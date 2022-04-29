stingley-lsu.jpg
Star rankings matter, and the 2022 NFL Draft proved it once again during an action-packed first round Thursday evening in Las Vegas. Former 5-star prospect Travon Walker of Georgia was selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars after a successful career at Georgia that culminated with a national championship. He was one of six former 5-stars -- as defined by the 247Sports Composite rankings -- who were selected in the top 10. 

There were some sleepers, though. Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner was picked No. 4 by the New York Jets after coming into college ranked No. 1,672 overall in the 2019 rankings. The biggest underdog of the night was former Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson, who was an unranked guard out of Riverdale Baptist High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, before heading to Davidson for two years.

In total, nearly two-thirds (62.5%) of first-round picks in this draft were rated as 4-star prospects or better, while an astounding 90.1% (29 of 32 picks) were rated as 3-star prospects or better.

Here's a look at the star rankings for every player selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft by recruiting ranking

  • 5-stars: 8
  • 4-stars: 12
  • 3-stars: 9
  • 2-stars: 1
  • 1-star: 0
  • Unranked: 2
NFL TeamPlayerSchoolStarsRank (year)
Jacksonville
Travon WalkerGeorgia522 (2019)
Detroit
Aiden HutchinsonMichigan4112 (2018)
Houston
Derek Stingley Jr.LSU53 (2019)
N.Y. Jets
Ahmad GardnerCincinnati31,672 (2019)
N.Y. Giants
Kayvon ThibodeauxOregon52 (2019)
Carolina
Ikem EkwonuNC State3612 (2019)
N.Y. Giants
Evan NealAlabama57 (2019)
Atlanta
Drake LondonUSC4247 (2019)
Seattle
Charles CrossMississippi State527 (2019)
N.Y. Jets
Garrett WilsonOhio State520 (2019)
New Orleans
Chris OlaveOhio State3399 (2018)
Detroit
Jameson WilliamsAlabama482 (2019)
Philadelphia
Jordan DavisGeorgia3424 (2018)
Baltimore
Kyle HamiltonNotre Dame460 (2019)
Houston
Kenyon GreenTexas A&M515 (2019)
Washington
Jahan DotsonPenn State4192 (2018)
L.A. Chargers
Zion JohnsonBoston Collegen/an/a (2016)
Tennessee
Treylon BurksArkansas4103 (2019)
New Orleans
Trevor PenningNorthern Iowan/an/a (2017)
Pittsburgh
Kenny PickettPittsburgh3738 (2016)
Kansas City
Trent McDuffieWashington4126 (2019)
Green Bay
Quay WalkerGeorgia431 (2018)
Buffalo
Kaiir ElamFlorida448 (2019)
Dallas
Tyler SmithTulsa32,417 (2019)
Baltimore
Tyler LinderbaumIowa3409 (2018)
N.Y. Jets
Jermaine JohnsonFlorida State32,089 (2017)
Jacksonville
Devin LloydUtah31,631 (2017)
Green Bay
Devonte WyattGeorgia4278 (2017)
New England
Cole StrangeChattanooga23,084 (2016)
Kansas City
George KarlaftisPurdue459 (2019)
Cincinnati
Daxton HillMichigan514 (2019)
Minnesota
Lewis CineGeorgia445 (2019)