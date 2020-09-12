|
Appalachian State opens season with 35-20 win over Charlotte
BOONE, N.C. (AP) Thomas Hennigan caught a 51-yard touchdown pass, Daetrich Harrington added two fourth-quarter scoring runs and Appalachian State beat Charlotte 35-20 in both teams' season opener on a rainy Saturday.
The teams exchanged big plays in the final two minutes of the third quarter. Hennigan scored down the right side after a defender slipped on the wet field. Aaron McAllister returned the ensuing kickoff a school-record 97 yards, breaking a tackle on the left sideline to get Charlotte within a point, 21-20.
Harrington went up the middle for a 4-yard score to extend the Mountaineers' lead to 28-20 early in the fourth quarter. After a Charlotte fumble recovery, the Mountaineers held the 49ers to no yards at the Appalachian State 20 and Harrington added a 15-yard score with 1:15 remaining.
Herrington had 120 yards receiving. Marcus Williams Jr. ran for 117 yards and a score and Camerun Peoples added 102 yards and another touchdown. The Mountaineers rushed for 308 yards. Zac Thomas aded 204 yards passing with a TD and an interception.
Tyler Murray forced a fumble, recovered another and made an interception for the 49ers.
Appalachian State has won four straight Sun Belt Conference titles and finished 19th in last season's Associated Press Top 25 poll after a 13-1 season.
Due to state COVID-19 restrictions, the school allowed only 50 fans to attend the game, all parents of Mountaineers seniors, and tailgating was not permitted.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|29
|Rushing
|6
|16
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|280
|512
|Total Plays
|60
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|146
|308
|Rush Attempts
|30
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|134
|204
|Comp. - Att.
|11-30
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|9.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-63
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.8
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|152
|45
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|2-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-147
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--2
|2-44
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|134
|PASS YDS
|204
|
|
|146
|RUSH YDS
|308
|
|
|280
|TOTAL YDS
|512
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|11/30
|140
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harbison III 22 RB
|T. Harbison III
|17
|87
|1
|29
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|10
|34
|0
|13
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|2
|16
|0
|17
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thompson 18 TE
|T. Thompson
|3
|2
|62
|0
|41
|
C. Dollar 4 WR
|C. Dollar
|4
|2
|25
|0
|20
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|6
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
R. Arnold 8 WR
|R. Arnold
|4
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Harbison III 22 RB
|T. Harbison III
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Elder 23 WR
|M. Elder
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Carriere 85 TE
|R. Carriere
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|3
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. DeLuca 28 DB
|B. DeLuca
|13-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Murray 5 LB
|T. Murray
|10-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Martin 17 LB
|L. Martin
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McMillan 4 DB
|L. McMillan
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fugate 1 DB
|J. Fugate
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Horne 98 DL
|T. Horne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 10 DE
|T. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wallace 60 DL
|B. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Weldon 97 DE
|D. Weldon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sa'o 57 DL
|S. Sa'o
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 0 DB
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sharpe 33 LB
|J. Sharpe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 11 K
|J. Cruz
|2/2
|49
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bowler 19 P
|C. Bowler
|4
|35.8
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|2
|58.5
|97
|0
|
R. Braithwaite 43 DB
|R. Braithwaite
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
C. Camp 20 RB
|C. Camp
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
B. Kennon 32 TE
|B. Kennon
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|14/21
|204
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams Jr. 8 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|14
|117
|1
|34
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|13
|102
|1
|16
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|15
|60
|2
|15
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|7
|32
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|5
|5
|120
|1
|51
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|5
|3
|28
|0
|15
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|4
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|2
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
M. Evans 18 TE
|M. Evans
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Williams Jr. 8 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Wells 16 WR
|C. Wells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrington 29 LB
|B. Harrington
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Huff 21 DB
|R. Huff
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 9 DL
|D. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Diarrassouba 57 DL
|E. Diarrassouba
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 13 DB
|K. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Roof 15 LB
|T. Roof
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins Jr. 91 DL
|T. Dawkins Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 12 DB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|2
|43.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(14:54 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 24 for -1 yard (7-T.Cobb).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - CHARLO 24(14:09 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to CHA 31 FUMBLES (3-S.Jolly). 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 33 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CHARLO 33(13:15 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 19 yards from CHA 33 out of bounds at the APP 48.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Fumble (6 plays, 46 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 48(13:10 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to CHA 30 for 22 yards (4-L.McMillan).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 30(12:41 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson to CHA 22 for 8 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 22(12:04 - 1st) 8-M.Williams pushed ob at CHA 10 for 12 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 10(11:45 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to CHA 9 for 1 yard (8-N.Lyon).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 9(11:18 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to CHA 1 for 8 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 1(10:42 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to CHA 1 FUMBLES (28-B.DeLuca). 5-T.Murray to CHA 9 for 3 yards (12-Z.Thomas).
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (13 plays, 91 yards, 6:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 9(10:34 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 15 for 6 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 15(9:52 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 16 for 1 yard (91-T.Dawkins).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 16(9:09 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 45 for 29 yards (21-R.Huff).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(8:28 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to APP 47 for 8 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CHARLO 47(7:48 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHARLO 47(7:42 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to APP 48 for -1 yard (99-J.Earle7-T.Cobb).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - CHARLO 48(7:17 - 1st) Penalty on APP 99-J.Earle Offside 5 yards enforced at APP 48. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43(7:07 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to APP 41 for 2 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHARLO 41(6:24 - 1st) 9-V.Tucker runs ob at APP 32 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 32(5:51 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 32(5:45 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder to APP 27 for 5 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 27(5:18 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to APP 14 for 13 yards (21-R.Huff).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 14(4:34 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:30 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(4:30 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 45 for 20 yards (17-L.Martin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(3:57 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 50 for 5 yards (17-L.Martin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - APLST 50(3:36 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to CHA 46 for 4 yards (28-B.DeLuca). Penalty on APP 51-B.Hunter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at APP 50. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 20 - APLST 35(3:03 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 39 for 4 yards (5-T.Murray).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 16 - APLST 39(2:22 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles runs ob at APP 50 for 11 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - APLST 50(2:04 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 34 yards from APP 50 to CHA 16 fair catch by 8-N.Lyon.
CHARLO
49ers
- Fumble (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 16(1:57 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on CHA 9-V.Tucker Pass interference 8 yards enforced at CHA 16. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 18 - CHARLO 8(1:49 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to CHA 28 for 20 yards (13-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 28(1:32 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 85-R.Carriere.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 28(1:27 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 33 for 5 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 33(0:39 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McAllister.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CHARLO 33(0:36 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 34 yards from CHA 33. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 33 FUMBLES. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 33 for no gain.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (8 plays, 67 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(0:27 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 33 for no gain (98-T.Horne).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 33(15:00 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples runs ob at APP 47 for 14 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(14:32 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to CHA 48 for 5 yards (33-J.Sharpe).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 48(13:59 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples pushed ob at CHA 38 for 10 yards (60-B.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(13:28 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Wells.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 38(13:23 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at CHA 24 for 14 yards (4-L.McMillan).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(12:54 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to CHA 16 for 8 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 16(12:24 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:18 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 2nd) 56-R.Casey kicks 64 yards from APP 35. 20-C.Camp to CHA 25 for 24 yards (34-J.Heilig).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(12:10 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 26 for 1 yard (9-D.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 26(11:26 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 31 for 5 yards (15-T.Roof).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 31(10:47 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds pushed ob at CHA 33 for 2 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CHARLO 33(10:13 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 47 yards from CHA 33. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 21 for 1 yard (20-C.Camp).
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (12 plays, 79 yards, 5:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 21(10:03 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 22 for 1 yard (98-T.Horne).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 22(9:28 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 20 for -2 yards (10-T.Harris).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - APLST 20(8:37 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 70-C.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at APP 20. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 16 - APLST 15(8:23 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 33 for 18 yards (4-L.McMillan).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(7:41 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 49 for 16 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(7:03 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to CHA 50 for 1 yard (5-T.Murray).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - APLST 50(6:25 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan. Penalty on CHA 8-N.Lyon Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CHA 50. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(6:19 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 35(6:14 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to CHA 32 for 3 yards (17-L.Martin). Team penalty on CHA Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CHA 32.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 17(5:49 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to CHA 9 for 8 yards (11-R.McKnight).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 9(5:12 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to CHA 1 for 8 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - APLST 1(4:56 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- FG (6 plays, 70 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 2nd) 56-R.Casey kicks 61 yards from APP 35. 5-A.McAllister to CHA 24 for 20 yards (51-T.Bird).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24(4:43 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 46 for 22 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(4:09 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 49 for 3 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 49(3:20 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 18-T.Thompson. 18-T.Thompson to APP 10 for 41 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10(2:58 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McAllister.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 10(2:54 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to APP 9 for 1 yard (57-E.Diarrassouba).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - CHARLO 9(2:06 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to APP 6 for 3 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CHARLO 6(1:57 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Halftime (9 plays, 58 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(1:52 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 24 for -1 yard (8-N.Lyon).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 11 - APLST 24(1:28 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams pushed ob at APP 41 for 17 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 41(1:17 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 40 for -1 yard (5-T.Murray).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - APLST 40(0:47 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 8-M.Williams. 8-M.Williams to APP 43 for 3 yards (17-L.Martin).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - APLST 43(0:30 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at CHA 42 for 15 yards (4-L.McMillan).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 42(0:24 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to CHA 32 for 10 yards (17-L.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 32(0:16 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 32(0:15 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - APLST 32(0:10 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan. Penalty on CHA 4-L.McMillan Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CHA 32. No Play.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - APLST 17(0:03 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 34 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 97-D.Weldon. 57-J.Sa'o to CHA 37 for 20 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on APP 70-C.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at APP 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - APLST 20(15:00 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 25 for 5 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 25(14:27 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - APLST 25(14:24 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - APLST 25(14:16 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 52 yards from APP 25. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 50 for 27 yards (12-S.Jones). Team penalty on CHA Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at CHA 30.
CHARLO
49ers
- Interception (7 plays, 44 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(14:02 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 8-R.Arnold. 8-R.Arnold to CHA 35 for 15 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(13:36 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 36 for 1 yard (57-E.Diarrassouba).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 36(12:58 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 32 for -4 yards (9-D.Taylor).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 13 - CHARLO 32(12:11 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 18-T.Thompson. 18-T.Thompson to APP 47 for 21 yards (21-R.Huff).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(11:21 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to APP 40 for 7 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 40(10:40 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to APP 38 for 2 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|Int
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 38(9:52 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-B.Harrington at APP 18. 29-B.Harrington pushed ob at CHA 36 for 46 yards (3-C.Reynolds).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Interception (6 plays, -51 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(9:38 - 3rd) 8-M.Williams to CHA 26 for 10 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 26(9:03 - 3rd) 8-M.Williams to CHA 21 for 5 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - APLST 21(8:31 - 3rd) Team penalty on APP False start 5 yards enforced at CHA 21. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 26(8:16 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to CHA 24 for 2 yards (97-D.Weldon).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - APLST 24(7:35 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 18-M.Evans. 18-M.Evans to CHA 19 for 5 yards (5-T.Murray).
|Int
|
4 & 3 - APLST 19(6:55 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-T.Murray at CHA 15. 5-T.Murray to CHA 13 for -2 yards.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13(6:48 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister pushed ob at CHA 30 for 17 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 30(6:03 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 35 for 5 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHARLO 35(5:41 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to CHA 40 FUMBLES (8-S.Jean-Charles). out of bounds at the CHA 40.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(5:20 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 40(5:14 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Arnold.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CHARLO 40(5:10 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Thompson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CHARLO 40(5:06 - 3rd) 19-C.Bowler punts 44 yards from CHA 40. 5-T.Hennigan pushed ob at APP 17 for 1 yard (2-B.Faison-Walden). Penalty on APP 28-K.Brown Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at CHA 40. No Play.
CHARLO
49ers
- FG (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(4:56 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to APP 47 for -2 yards (9-D.Taylor29-B.Harrington).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - CHARLO 47(4:13 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to APP 35 for 12 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(3:59 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker pushed ob at APP 32 for 3 yards (13-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 32(3:29 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 85-R.Carriere.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CHARLO 32(3:25 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CHARLO 32(3:22 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:15 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(3:15 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 30 for 5 yards (57-J.Sa'o).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 30(2:58 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 36 for 6 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(2:40 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 41 for 5 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 41(2:18 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 49 for 8 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(2:01 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 3rd) 56-R.Casey kicks 62 yards from APP 35. 5-A.McAllister runs 97 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(1:35 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 27 for 2 yards (5-T.Murray).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHARLO 27(1:01 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson pushed ob at APP 39 for 12 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39(0:45 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 39 for no gain (5-T.Murray).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 39(0:09 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to CHA 45 for 16 yards (4-L.McMillan).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(15:00 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to CHA 34 for 11 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34(14:38 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas to CHA 33 for 1 yard (1-J.Fugate).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 33(13:51 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to CHA 35 for -2 yards (5-T.Murray8-N.Lyon).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - CHARLO 35(13:19 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to CHA 22 for 13 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 22(12:46 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to CHA 15 for 7 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 15(12:14 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to CHA 13 for 2 yards (5-T.Murray).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 13(11:50 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to CHA 11 for 2 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 11(11:20 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington pushed ob at CHA 3 for 8 yards (0-A.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHARLO 3(10:49 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to CHA 4 for -1 yard (17-L.Martin28-B.DeLuca).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 4(10:13 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:08 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Fumble (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 4th) 56-R.Casey kicks 27 yards from APP 35. 43-R.Braithwaite to CHA 38 FUMBLES. 43-R.Braithwaite to CHA 37 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(10:04 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 38 for 1 yard (29-B.Harrington).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 38(9:20 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 40 for 2 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - APLST 40(8:30 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on APP 52-D.Jackson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CHA 40. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(8:21 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 5-A.McAllister. 5-A.McAllister to APP 49 for -4 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|Sack
|
2 & 14 - APLST 49(7:35 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 45 for -6 yards (97-C.Spurlin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - APLST 45(6:46 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Arnold.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - APLST 45(6:41 - 4th) 19-C.Bowler punts 43 yards from CHA 45 to APP 12 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(6:24 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 20(6:17 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to APP 20 for no gain (7-T.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - APLST 20(5:26 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to APP 20 for no gain (31-N.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - APLST 20(5:13 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
CHARLO
49ers
- Interception (5 plays, -19 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(5:03 - 4th) 8-M.Williams to APP 20 for no gain (28-B.DeLuca).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 20(4:21 - 4th) 8-M.Williams to CHA 46 for 34 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(3:35 - 4th) 8-M.Williams to CHA 24 for 22 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24(2:51 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to CHA 20 for 4 yards (5-T.Murray).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 20(2:08 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to CHA 15 for 5 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 15(1:21 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- End of Game (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 4th) 56-R.Casey kicks 33 yards from APP 35. 32-B.Kennon to CHA 39 for 7 yards (25-J.Greene).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 39(1:09 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 39(1:01 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - APLST 39(0:56 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 22-T.Harbison. 22-T.Harbison pushed ob at APP 47 for 14 yards (12-S.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(0:48 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Arnold.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - APLST 47(0:41 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker INTERCEPTED by 13-K.Smith at APP 22. 13-K.Smith to APP 20 for -2 yards (9-V.Tucker).
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(0:32 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas kneels at APP 17 for -3 yards.
