Bowman, Texas Tech hold off Houston Baptist 35-33 in opener
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Alan Bowman threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns and Texas Tech stopped FCS progrsm Houston Baptist on a 2-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter, hanging on for a 35-33 victory Saturday night.
SaRodorick Thompson ran for two scores in the opener of the pandemic-shortened season for the Red Raiders in front of a socially distanced crowd of 11,157.
Bailey Zappe threw for 567 yards and four touchdowns in the first game for Houston Baptist (0-2) against a Power 5 opponent a week after finishing with 480 yards passing and three scores in a 57-31 loss to North Texas.
Zappe's final TD pass to Jerreth Sterns pulled the Huskies within two with 3:23 remaining, but his pass to the sideline on the 2-point play was wide and high. The Red Raiders then ran out the clock.
Josh Sterns had 209 yards receiving and two touchdowns, including a 75-yarder to get Houston Baptist within eight early in the fourth quarter. Jerreth Sterns, his brother, had 12 catches for 130 yards.
The Huskies set up their chance to tie by stopping Bowman on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 from the Houston Baptist 4-yard line.
Bowman spread the ball around, with five receivers getting at least four catches and 46 yards. KeSean Carter, who led Texas Tech with 86 yards receiving, and Erik Ezukanma had receiving TDs.
Thompson had 118 yards on 22 carries as the teams combined for 1,224 total yards (624 for Texas Tech to 600 for Houston Baptist).
The crowd was about 18 percent of the capacity of 60,454 at AT&T Jones Stadium.
THE TAKEAWAY
Houston Baptist: Even though the fall season is a short one for the Huskies, both showings against FBS programs have been solid. Zappe, a senior, was 30 of 49 while showing again why he's one of the better passers in the lower division.
Texas Tech: It wasn't a great opener with Matt Wells trying to show progress in his second season. But Wells was worried about how ready the Red Raiders would be in a pandemic-altered offseason. He ended up having reasons to worry.
UP NEXT
Houston Baptist: The Huskies are supposed to have their fall finale in two weeks at Louisiana Tech after the Southland Conference postponed football season. But Louisiana Tech's game against Baylor this weekend was called off because of COVID-19 issues on the campus in Ruston, Louisiana. It wasn't clear when Louisiana Tech of Conference USA would play again.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are scheduled to open Big 12 play at home against No. 14 Texas in two weeks.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|35
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|20
|22
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|10-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|594
|624
|Total Plays
|75
|95
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|28
|194
|Rush Attempts
|24
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.2
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|566
|430
|Comp. - Att.
|31-51
|38-52
|Yards Per Pass
|11.1
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|10-60
|13-104
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-33.0
|4-39.8
|Return Yards
|52
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-37
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-15
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|566
|PASS YDS
|430
|
|
|28
|RUSH YDS
|194
|
|
|594
|TOTAL YDS
|624
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
|B. Zappe
|30/49
|567
|4
|0
|
B. Bentsen 18 QB
|B. Bentsen
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ea. Beek 2 RB
|Ea. Beek
|16
|34
|0
|8
|
B. Bentsen 18 QB
|B. Bentsen
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Woods 25 RB
|J. Woods
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
|B. Zappe
|5
|-7
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Jo. Sterns 9 WR
|Jo. Sterns
|6
|5
|209
|2
|75
|
B. Ratzlaff 22 WR
|B. Ratzlaff
|10
|7
|105
|0
|27
|
D. Dormeus 5 WR
|D. Dormeus
|4
|3
|82
|1
|65
|
V. Harrell 14 WR
|V. Harrell
|5
|2
|26
|0
|16
|
T. Thompson 1 WR
|T. Thompson
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Alfaro 15 TE
|J. Alfaro
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Nowell 16 WR
|C. Nowell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Ea. Beek 2 RB
|Ea. Beek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Young 42 LB
|B. Young
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 9 LB
|C. Johnson
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Cash 3 S
|I. Cash
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Fluellen 17 S
|T. Fluellen
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ossai 48 LB
|P. Ossai
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Wallis 45 DL
|V. Wallis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wolfe 1 S
|P. Wolfe
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Baugh 90 DL
|K. Baugh
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hargrove 11 CB
|D. Hargrove
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kemp 20 CB
|K. Kemp
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Couch 46 DE
|C. Couch
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vincent 10 DL
|G. Vincent
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ijiyera 54 DL
|S. Ijiyera
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mason 49 DL
|D. Mason
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenard II 13 LB
|D. Lenard II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Garcia 37 K
|G. Garcia
|2/2
|44
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Patterson 12 P
|B. Patterson
|4
|33.0
|3
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Ea. Beek 2 RB
|Ea. Beek
|2
|18.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|38/52
|430
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|22
|118
|2
|15
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|8
|25
|1
|7
|
C. Townsend 5 RB
|C. Townsend
|6
|23
|0
|7
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|4
|21
|0
|9
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|7
|6
|86
|1
|20
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|10
|8
|79
|0
|15
|
E. Ezukanma 13 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|8
|4
|66
|1
|37
|
J. Polk 12 WR
|J. Polk
|5
|5
|56
|0
|26
|
D. Rigdon 86 WR
|D. Rigdon
|7
|5
|46
|0
|13
|
T. Cleveland 85 WR
|T. Cleveland
|2
|2
|32
|0
|24
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|2
|2
|26
|0
|16
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|5
|3
|13
|0
|11
|
C. Townsend 5 RB
|C. Townsend
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Koontz 15 TE
|T. Koontz
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Collins 0 WR
|S. Collins
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Holcomb 87 TE
|J. Holcomb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leggett 16 DB
|T. Leggett
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 2 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
|N. Mbanasor
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Morgenstern 41 LB
|J. Morgenstern
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Monroe 11 DB
|E. Monroe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis 77 DL
|T. Lewis
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Butler 26 DB
|D. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Watts 21 DB
|C. Watts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beck 24 DB
|A. Beck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 20 LB
|K. Eldridge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCann 98 DL
|N. McCann
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
P. Blidi 96 DL
|P. Blidi
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|4
|39.8
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 12-B.Patterson kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 39 for 14 yards (48-P.Ossai17-T.Fluellen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(14:46 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to TT 41 for 2 yards (13-D.Lenard).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 41(14:12 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to HB 44 for 15 yards (9-C.Johnson).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(13:38 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to HB 7 for 37 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - TXTECH 7(13:28 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:22 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- FG (9 plays, 53 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:22 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to HB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(13:22 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 14-V.Harrell.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 25(13:17 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to HB 36 for 11 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 36(12:58 - 1st) 2-E.Beek to HB 35 for -1 yard (77-T.Lewis6-R.Jeffers).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - HOUBP 35(12:17 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 14-V.Harrell. Penalty on TT 11-E.Monroe Pass interference 11 yards enforced at HB 35. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 46(12:10 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to TT 40 for 14 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 40(11:35 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to TT 25 for 15 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(11:09 - 1st) 2-E.Beek to TT 22 for 3 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HOUBP 22(10:26 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Nowell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - HOUBP 22(10:20 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - HOUBP 22(10:16 - 1st) 37-G.Garcia 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Interception (3 plays, 35 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 1st) 12-B.Patterson kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(10:11 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 28 for 3 yards (45-V.Wallis).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 28(9:53 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to TT 40 for 12 yards (9-C.Johnson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(9:42 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-I.Cash at HB 45. 3-I.Cash to TT 40 for 15 yards (13-E.Ezukanma).
HOUBP
Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 40(9:34 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe sacked at TT 45 for -5 yards (6-R.Jeffers77-T.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - HOUBP 45(8:55 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ratzlaff.
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - HOUBP 45(8:51 - 1st) Penalty on HB 14-V.Harrell False start 5 yards enforced at TT 45. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 20 - HOUBP 50(8:51 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to TT 40 for 10 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - HOUBP 40(8:08 - 1st) 12-B.Patterson punts 35 yards from TT 40 to the TT 5 downed by 17-T.Fluellen.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (12 plays, 95 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 5(7:57 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 18 for 13 yards (42-B.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(7:47 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 18(7:42 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman scrambles to TT 27 for 9 yards.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 27(6:55 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 38 for 11 yards (9-C.Johnson).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(6:38 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to HB 36 for 26 yards (3-I.Cash).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(6:22 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to HB 37 for -1 yard (9-C.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXTECH 37(5:39 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to HB 27 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 27(5:23 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to HB 26 for 1 yard (46-C.Couch). Team penalty on HB Offside 5 yards enforced at HB 27. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(5:09 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to HB 12 for 10 yards (42-B.Young). Penalty on HB 49-D.Mason Offside declined.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 12(4:47 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to HB 6 for 6 yards (9-C.Johnson90-K.Baugh).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 6(4:28 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to HB 5 for 1 yard (42-B.Young).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 5(3:44 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:39 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Interception (17 plays, -17 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35. 2-E.Beek to HB 18 for 18 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 18(3:34 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Dormeus.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 18(3:28 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to HB 26 for 8 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOUBP 26(2:48 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 15-J.Alfaro. 15-J.Alfaro to HB 29 for 3 yards (20-K.Eldridge).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 29(2:12 - 1st) 2-E.Beek to HB 32 for 3 yards (41-J.Morgenstern21-C.Watts).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOUBP 32(1:41 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 5-D.Dormeus. 5-D.Dormeus to HB 38 for 6 yards (24-A.Beck).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOUBP 38(1:21 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe to HB 40 for 2 yards (91-N.Mbanasor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 40(1:15 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to HB 49 for 9 yards (8-Z.McPhearson). Penalty on TT 8-Z.McPhearson Pass interference 9 yards enforced at HB 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 49(1:04 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Sterns.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 49(0:57 - 1st) Penalty on HB 4-B.Zappe Delay of game 5 yards enforced at HB 49. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - HOUBP 44(0:57 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to TT 42 for 14 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - HOUBP 42(0:38 - 1st) 25-J.Woods to TT 42 for no gain (1-K.Merriweather).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - HOUBP 42(15:00 - 2nd) 18-B.Bentsen to TT 41 for 1 yard (77-T.Lewis2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 41(14:44 - 2nd) 2-E.Beek to TT 39 for 2 yards (53-E.Howard). Penalty on TT 53-E.Howard Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at TT 39.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 24(14:30 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to TT 17 for 7 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - HOUBP 17(14:05 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ratzlaff.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOUBP 17(14:00 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to TT 7 for 10 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|Int
|
1 & 7 - HOUBP 7(13:27 - 2nd) 8-J.Sterns incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ratzlaff INTERCEPTED by 8-Z.McPhearson at TT End Zone. 8-Z.McPhearson to TT 1 for 1 yard (22-B.Ratzlaff).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (9 plays, 48 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 1(13:20 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 7 for 6 yards (48-P.Ossai).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 7(12:56 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to TT 13 for 6 yards (42-B.Young).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 13(12:42 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 16 for 3 yards (48-P.Ossai9-C.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 16(12:08 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to TT 27 for 11 yards (3-I.Cash1-P.Wolfe).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(11:49 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 28 for 1 yard (9-C.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 28(11:07 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to TT 44 for 16 yards (17-T.Fluellen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(10:51 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 44(10:46 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 0-S.Collins. 0-S.Collins to TT 49 for 5 yards (11-D.Hargrove).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 49(10:07 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Holcomb.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 49(10:03 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 39 yards from TT 49 to HB 12 fair catch by 8-J.Sterns.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, -6 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 12(9:55 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 9-J.Sterns. 9-J.Sterns to HB 16 for 4 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - HOUBP 16(9:20 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - HOUBP 16(9:12 - 2nd) Penalty on HB 22-B.Ratzlaff False start 5 yards enforced at HB 16. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - HOUBP 11(9:12 - 2nd) Penalty on HB 22-B.Ratzlaff False start 5 yards enforced at HB 11. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - HOUBP 6(9:12 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - HOUBP 6(9:05 - 2nd) 12-B.Patterson punts 36 yards from HB 6 to the HB 42 downed by 36-G.Scott.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (9 plays, 42 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(8:54 - 2nd) Penalty on TT 70-W.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at HB 42. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - TXTECH 47(8:54 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to HB 46 for 1 yard (9-C.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - TXTECH 46(8:16 - 2nd) 82-K.Carter to HB 36 for 10 yards (3-I.Cash).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 36(8:00 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to HB 31 for 5 yards (90-K.Baugh45-V.Wallis).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31(7:44 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to HB 17 for 14 yards (17-T.Fluellen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 17(7:30 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to HB 15 for 2 yards (45-V.Wallis90-K.Baugh).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 15(6:46 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 15(6:41 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to HB 1 for 14 yards (45-V.Wallis90-K.Baugh).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TXTECH 1(6:26 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- TD (5 plays, 81 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35. 2-E.Beek to HB 19 for 19 yards (20-K.Eldridge).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 19(6:15 - 2nd) Team penalty on HB False start 5 yards enforced at HB 19. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - HOUBP 14(6:15 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 14-V.Harrell. 14-V.Harrell to HB 24 for 10 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HOUBP 24(5:44 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Sterns.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - HOUBP 24(5:40 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 5-D.Dormeus. 5-D.Dormeus to HB 35 for 11 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 35(5:30 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 5-D.Dormeus. 5-D.Dormeus runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:21 - 2nd) 37-G.Garcia extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 2nd) 37-G.Garcia kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(5:21 - 2nd) 5-C.Townsend to TT 23 for -2 yards (17-T.Fluellen).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXTECH 23(5:05 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to TT 28 for 5 yards (46-C.Couch).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 28(4:20 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Rigdon.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 28(4:13 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 43 yards from TT 28 to HB 29 fair catch by 8-J.Sterns.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Downs (14 plays, 70 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 29(4:04 - 2nd) 2-E.Beek to HB 37 for 8 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - HOUBP 37(3:49 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 2-E.Beek.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOUBP 37(3:44 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to HB 40 for 3 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 40(3:18 - 2nd) 2-E.Beek to HB 40 for no gain (91-N.Mbanasor).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 40(2:49 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 1-T.Thompson. 1-T.Thompson to TT 43 for 17 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 43(2:32 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 9-J.Sterns. 9-J.Sterns to TT 23 for 20 yards (7-A.Frye).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 23(2:18 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 14-V.Harrell.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 23(2:15 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe sacked at TT 28 for -5 yards (53-E.Howard95-J.Hutchings).
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - HOUBP 28(1:44 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 2-E.Beek. Penalty on TT 6-R.Jeffers Offside 5 yards enforced at TT 28. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOUBP 23(1:39 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to TT 9 for 14 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - HOUBP 9(1:21 - 2nd) 2-E.Beek to TT 6 for 3 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOUBP 6(0:44 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe scrambles to TT 1 for 5 yards (7-A.Frye95-J.Hutchings).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - HOUBP 1(0:34 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Sterns.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - HOUBP 1(0:34 - 2nd) 8-J.Sterns to TT 1 for no gain (1-K.Merriweather16-T.Leggett).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Halftime (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 1(0:27 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman to TT 5 for 4 yards (48-P.Ossai).
HOUBP
Huskies
- Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to HB End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to HB 29 for 4 yards (6-R.Jeffers95-J.Hutchings).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOUBP 29(14:40 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to HB 31 for 2 yards (1-K.Merriweather6-R.Jeffers).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOUBP 31(14:09 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 14-V.Harrell. 14-V.Harrell to HB 47 for 16 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 47(13:38 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to TT 37 for 16 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 37(12:54 - 3rd) Penalty on HB 4-B.Zappe Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TT 37. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - HOUBP 42(12:41 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe sacked at TT 46 for -4 yards (98-N.McCann96-P.Blidi).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - HOUBP 46(12:13 - 3rd) 18-B.Bentsen complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to TT 41 for 5 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - HOUBP 41(11:30 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 14-V.Harrell.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - HOUBP 41(11:23 - 3rd) 12-B.Patterson punts 37 yards from TT 41 to TT 4 fair catch by 8-Z.McPhearson.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 4(11:15 - 3rd) Penalty on TT 70-W.Wright False start 2 yards enforced at TT 4. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 12 - TXTECH 2(11:15 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 4 for 2 yards (46-C.Couch45-V.Wallis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 4(10:55 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Thompson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 4(10:51 - 3rd) Penalty on TT 10-A.Bowman Delay of game 2 yards enforced at TT 4. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - TXTECH 2(10:51 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to TT 9 for 7 yards (11-D.Hargrove).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 9(10:16 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 35 yards from TT 9 to TT 44 fair catch by 8-J.Sterns.
HOUBP
Huskies
- FG (6 plays, 17 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 44(10:07 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to TT 44 for no gain (7-A.Frye1-K.Merriweather).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 44(9:33 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 2-E.Beek. Penalty on HB 71-W.Brewer Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 44. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 20 - HOUBP 46(9:24 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to TT 34 for 20 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 34(8:59 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to TT 27 for 7 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - HOUBP 27(8:41 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Sterns.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - HOUBP 27(8:36 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 2-E.Beek.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - HOUBP 27(8:30 - 3rd) 37-G.Garcia 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 3rd) 12-B.Patterson kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(8:25 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TT 34 for 9 yards (9-C.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 34(8:08 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 44 for 10 yards (42-B.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(7:52 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 44 for no gain (45-V.Wallis).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 44(7:32 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to HB 39 for 17 yards (20-K.Kemp).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(7:21 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to HB 42 for -3 yards (9-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TXTECH 42(7:04 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TXTECH 42(6:54 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TXTECH 42(6:48 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 42 yards from HB 42 to HB End Zone. touchback.
HOUBP
Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 20(6:39 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to HB 15 for -5 yards (6-R.Jeffers). Penalty on HB 71-W.Brewer Illegal block in the back declined.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 15 - HOUBP 15(6:25 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to HB 45 for 30 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 45(6:04 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to TT 50 for 5 yards. Penalty on HB 55-C.Hood Holding 10 yards enforced at HB 45. No Play.
|+65 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOUBP 35(5:52 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 9-J.Sterns. 9-J.Sterns runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:40 - 3rd) 37-G.Garcia extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:40 - 3rd) 12-B.Patterson kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(5:40 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(5:34 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TT 38 for 13 yards (3-I.Cash).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(5:17 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 42 for 4 yards (90-K.Baugh49-D.Mason).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 42(4:37 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to HB 47 for 11 yards (17-T.Fluellen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(4:19 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Penalty on TT 73-D.Deaton Holding 10 yards enforced at HB 47. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXTECH 43(4:14 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TT 49 for 6 yards (42-B.Young).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - TXTECH 49(3:44 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to HB 41 for 10 yards (1-P.Wolfe).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 41(3:03 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to HB 34 for 7 yards (9-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34(2:47 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 34(2:41 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland to HB 10 for 24 yards (42-B.Young).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(2:29 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to HB 8 for 2 yards (42-B.Young).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 8(1:44 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:39 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Punt (9 plays, 30 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to HB End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(1:39 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to HB 27 for 2 yards (97-T.Bradford).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - HOUBP 27(1:07 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ratzlaff. Penalty on TT 8-Z.McPhearson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HB 27. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 42(1:00 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to HB 48 for 6 yards (16-T.Leggett1-K.Merriweather).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOUBP 48(0:30 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to TT 38 for 14 yards (7-A.Frye).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 38(15:00 - 4th) 2-E.Beek to TT 35 for 3 yards (6-R.Jeffers91-N.Mbanasor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HOUBP 35(14:29 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Sterns.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - HOUBP 35(14:24 - 4th) Penalty on HB 14-V.Harrell False start 5 yards enforced at TT 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - HOUBP 40(14:24 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Sterns.
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - HOUBP 40(14:20 - 4th) Team penalty on HB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TT 40. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - HOUBP 40(14:20 - 4th) 12-B.Patterson punts 24 yards from TT 40 to the TT 16 downed by 9-J.Sterns.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (12 plays, 84 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 16(14:10 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 33 for 17 yards (1-P.Wolfe).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(13:58 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 42 for 9 yards (11-D.Hargrove).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 42(13:45 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to TT 43 for 1 yard. Penalty on TT 56-J.Anderson Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 42. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXTECH 32(13:31 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 37 for 5 yards (1-P.Wolfe).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXTECH 37(12:58 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TT 44 for 7 yards (3-I.Cash).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(12:47 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Rigdon.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 44(12:41 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to HB 48 for 8 yards (42-B.Young).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 48(12:23 - 4th) 5-C.Townsend to HB 45 for 3 yards (1-P.Wolfe).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(12:10 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to HB 25 for 20 yards (3-I.Cash).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(11:57 - 4th) 5-C.Townsend to HB 18 for 7 yards (42-B.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 18(11:41 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 18(11:36 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:29 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:29 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to HB End Zone. touchback.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(11:29 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 9-J.Sterns. 9-J.Sterns runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:19 - 4th) 37-G.Garcia extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Downs (17 plays, 71 yards, 5:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 4th) 12-B.Patterson kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(11:19 - 4th) 5-C.Townsend to TT 30 for 5 yards (46-C.Couch).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 30(11:05 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TT 39 for 9 yards (3-I.Cash).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(10:31 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to TT 44 for 5 yards (17-T.Fluellen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 44(10:15 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to HB 50 FUMBLES (20-K.Kemp). out of bounds at the HB 50.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 50(9:58 - 4th) Penalty on TT 70-W.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at HB 50. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - TXTECH 45(9:52 - 4th) Penalty on TT 87-J.Holcomb False start 5 yards enforced at TT 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - TXTECH 40(9:34 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 20 - TXTECH 40(9:28 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 5-C.Townsend. 5-C.Townsend to HB 48 for 12 yards (90-K.Baugh).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 48(9:05 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman scrambles to HB 40 for 8 yards (54-S.Ijiyera).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(8:40 - 4th) 5-C.Townsend to HB 34 for 6 yards (48-P.Ossai1-P.Wolfe).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 34(8:22 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to HB 25 for 9 yards (20-K.Kemp).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(8:07 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland to HB 17 for 8 yards (3-I.Cash).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXTECH 17(7:32 - 4th) 5-C.Townsend to HB 13 for 4 yards (10-G.Vincent).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 13(7:01 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to HB 13 for no gain (17-T.Fluellen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 13(6:18 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to HB 6 for 7 yards (49-D.Mason).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 6(5:57 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to HB 4 for 2 yards (10-G.Vincent).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 4(5:30 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman to HB 4 for no gain (90-K.Baugh54-S.Ijiyera).
HOUBP
Huskies
- TD (8 plays, 96 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 4(5:25 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to HB 13 for 9 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOUBP 13(5:10 - 4th) 2-E.Beek to HB 16 for 3 yards (26-D.Butler).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 16(4:54 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Johnson. Penalty on TT 8-Z.McPhearson Holding 10 yards enforced at HB 16. No Play.
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 26(4:48 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 9-J.Sterns. 9-J.Sterns to TT 29 for 45 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 29(4:19 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe incomplete.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 29(4:13 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to TT 2 for 27 yards (21-C.Watts).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 2 - HOUBP 2(4:00 - 4th) 2-E.Beek to TT 6 for -4 yards (1-K.Merriweather91-N.Mbanasor).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOUBP 6(3:35 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(3:23 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ratzlaff.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- End of Game (8 plays, 40 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 4th) 12-B.Patterson kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(3:23 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to TT 30 for 5 yards (45-V.Wallis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 30(3:17 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to TT 31 for 1 yard (42-B.Young).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 31(3:11 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to TT 41 for 10 yards (11-D.Hargrove).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(2:32 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to HB 44 for 15 yards (48-P.Ossai3-I.Cash).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(1:55 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to HB 43 for 1 yard (42-B.Young).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 43(1:47 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to HB 32 for 11 yards (9-C.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(1:13 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman kneels at HB 33 for -1 yard.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXTECH 33(0:34 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman kneels at HB 35 for -2 yards.
