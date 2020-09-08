|
|
|UTEP
|TEXAS
No. 14 Texas meets UTEP with high expectations
No. 14 Texas finally gets its first chance to showcase a squad that is expected to compete for the Big 12 Conference title, and perhaps a lot more, when the Longhorns host Texas-El Paso on Saturday at Austin.
Attendance will be capped at 25 percent in Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (about 25,000 fans) for the Longhorns' lone non-conference game in a schedule that was revamped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This might be Tom Herman's best team in the coach's four years at Texas. To start the year, Texas faces a UTEP team that's considered just a warm-up to the nine-game Big 12 Conference regular-season campaign.
UTEP does enter the game with one advantage: The Miners already have a game under their belt after a 24-14 victory over Stephen F. Austin last Saturday.
The Longhorns are fresh off an 8-5 season in 2019 that concluded with a dominating Alamo Bowl win over Utah followed by a challenging offseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Expectations are high in Austin. Texas has a deep team led by a senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger, rush linebacker Joseph Ossai, and a defensive backfield stocked with players who could be fixtures in the NFL when they are done with college football.
Then there is athletic offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi, a likely early-round pick at the next level, and talented playmakers galore on either side of the ball.
Texas does have questions. Who will emerge as Ehlinger's go to target receiver? Can the Longhorns' find a capable linebacking corps beyond Ossai? What about depth at quarterback behind Ehlinger?
"I feel great about our starting quarterback, and I feel great about our veteran offensive lineman in three guys that have a lot of snaps under their belt," Herman said Monday. "And I feel really good about our defensive front. It's going to be a tremendous asset for us. But we lost our two leading receivers by a wide margin and replacing that production is certainly something that we've got to make sure happens."
Texas is a 43-point favorite, but they will face a UTEP team that gained some belief in itself and thinks it can improve this Saturday in Austin. The Miners have lost 18 straight games against teams that are currently in the Big 12 and has never beaten Texas in the five contests between the two programs.
"That's going to be the big thing for our guys, to play within ourselves and don't get intimidated by the atmosphere and understand we're playing against a really good football team, a football team that could get themselves in the playoff picture," UTEP coach Dana Dimel said Monday.
"It will be really important that we don't make silly mistakes that would take us out of our game plan and play as consistent and precise as we can play in that type of atmosphere."
UTEP's Deion Hankins will get the start at running back after 113-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Lumberjacks last week.
"Deion is going to have a test this week, but I think he's is physical enough to run against anybody," Dimel said. "We have to get him started, we have to get him moving and establish a line of scrimmage against a team like that, that will be the big challenge."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|20
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|5
|18
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|121
|498
|Total Plays
|36
|46
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|10.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|11
|69
|Rush Attempts
|16
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.7
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|110
|429
|Comp. - Att.
|8-20
|24-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|13.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.3
|2--0.5
|Return Yards
|13
|21
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-13
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|110
|PASS YDS
|429
|
|
|11
|RUSH YDS
|69
|
|
|121
|TOTAL YDS
|498
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|8/20
|110
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|7
|20
|0
|7
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|4
|-7
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|4
|2
|44
|0
|30
|
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|7
|3
|31
|0
|17
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|4
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
D. Cooper 1 WR
|D. Cooper
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Prince 21 DB
|J. Prince
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrell 28 DB
|B. Harrell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Caldwell 22 DB
|J. Caldwell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Inyang 5 DB
|D. Inyang
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forester 47 LB
|S. Forester
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. James 3 S
|T. James
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 12 DB
|D. Barnes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 45 TE
|T. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. VanHook 9 LB
|J. VanHook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ortega 97 DT
|J. Ortega
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 4 LB
|J. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 42 DE
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 11 DE
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|1/2
|46
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|4
|35.3
|0
|42
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|24/32
|429
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|5
|27
|0
|12
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|3
|13
|1
|9
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|3
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moore 6 WR
|J. Moore
|7
|5
|130
|1
|78
|
T. Black 0 WR
|T. Black
|6
|5
|80
|1
|33
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|3
|2
|45
|0
|43
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|3
|3
|40
|1
|20
|
M. Washington 15 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
K. Money 83 WR
|K. Money
|2
|2
|23
|1
|17
|
B. Liebrock 89 TE
|B. Liebrock
|2
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|2
|2
|9
|0
|11
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Adimora 1 DB
|C. Adimora
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jaquess 57 LB
|C. Jaquess
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gbenda 33 LB
|D. Gbenda
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Estell 39 DB
|M. Estell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Watson II 2 DB
|K. Watson II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Thompson 9 DB
|Jo. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bush 52 LB
|J. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|1/2
|32
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 6(0:11 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 83-K.Money. 83-K.Money runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - TEXAS 9(0:35 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEP 6 for 3 yards (5-D.Inyang12-D.Barnes).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 15 - TEXAS 26(0:49 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 83-K.Money. 83-K.Money to TEP 9 for 17 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TEXAS 26(0:55 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Whittington.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(1:03 - 2nd) Penalty on TEX 68-D.Kerstetter False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 21. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(1:28 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to TEP 21 for 11 yards (10-T.Knight28-B.Harrell).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(1:39 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 4-J.Whittington. 4-J.Whittington to TEP 32 for 43 yards (28-B.Harrell).
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 40 yards from TEP 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 4-J.Whittington.
UTEP
Miners
- FG (10 plays, 46 yards, 4:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - UTEP 29(1:39 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 27(2:06 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison to TEX 29 for -2 yards (5-D.Jamison0-D.Overshown).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 28(2:48 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to TEX 27 for 1 yard (57-C.Jaquess).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(3:26 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEX 28 for 2 yards (99-K.Coburn52-J.Bush).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - UTEP 37(3:52 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEX 30 for 7 yards (1-C.Adimora7-C.Sterns).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UTEP 37(4:11 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to TEX 37 for no gain (5-D.Jamison).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 45(4:27 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs ob at TEX 37 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(4:33 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 25(5:03 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEX 45 for 30 yards (2-K.Watson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - UTEP 19(5:34 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 25 for 6 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(6:16 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to TEP 19 for -6 yards.
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- FG (9 plays, 54 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TEXAS 14(6:18 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 14(6:21 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 14(6:39 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18(6:59 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEP 14 for 4 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(7:29 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to TEP 18 for 27 yards (45-T.Thompson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 45(7:58 - 2nd) Team penalty on TEP Offside declined. 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 89-B.Liebrock. 89-B.Liebrock to TEP 45 for 10 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(8:05 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 89-B.Liebrock. 89-B.Liebrock to TEX 45 for 1 yard (22-J.Caldwell).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 41(8:35 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to TEX 44 for 3 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 36(9:00 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 41 for 5 yards (21-J.Prince11-J.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(9:23 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 36 for 4 yards (21-J.Prince).
UTEP
Miners
- Missed FG (9 plays, 43 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - UTEP 32(9:28 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UTEP 32(9:33 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 32(9:37 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(10:18 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEX 32 for 1 yard (33-D.Gbenda).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 50(10:24 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEX 33 for 17 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 41(10:54 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 1-D.Cooper. 1-D.Cooper to TEP 50 for 9 yards (33-D.Gbenda5-D.Jamison).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 41(11:01 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fields.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(11:42 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 41 for 4 yards (46-J.Ossai33-D.Gbenda).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(12:09 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 37 for 12 yards (39-M.Estell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(12:15 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (3 plays, 42 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:15 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - TEXAS 5(12:27 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 38(12:47 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black to TEP 5 FUMBLES (12-D.Barnes). 89-B.Liebrock to TEP 5 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(13:17 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black to TEP 38 for 4 yards.
UTEP
Miners
- Interception (2 plays, 33 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 11 - UTEP 24(13:23 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn INTERCEPTED by 9-J.Thompson at TEP 42. 9-J.Thompson to TEP 42 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(14:10 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 24 for -1 yard (0-D.Overshown46-J.Ossai).
|Kickoff
|(14:10 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (4 plays, 76 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:10 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(14:20 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 81-B.Schooler. 81-B.Schooler runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 49(14:28 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to TEP 40 for 11 yards (12-D.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(14:35 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(15:00 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 81-B.Schooler. 81-B.Schooler to TEX 49 for 25 yards (21-J.Prince).
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTEP 33(0:08 - 1st) 13-J.Sloan punts 42 yards from TEP 33. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 24 for -1 yard (16-G.Flynn).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 33(0:49 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 33 for no gain (9-J.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTEP 31(1:30 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 33 for 2 yards (93-T.Sweat).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 26(2:09 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 31 for 5 yards (46-J.Ossai57-C.Jaquess).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Missed FG (5 plays, 26 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - TEXAS 26(2:14 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TEXAS 26(2:21 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 24(2:51 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to TEP 26 for -2 yards (3-T.James42-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(3:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Black.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 50(3:13 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 15-M.Washington. 15-M.Washington to TEP 24 for 26 yards (3-T.James).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(3:43 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 50 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight).
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTEP 25(3:55 - 1st) 13-J.Sloan punts 27 yards from TEP 25 Downed at the TEX 48.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 25(4:06 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(4:14 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(4:57 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 25 for no gain (1-C.Adimora).
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:57 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEXAS 1(5:01 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 16(5:19 - 1st) 4-J.Whittington to TEP 1 for 15 yards (10-T.Knight).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 16(6:21 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEP 16 for no gain (9-J.VanHook).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 27(6:33 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to TEP 16 for 11 yards (29-D.Lowe47-S.Forester).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 46(6:50 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black to TEP 27 for 27 yards (21-J.Prince).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(7:19 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 46 for 2 yards (7-K.Moss).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 33(7:33 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black runs ob at TEX 44 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(8:00 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 33 for 3 yards (97-J.Ortega).
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTEP 39(8:12 - 1st) 13-J.Sloan punts 31 yards from TEP 39 to the TEX 30 downed by 37-A.Tejada.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 39(8:16 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 39(8:20 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 39(8:26 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(8:56 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 39 for 14 yards (5-D.Jamison7-C.Sterns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(9:32 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to TEP 25 for no gain (49-T.Graham).
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (11 plays, 67 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:32 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 20(9:37 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(9:47 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 35(10:15 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to TEP 20 for 15 yards (29-D.Lowe).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEXAS 47(10:45 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEP 35 for 12 yards (28-B.Harrell21-J.Prince).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(10:56 - 1st) Team penalty on TEX False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 42. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 48(11:07 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEP 42 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 49(11:35 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEP 48 for 3 yards (4-J.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(12:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to TEX 49 for 5 yards (28-B.Harrell).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 42(12:20 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 4-J.Whittington. 4-J.Whittington to TEX 44 for 2 yards (5-D.Inyang21-J.Prince).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 33(12:51 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 42 for 9 yards (47-S.Forester).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(12:56 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTEP 26(13:02 - 1st) 13-J.Sloan punts 41 yards from TEP 26 to TEX 33 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTEP 26(13:52 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to TEP 26 for no gain (0-D.Overshown46-J.Ossai).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - UTEP 12(14:30 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 26 for 14 yards (57-C.Jaquess).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UTEP 12(14:34 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 17(14:34 - 1st) Team penalty on TEP Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEP 17. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(14:41 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 61 yards from TEX 35. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 17 for 13 yards (19-M.Epps19-K.Crawford).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (1 plays, 78 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:41 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+78 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(14:54 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 22 for 22 yards (99-S.Tonga'uiha).
