Coaching carousel winners and losers: New grades for every hire ahead of the 2019 season

We jumped the gun when we wrote last month that the 2018-19 coaching carousel was "a breeze." It seemed perfectly logical to grade all the hires two days before the Early Signing Period on Dec 17, 2018. Then -- beginning Dec. 30 -- 10 coaches were fired/retired/moved in the space of 19 days.

There was an outcry regarding the National Letter of Intent that binds players who sign in the early period with one coach, only to find themselves with a new coach in a matter of days. The presumption that early signing day would force schools to hurry up and tidy up their coaching situation just didn't happen in Year 2.

More than a quarter of the 28 coaching changes occurred after the early signing date. That total number of coaching changes is the most since after the 2015 season (29).

Since things were thought to be wrapped up nice and tidy last month, Temple hired its second coach and Dana Holgorsen dropped from Power Five to Group of getting a (big) raise. FootballScoop.com reported that half the jobs in FBS have turned over at least once since Nov. 2016.

Now, it's time to regroup, reconsider and regrade. Here (again) are the winners and losers from this year's coaching carousel. This time we mean it.

* Names with an asterisk indicate new hires and grades following the Early Signing Period.

Winners

Team Coach Grade Analysis Ryan Day A Understand that Ohio State football is bigger than any Ohio State coach. So when Urban Meyer was replaced with a 39-year-old with no full-time head coaching experience, that made perfect sense. Buckeyes officials who watched Meyer (and Zach Smith) drag the program into the quicksand are many of the same ones who thankfully saw something in Day. It became clear as the season went on Day was being groomed to replace Meyer. I knew Day was the next coach at Ohio State after the TCU game in September; there was a calm after Day's third game as interim coach … and some trepidation that Meyer was moving back in to take over. Les Miles A Both sides go into this relationship with their eyes wide open. Athletic director Jeff Long wanted to create a splash. Les wanted a job. It's really as simple as that. Yeah, Kansas stinks, but not for long. Long created that splash landing a national championship coach. At 64, Miles understands the ask is 6-6 (bowl eligibility). That's a lot different than the expectations at LSU. There is already buzz around Kansas. Recruits should follow. Hugh Freeze A If the question is: 'What is the quickest way for Liberty to join a conference and play for championships?' then Hugh Freeze is the answer. Despite his moral shortcomings, the dude can call a hell of an offense and has beaten Nick Saban twice. Just like Miles at Kansas, Freeze will create buzz and get the Flames on "SportsCenter." You'll have to ignore the euphemisms. Freeze continues to say he "dishonored" and "inconvenienced" his wife. C'mon, dude. You left Ole Miss after lawyer Tom Mars discovered you were calling an escort service. Oh yeah, and there are major violations at Ole Miss. "Whatever the cynics might say, it makes perfect sense that Liberty would be willing to give Hugh a second chance," Mars told CBS Sports. Jake Spavital A "Spav" has coached Johnny Manziel, Kyler Murray and Will Grier at Texas A&M and West Virginia. That's two Heisman Trophy winners and the Mountaineers No. 3 career passer. Texas State remains off the college football radar. The Bobcats were 122nd in total offense. That will change in a hurry under Spavital. Manny Diaz* A This is about as good a result that could be expected after the shocking retirement of Mark Richt on Dec. 30. Diaz left Temple after only 18 days to come back home. It's hard to blame him for leaving Temple. Born in Miami, Diaz's dad was mayor of the city. For the last three seasons, he was Richt's defensive coordinator. Diaz has hit the ground sprinting being aggressive in the transfer portal and calling all of it The New Miami. Neal Brown* A- It's about time. Brown, 38, had been mentioned for so many jobs over the years it became a cliche. A Power Five job opened up at the right time after Dana Holgorsen left for Houston. Brown will keep the offense humming. He comes to town with three consecutive seasons of 10+ wins. Brown is also the answer to a trivia question: Who was the next coach to call plays after Mike Leach at Texas Tech? Brown introduced his version of the up tempo spread under Tommy Tuberville in 2010. Dana Holgorsen* A- A lot of folks see this hire as some sort of coup. Holgorsen had fallen out of favor at West Virginia. In many ways, he got out of town ahead of the posse. Going from Power Five to Group of Five is no disgrace. He landed at a place where he had a history. Case Keenum led the nation in total offense with Holgorsen as his QB coach and offensive coordinator. As the favorite of uber-booster Tilman Fertitta, Holgorsen will keep Houston's offensive tradition humming. Mel Tucker B+ It's strange that a couple of former Georgia coordinators are separated by 44 miles in the state of Colorado. Joining Mike Bobo (at Colorado State) is Tucker, who has been on the cusp of a Power Five job for years. To get to Boulder, he spent 10 years in the NFL, one year with Nick Saban and three with Kirby Smart. There might be some slight disappointment Colorado didn't land a sitting head coach, but Tucker is the closest thing to it. CU has chosen to defensive with the hire, which is a statement in the offense-happy Pac-12. Matt Wells B+ Red Raiders everywhere were hoping for a more well-rounded coach. They may have gotten it in Wells. Kliff Kingsbury not only couldn't coach defense but couldn't find anyone who could for his staff on a consistent basis. Wells is well-respected having led Utah State to five bowl games. His defenses finished in the top three in the Mountain West in four of his six seasons. Mike Locksley B+ Nick Saban's career car wash unit produced another success story. From the staff that gave us Mario Cristobal, Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin, Billy Napier and others, Locksley is the latest assistant to rehab his career in Tuscaloosa. Bama's former co-offensive coordinator will forever be known as the guy calling the plays in Tua Tagovailoa's first season. We should never forget Locks allegedly punched an assistant at New Mexico or was sued by a former executive assistant for sexual harassment. (That matter has been resolved.) But we should also remember everyone gets a second chance. Bottom line: Locksley is one hell of a recruiter and play caller. He has deep roots at Maryland and was the winner of the Broyles Award (top assistant). Eli Drinkwitz B+ Solid hire. Drinkwitz, 35, has a national championship ring from Auburn in 2010. He then followed Gus Malzahn to Arkansas State. There is nothing on his resume to suggest the Mountaineers won't keep dominating the Sun Belt. NC State's offense got better in each of Drinkwitz's three seasons as coordinator. In 2018, the Wolfpack had the second-best offense to Clemson in the ACC. Scott Satterfield B Tom Jurich, Rick Pitino and Bobby Petrino did their best lately to burn Louisville athletics to the ground. Satterfield was the next-best choice after Purdue's Jeff Brohm turned down Louisville. He is considered a top-flight up-and-comer who was mentioned in almost every coaching search east of the Mississippi. Appalachian State won three straight Sun Belt titles under Satterfield. Geoff Collins B The former Temple coach and Florida DC got a seven-year deal from Georgia Tech. He'll need that long to clear out a roster full of Paul Johnson's option running backs, quarterbacks and offensive linemen. Three of Johnson's starting offensive linemen weighed less than 285 pounds. Ouch. Techsters everywhere will love Collins. He'll deliver having coached under George O'Leary and Chan Gailey. Will Healy B I met Healy in January at the College Football Playoff National Championship. He was literally making the rounds chatting up sports writers to get his name out there. It worked. Healy is well-known in the industry having taken Austin Peay from a 1-45 four-year run to 8-4 in 2017. Rod Carey* B Anybody who takes this job has a lot to live up to. Matt Rhule took the program from dregs to conference championship in four years. Geoff Collins kept things going. Manny Diaz took the job for 18 days. Temple just has to accept that any coach who succeeds is likely to move on -- quickly. The Owls were lucky to get Carey, offensive coordinator for the 2012 Northern Illinois squad that went to the Orange Bowl. (He actually coached that game after Dave Doeren left for NC State.) Carey has never had a losing season as a head coach. Jamey Chadwell* B This seems like a seamless transition after Joe Moglia retired on Jan 18. Chadwell was the Chanticleers' interim coach in 2017 after Moglia stepped down for medical reasons. A year later, Chadwell moves up again after coordinating the offense in 2017-18. He has eight years' experience as a Division II coach. The Chants haven't had a winning season yet in FBS. Mack Brown B- Mack is one of my favorites. He deserves another shot at 67. But is it just me, or did AD Bubba Cunningham paint himself in a corner by not seriously considering anyone else? Brown has a history with UNC, but with Clemson taking off and leaving the rest of the ACC behind, shouldn't that be the No. 1 consideration? Five years from now, UNC will probably be better off, but will it be any closer to Clemson? Jim McElwain B- There is no discernible connection to the Chips for a guy who has a home in Montana and had his greatest success at Colorado State. Mac did spend a season as Michigan's receivers coach as well as three seasons at Michigan State. Thomas Hammock* B- The negative: Hammock has never been a coordinator. The positive: It may not make a difference. NIU didn't have much time or much of choice after Carey bolted for Temple. Hammock is a former Huskies running back who has been nothing but a RB coach at NIU, Minnesota, Wisconsin and with the Ravens. Since the 1976 Steelers, the 2018 Ravens are the only NFL team to average 190 yards on the ground over a five-game stretch.

Jury is still out

Team Coach Grade Analysis Mike Houston C+ The results on FCS coaches moving up to FBS are mixed. The hope here is that Houston (coming from FCS powerhouse James Madison) is better than Mike London (a failure at Virginia after coming up from Richmond). The Pirates have a long way to go in a top-heavy AAC. Chris Klieman C+ See above for Klieman. The difference here is North Dakota State's coach is replacing one of the best college coaches of all-time (Bill Snyder). Much will be expected. It is somewhat concerning that Klieman runs a pro style in the wide-open Big 12. Klieman better be able to get a quarterback -- today -- with Texas and Oklahoma set to dominate the league for years. In his favor, Klieman has been recruiting three-stars and winning championships in Fargo. That's basically the Snyder philosophy. Chip Lindsey* C+ In the space of about a month, Lindsey went from being Auburn's offensive coordinator to Kansas' offensive coordinator to Troy's head coach. Such was the whirlwind of this silly season. Les Miles had Lindsey for 37 days. During that time, Lindsey helped land junior college QB Thomas MacVittie. There was a report Lindsey was actually fired at Auburn. The Tigers fell off offensively in 2018 and tied for their worst record (8-5) since 2012. Tyson Helton C Clay Helton's youngest brother gets his first shot as a head coach. Tyson coached quarterbacks at USC in 2016-17 and Tennessee last season. In his only season as the Vols' play caller and quarterbacks coach, they were 96th in passing and 122nd in total offense. Walt Bell C I'm not the only one who doesn't know much about Bell. He reached his highest profile taking over play-calling duties late in Florida State's season. At 34, Bell is the nation's second-youngest coach. Tom Arth C The Zips had tired of Terry Bowden. I'm not sure that Tennessee-Chattanooga's former coach is the answer. Art was 9-13 in two seasons with the Mocs after going 40-8 at Division III John Carroll. Why did Akron tire of Bowden, again? Scot Loeffler C- Urban Meyer set the tone at Bowling Green in the early 2000s as a fun, offensive factor in the MAC. Mike Jinks just about killed that vibe. A long-time assistant, Loeffler gets his shot after coming over as Boston College's OC.

Losers

Team Coach Grade Analysis Gary Andersen F The Aggies replaced one of the top, rising coaches (Wells) with a retread. Not only is Andersen a retread, he's walked out on Wisconsin and Oregon State. Somehow, Utah State hired back a coach who was only 26-24 in his first go-round with the Aggies before leaving in 2012. In a 30-year coaching career, Andersen has stayed at one place (Utah) longer than four years. In those 30 years, he's been at 10 different schools. Utah somehow hired him three different times. Career record: 57-61. Good luck, Aggies.

More winners and losers

Winner -- Purdue retaining Jeff Brohm: Loyalty, what a concept. That's what Brohm showed when turning down his alma mater (Louisville) for arguably a worse program. In two seasons, Brohm is only one game above .500 (13-12). He is a combined 2-4 against Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern in the Big Ten West. There's a lot of work to be done but the future is bright. Purdue got lucky.

Loser -- USC for its missteps: What will you remember most about the Kliff Kingsbury era at USC? Mostly, there never was one as Texas Tech's old coach spent a month on campus as offensive coordinator before jumping to the NFL with the Cardinals. Athletic director Lynn Swann seemed to be caught flat-footed when his de facto coach-in-waiting left Troy. It took three weeks for Clay Helton to hire Kingsbury's replacement in fellow Texas Tech QB Graham Harrell (the offensive coordinator at North Texas). USC looks in disarray. In retaining Helton, Swann basically said every part of the program was "deficient." Huh? Swann may now his fate to Helton. If the Trojans tank in 2019, Swann might find himself out of work, too.

Loser -- Rutgers for retaining Chris Ash: The Scarlet Knights retained Ash despite his 1-11 season and a 7-29 record in four seasons. In this age of impatience, it doesn't make sense. Ash is a good coach and fine man, but let's be honest: He is still the coach because Rutgers couldn't afford his $10 million buyout. The athletic department is upside down financially since joining the Big Ten. The school has borrowed heavily from Rutgers' internal bank hoping for a bridge to 2021 when the school gets its first full share in rights fee money from the Big Ten. Ash is only part of the problem.

Loser -- Pac-12: For so many reasons, but let's consider its current commitment to football. The league continued its ongoing streak of 15 straight years without a national championship. Everything from its officials to its spending have been called into question. But if Meyer was a free agent, which he technically is at the moment, how many Pac-12 schools have the money and/or desire to hire one of the best coaches in the game? We're talking at least $8 million in salary a year, but we're also talking about some sort of guaranteed success in exchange for that money. The possibilities: USC? Washington? Maybe Oregon? That's about it.

To put it in sharper focus: Since November 2017, half of the league has changed coaches (UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State and Colorado). None of those teams seriously considered Jeff Tedford, who just finished 12-2 at Fresno State. That's the most wins in the program's 50-year FBS history from a coach who has 12 years' experience in the Pac-10 (11 as a head coach) and tutored Aaron Rodgers.