:38 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 33(0:31 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at UAB 42 for -9 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 19 - MIAMI 42(0:28 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to UAB 40 for 2 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+31 YD
|
4 & 17 - MIAMI 40(0:02 - 2nd) 1-D.King pushed ob at UAB 9 for 31 yards (21-W.Boler).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 44 for 19 yards (14-D.Turner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(14:30 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 45 for 1 yard (16-A.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 45(14:00 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 45 for no gain (10-T.Turner50-N.Wilder).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 45(13:46 - 3rd) 1-D.King to UAB 30 for 25 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(13:27 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to UAB 28 for 2 yards (99-F.McWilliams50-N.Wilder).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 28(12:55 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to UAB 25 for 3 yards (44-A.Moultrie6-K.Moll).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 25(12:14 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to UAB 11 for 14 yards (12-G.Cash).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(11:55 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Payton.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 11(11:48 - 3rd) 1-D.King to UAB 12 for -1 yard (11-K.Sanders).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 12(10:55 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to UAB 9 for 3 yards (95-M.Stanley).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MIAMI 9(10:15 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(10:15 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown pushed ob at UAB 29 for 4 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 29(9:47 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 33 for 4 yards (5-A.Carter).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - UAB 33(9:14 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 10-H.Pittman Encroachment 5 yards enforced at UAB 33. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 7 - UAB 28(8:42 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to MFL 41 FUMBLES (23-T.Couch). out of bounds at the MFL 43.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(8:22 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to MFL 40 for 3 yards (44-B.Jennings81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 40(8:07 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to MFL 17 for 23 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 17(7:23 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UAB 17(7:17 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 55-A.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 17. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UAB 22(7:16 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - UAB 22(7:10 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to MFL 11 for 11 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - UAB 11(6:45 - 3rd) Penalty on MFL 2-Q.Roche Offside 5 yards enforced at MFL 11. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UAB 6(6:23 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:19 - 3rd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 3rd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 58 yards from UAB 35. 6-M.Pope to MFL 29 for 22 yards (7-J.Street).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29(6:15 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley pushed ob at MFL 37 for 8 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 37(5:59 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UAB 30 for 33 yards (21-W.Boler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(5:50 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UAB 28 for 2 yards (90-T.Fair).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 28(4:57 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to UAB 6 for 22 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - MIAMI 6(4:45 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UAB 4 for 2 yards (30-J.Rayam50-N.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 4(4:11 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Harris.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 4(4:07 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:07 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good. Penalty on MFL 30-J.Borregales Illegal formation declined.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(4:02 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 39 for 14 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 39(3:42 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 37 for -2 yards (1-N.Silvera17-W.Steed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UAB 37(2:56 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UAB 37(2:52 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Stanley.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UAB 37(2:48 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 38 yards from UAB 37 to MFL 25 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(2:42 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 50 for 25 yards (15-M.McWilliams).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(2:22 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 12-J.Payton. 12-J.Payton to UAB 37 for 13 yards (15-M.McWilliams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(2:03 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to UAB 31 for 6 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 31(1:39 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to UAB 6 for 25 yards (21-W.Boler).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - MIAMI 6(1:18 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to UAB 5 for 1 yard (21-W.Boler44-A.Moultrie).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 5(0:43 - 3rd) 1-D.King to UAB 4 for 1 yard (22-J.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 4(0:01 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 35-S.Rudolph. 35-S.Rudolph runs ob at UAB 29 for 4 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 29(14:25 - 4th) 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 27 for -2 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UAB 27(13:41 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UAB 27(13:36 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 53 yards from UAB 27 to MFL 20 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(13:28 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Harris. Penalty on UAB 50-N.Wilder Pass interference 10 yards enforced at MFL 20. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(13:15 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 28 for -2 yards (10-T.Turner).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - MIAMI 28(13:00 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope runs ob at MFL 35 for 7 yards. Penalty on MFL 9-B.Jordan Holding 7 yards enforced at MFL 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - MIAMI 21(12:45 - 4th) 1-D.King to MFL 21 for no gain (22-J.Smith). Team penalty on MFL Holding declined.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 19 - MIAMI 21(12:17 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 25 for 4 yards (6-K.Moll1-B.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MIAMI 25(11:44 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 50 yards from MFL 25 to UAB 25 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(11:35 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell runs ob at UAB 36 for 11 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(11:09 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 43 for 7 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 43(10:32 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 49 for 6 yards (15-J.Phillips44-B.Jennings).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 49(9:58 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to MFL 35 for 16 yards (5-A.Carter).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(9:42 - 4th) 1-J.Brown runs ob at MFL 41 for -6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - UAB 41(9:04 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Prince.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - UAB 41(8:57 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - UAB 41(8:45 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 31 yards from MFL 41 to MFL 10 fair catch by 26-G.Hall.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(8:43 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 13 for 3 yards (23-T.Taylor22-J.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 13(8:16 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 17 for 4 yards (22-J.Smith50-N.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 17(7:41 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 17 for no gain (99-F.McWilliams).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 17(7:11 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 55 yards from MFL 17 to UAB 28 fair catch by 0-K.Swoopes.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 28(7:04 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to UAB 42 for 14 yards (22-C.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 42(7:04 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 43 for 1 yard (81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UAB 43(5:57 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - UAB 43(5:52 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to MFL 44 for 13 yards (7-A.Blades).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 44(5:30 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 44(5:25 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to MFL 42 for 2 yards (26-G.Hall6-S.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UAB 42(4:40 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Prince.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UAB 42(4:35 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 36 yards from MFL 42 to MFL 6 fair catch by 26-G.Hall.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- End of Game (10 plays, 39 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 6(4:27 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 7 for 1 yard (23-T.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 7(3:48 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to MFL 11 for 4 yards (93-M.Fairbanks50-N.Wilder).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 11(3:41 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to MFL 13 for 2 yards (23-T.Taylor). Penalty on UAB 23-T.Taylor Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MFL 13.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(3:30 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Redding.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 28(3:00 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 22-R.Burns. 22-R.Burns to MFL 36 for 8 yards (6-K.Moll44-A.Moultrie).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 36(2:28 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to MFL 39 for 3 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(1:47 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to MFL 42 for 3 yards (95-M.Stanley50-N.Wilder).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 42(0:58 - 4th) 5-N.Perry runs ob at MFL 47 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 47(0:54 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 27-M.Few. 27-M.Few to UAB 47 for 6 yards (31-K.Harrell).
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(0:13 - 4th) 5-N.Perry to MFL 45 for -8 yards (22-J.Smith).
-
UAB
MIAMI
14
31
Final ACCN
-
EKY
WVU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
LALAF
23IOWAST
0
057 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
CUSE
18UNC
0
065.5 O/U
-23
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ARKST
KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
CHARLO
APLST
0
059 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
0
054.5 O/U
-21
Sat 1:30pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
10ND
0
054 O/U
-20
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
CAMP
GAS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
GATECH
FSU
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
057.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
AP
PITT
0
0
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
CIT
SFLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
MOST
5OKLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm
-
1CLEM
WAKE
0
060 O/U
+33
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TULANE
SALA
0
052.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
WKY
LVILLE
0
058 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTEP
14TEXAS
0
058.5 O/U
-43
Sat 8:00pm
-
HOUBP
TXTECH
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
0
0
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
SMU
TCU
0
0
PPD FS1
-
LATECH
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX