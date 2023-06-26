TCU shocked the college football world in 2022, improving from a 5-7 record the previous season to earning a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship. While the offense -- led by Heisman finalist Max Duggan -- captured headlines across the country, the Horned Frogs' turnaround would not have been possible without the defense taking major strides.

Sonny Dykes took a unit that finished near the bottom of the barrel in total defense in 2021 and put it on the fringe of the top-70 nationally last season. Yet another example of how major improvement on one side of the ball can make all the difference.

So, it feels appropriate to look at the units that could improve the most during the 2023 season. All the teams listed below have at least an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff, and a leap on either offense or defense could be what they need to break through.

Only programs that finished outside of the top 20 in total defense or offense in 2022 were considered. Coaching changes, additions via traditional recruiting, the transfer portal and relative losses to returning talent were all weighed.

Texas defense

Key additions: Jalen Catalon, DB (Arkansas); Gavin Holmes, DB (Wake Forest); Anthony Hill, LB (Five-star freshman)

Texas was not as active in the transfer portal as other teams on this list, but the Longhorns were strategic with their additions. Bringing in an athlete like Catalon gives them an all-conference caliber player -- if he can stay healthy. Holmes brings some much-needed experience to an otherwise-young group of cornerbacks. Otherwise, Texas did not need a ton of help. The Longhorns are experienced, even after losing the likes of DeMarvion Overshown and Moro Ojomo. Defensive lineman Byron Murphy will do big things, while the Longhorns also bring back sack leader Barryn Sorrell and Ethan Burke turned heads in the spring. Linebacker Jaylan Ford is fresh off a first-team All-Big 12 campaign and five-star freshman Hill lived up to the billing during spring ball; he may start right away. There is a ton of talent here, and consistency entering coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski's third year should pay off.

Notre Dame offense

Key addition: Sam Hartman, QB (Wake Forest)

Hartman makes all the difference here. He steps on campus as the most accomplished quarterback to hit South Bend, Indiana, in a really long time. The Fighting Irish have lacked true star power from a signal caller but now get it in the form of a guy who passed for almost 13,000 yards and accounted for 127 total touchdowns in five seasons at Wake Forest. Tight end Michael Mayer is a huge loss after serving as the key cog in Notre Dame's offense the past three years. Though the Irish lack proven options at wide receiver, the offensive line is one of the best in the country. The expectation is that Hartman is good enough to elevate those weapons around him so long as the hosses up front provide that expected protection. Having a running back like Audric Estime, who is primed for a breakout year after rushing for 920 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, is also a plus.

Oklahoma defense

Key additions: Dasan McCullough, EDGE (Indiana); Trace Ford, DL (Oklahoma State); Rondell Bothroyd, DL (Wake Forest); Peyton Bowen, DB (Four-star recruit)

It almost has to be better, right? For a defense under Brent Venables' leadership, Oklahoma's performance last season was appalling. There's no questioning the talent, though. The Sooners have recruited really well recently, and even after Lincoln Riley bolted, the cabinet was still fairly stocked. Venables also leaned heavily on the transfer portal to plug any holes and primarily addressing Oklahoma's biggest defensive worry: the pass rush. The Sooners managed just 28 sacks as a team last season, which ranked 64th nationally. Adding difference-makers like McCullough and Bothroyd -- who would have led the Sooners in 2022 with his six sacks -- will go a long way toward fixing that. Pair those two with the likes of Ford -- who should see a return to form after a couple of injury-plagued seasons -- and returning stars like Ethan Downs and Danny Stutsman, and the Sooners should have a pretty imposing front.

Clemson offense

Key addition: Garrett Riley, OC

Riley was such a big addition for Dabo Swinney, who broke away from his past strategy and went out of house to find a coordinator. One of the brightest offensive minds in college football, Riley was instrumental in TCU's run to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Duggan was named a Heisman Trophy finalist under his tutelage and the Horned Frogs produced five NFL Draft picks on offense. Now, Riley gets his hands on one of the sport's brightest young stars in former five-star QB Cade Klubnik and an offense that is in desperate need of some innovation. If Riley can unlock Klubnik's full talent and a true No. 1 receiver emerges -- there are options with the likes of Adam Randall, Beaux Collins and Antonio Williams -- this Clemson offense could look a lot more like the ones piloted by Trevor Lawrence a few years back. Phil Mafah and Will Shipley make for an excellent running back duo that should help smooth over any growing pains.

LSU defense

Key additions: Omar Speights, LB (Oregon State); Duce Chestnut, DB (Syracuse); Ovie Oghoufo, EDGE (Texas); Denver Harris, DB (Texas A&M)

Injuries and lack of depth hurt LSU's defensive efficiency last season. Players getting healthier in the offseason fixes the former while Brian Kelly hit the transfer portal hard to smooth over the latter. Eleven of LSU's 14 transfers in the 2023 class play on the defensive side of the ball. Ten of those players will play either along the line of scrimmage or in the secondary. Adding edge rushers like Ovie Oghoufo and Bradyn Swinson allow the Tigers to comfortably move Harold Perkins -- the most exciting defender in college football -- all around the field. Pairing him at linebacker with Oregon State transfer Speights gives LSU a fantastic tandem. Defensive lineman Maason Smith is making his way back from an ACL tear, and he should be able to take his time recuperating with the level of talent Kelly added from the portal.

Wisconsin offense

Key additions: Phil Longo, OC; Tanner Mordecai, QB (SMU); C.J. Williams, WR (USC); Jake Renfro, OL (Cincinnati)

Luke Fickell crushed his first offseason as Wisconsin's coach, and one of his biggest coups was the former Cincinnati boss hiring Longo away from North Carolina. His Air Raid style will be unlike anything Wisconsin fans are used to seeing on a consistent basis. Fickell then dipped into the south for a major upgrade at quarterback in SMU's Tanner Mordecai, who is a perfect scheme marriage with what Longo wants to do. This Wisconsin receiver group also has the potential to emerge as one of the best in the nation with a rotation that might be nine players deep. Oh, and then there is running back Braelon Allen, who is fresh off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Convincing him to stay was Fickell's biggest win.