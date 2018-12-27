Drive Chart
MIZZOU
OKLAST

Oklahoma State plays in first bowl vs. Missouri

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 27, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The 23rd-ranked Missouri Tigers will take on Oklahoma State on Monday in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

It's the Cowboys' first-ever appearance in the bowl, and the first meeting between the schools since Missouri announced its departure from the Big 12 Conference to join the Southeastern Conference in 2011. Oklahoma State defeated the Tigers 45-24 that year in Columbia on its way to a 12-1 overall record and its first-ever conference championship.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, now in his 14th season, owns an 8-4 overall record in bowl games, and said the Liberty Bowl is one that he traditionally watched growing up.

"It's interesting, this bowl's gone on 60 years, and Oklahoma State hasn't been in it, so we're excited about it," Gundy said. "We've been to a lot of bowls, and we're excited about being in Memphis."

The Cowboys (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) had a mercurial road to their 13th-consecutive bowl berth, losing three of their final four games after upsetting then sixth-ranked Texas, 38-35 on Oct. 27, including a one-point loss to No. 4 Oklahoma on Nov. 10. Despite wins over No. 17 Boise State, the Longhorns, and No. 9 West Virginia, Oklahoma State finished in a three-way tie for seventh place in the final Big 12 standings.

"It's been an unusual season for us from the standpoint (that) we turned over a lot of veteran players," Gundy said. "And we had a new quarterback who has played very well most of the year. The couple games he didn't play well in, we didn't win, which is kind of the way it is. It's the head coach and the quarterback's fault, it's always been that way, but our team can be very competitive."

Missouri (8-4, 4-4 SEC) is making its second-consecutive bowl appearance under head coach Barry Odom, now in his third season at the helm of his alma mater. The Tigers cracked the Top-25 for the first time all season after winning five of their last six, with the lone loss in that stretch coming on a last-second touchdown against then 12th-ranked Kentucky.

The game is a homecoming of sorts for Odom, who was the defensive coordinator at Memphis from 2012-14 before rejoining Missouri in 2015 in the same role.

The Tigers arrived in Memphis Wednesday to begin preparation for Monday's game.

"This place was so special to myself and to my family," Odom said. "So many people here that still I'm close friends with, and I want to make sure that I do everything right for our football team and for our guys this week to put them in position to go play their best."

Missouri has made two previous appearances in the Liberty Bowl, defeating LSU 20-15 on Dec. 23, 1978, and most recently losing to Purdue, 28-25 on Dec. 27, 1980.

"We're really, really excited to be in Memphis," Odom said. "We know that we need to prepare the right way to go play our best, because it'll take a great effort for us to have an opportunity against Oklahoma State, which is a great opponent."

The experience is a true homecoming for three members of Missouri's roster, including wide receiver Johnathon Johnson and freshman running back Tyler Badie, as well as sophomore linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr.

"You always look at experiences for your guys," Odom said. "Any time that you have an opportunity to get back in the city that number one, you recruit, and number two that you've got players on your roster from here, it means a great deal."

Johnson led Missouri in receptions this season with 50, and was second on the team in receiving yards (552) and receiving touchdowns (4). Badie has been an integral part of the Tigers' backfield throughout his freshman campaign, rushing 80 times for 407 yards and two touchdowns to go with 11 receptions for 125 yards.

The game will likely be a high-scoring affair, with both teams boasting top-20 offenses. The Cowboys average 38.4 points per game, which ranks 14th nationally, while the Tigers rank 19th, averaging 36.9 points per game.

Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius ranks 10th among FBS signal-callers with 3,642 passing yards, while Missouri's Drew Lock, a potential first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, ranks 19th with 3,131 passing yards. Cornelius has 28 passing touchdowns on the season, while Lock finished with 25.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
23 Missouri 8-4 -----
Oklahoma State 6-6 -----
OKLAST +9, O/U 74.5
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium Memphis, TN
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 3125 25 8 145.6
D. Lock 252/399 3125 25 8
T. Powell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 134 0 0 123.3
T. Powell 6/14 134 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
198 1012 10
L. Rountree III 198 1012 10 59
D. Crockett 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
147 709 7
D. Crockett 147 709 7 59
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 407 2
T. Badie 80 407 2 32
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 145 6
D. Lock 49 145 6 27
S. Bakare 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 53 1
S. Bakare 11 53 1 15
M. Wilson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 29 0
M. Wilson 6 29 0 17
D. Downing 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 14 0
D. Downing 8 14 0 5
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
J. Knox 3 11 0 12
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Johnson 1 8 0 8
T. Powell 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Powell 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Hall 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 756 6
E. Hall 35 756 6 67
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 552 4
J. Johnson 50 552 4 35
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 466 6
A. Okwuegbunam 43 466 6 58
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 413 3
J. Knox 26 413 3 59
K. Scott 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 214 2
K. Scott 8 214 2 70
K. Blanton 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 142 1
K. Blanton 18 142 1 18
D. Gicinto 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 141 1
D. Gicinto 13 141 1 42
N. Brown 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 129 0
N. Brown 12 129 0 27
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 125 0
T. Badie 11 125 0 25
D. Crockett 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 88 1
D. Crockett 12 88 1 32
D. Parker 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 1
D. Parker 6 63 1 20
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 59 0
L. Rountree III 13 59 0 18
B. Banister 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
B. Banister 5 51 0 18
R. Floyd 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
R. Floyd 4 38 0 17
S. Bailey 56 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
S. Bailey 1 21 0 21
B. Scales 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Scales 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Holmes 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Holmes 0-0 0.0 2
C. Hilton 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Hilton 0-0 0.0 1
T. Hall 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Hall 0-0 0.0 1
D. Acy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
D. Acy 0-0 0.0 3
A. Sparks 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Sparks 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
22/30 48/50
T. McCann 22/30 0 48/50 114
S. Koetting 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
S. Koetting 1/1 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 3642 28 11 144.7
T. Cornelius 262/441 3642 28 11
K. Wudtee 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 26 1 0 149.7
K. Wudtee 2/5 26 1 0
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 0 0 301.6
Ty. Wallace 1/1 24 0 0
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
D. Stoner 1/1 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 595 6
C. Hubbard 106 595 6 27
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 385 10
T. Cornelius 110 385 10 48
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 160 1
L. Brown 25 160 1 77
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 153 0
J. King 43 153 0 21
K. Wudtee 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 81 0
K. Wudtee 12 81 0 30
R. Haymaker 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 37 0
R. Haymaker 15 37 0 10
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 1
Ty. Wallace 1 6 1 6
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Wolf 1 6 0 6
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
J. McCleskey 1 5 1 5
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
T. Johnson 1 1 1 1
Z. Sinor 29 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
Z. Sinor 1 -7 0 0
M. Hockett 59 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
M. Hockett 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
79 1408 11
Ty. Wallace 79 1408 11 56
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 704 5
T. Johnson 46 704 5 64
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 544 1
D. Stoner 42 544 1 32
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 346 2
L. Wolf 30 346 2 42
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 192 2
C. Hubbard 19 192 2 54
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 155 2
J. McCleskey 15 155 2 29
J. Woods 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 120 2
J. Woods 7 120 2 32
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 92 2
J. King 6 92 2 25
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
T. Cornelius 2 27 0 24
L. Carter 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 1
L. Carter 1 20 1 20
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
B. Johnson 2 7 0 6
B. Abbott 41 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Abbott 1 6 0 6
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Brown 1 5 0 5
S. Finefeuiaki 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
S. Finefeuiaki 1 3 1 3
Tr. Wallace 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
Tr. Wallace 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Williams 0-0 0.0 2
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Green 0-0 0.0 1
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Harper 0-0 0.0 1
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Bernard 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
15/21 56/58
M. Ammendola 15/21 0 56/58 101
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores