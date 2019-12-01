College football conference championship week odds, lines: LSU, Ohio State open as favorites

While the regular season has come to an end, there's still one final slate of games to be played this Saturday, and it could be the most important Saturday of them all. It's Conference Championship weekend with 10 conference title games to be played, nine of them on Saturday.

We might have to wait until Tuesday for the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but ultimately, these will be the games that decide which four teams earn bids. New Year's Six berths are on the line as well.

Not surprisingly, with fewer games to be played, and so much on the line, odds for the games came out early. Here are the spreads for all 10 games. Odds are via William Hill.

Power Five Games

Oregon vs. Utah (-6.5) Friday in Santa Clara, California: Had Oregon not lost to Arizona State a couple of weeks ago, this might have been a play-in game for the CFP. As things stand, Utah -- which was ranked No. 6 last week -- is still in a great position to move into the top four if it can knock off the Ducks. With this game taking place on Friday night, the Utes will be able to sit back and watch Saturday if they win. If Oregon wins, well, the teams playing on Saturday will know precisely where they stand and what they have to do.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma (-10) in Arlington, Texas: These two played a few weeks ago, and what a boring game that was! All that happened was Baylor jumped out to a 28-3 lead on the Sooners, only to see the Sooners storm back to win the game 34-31. We should all consider ourselves lucky if the rematch is anything like the first meeting.

Georgia vs. LSU (-6.5) in Atlanta: Most people believe that LSU has locked up a playoff spot regardless of what happens in this game. So, if Georgia can pull off the upset, the SEC could easily grab two spots. Of course, if Georgia blows out LSU, that could open the door for somebody else. And if LSU wins, well, let's just say that's what Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor fans are rooting for.

Virginia vs. Clemson (-28) in Charlotte: It's only fitting that in a season where Clemson has been a heavy favorite in every game it has played, it'd even be a four-touchdown favorite in the ACC Championship. Unlike LSU, however, Clemson can't afford to lose this game, even if it has dominated the entire season. Virginia is here after finally getting the Virginia Tech monkey off its back, but Clemson is King Kong.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (+16.5) in Indianapolis: Like LSU, many believe Ohio State is in the playoff barring a blowout loss here. That's just how good the Buckeyes have been this season, and they enter this game after having beaten Michigan by 29 points. Wisconsin looked just as impressive in a 21-point win over Minnesota on Saturday to wrap up the West, but it didn't look nearly as strong in its 38-7 loss to the Buckeyes earlier this season.

Group of Five Games

Louisiana at Appalachian State (-6): Considering Appalachian State has two wins over Power Five programs this season, you'd have to think it has a shot at a New Year's Six spot with a win here, but it would likely need Memphis to lose to Cincinnati. Of course, it will also have to get past a Ragin Cajuns team that has gone 10-2 this year. One of those two losses came to Appalachian State. The Mountaineers won 17-7 in Lafayette earlier this year.

Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan (-6) in Detroit, Michigan: What a turnaround at Central Michigan. The Chippewas went from 1-11 last year to the MAC title game this season after going 8-4. They'll be squaring up against RedHawks team that went 7-5 overall, but 6-2 in conference play.

UAB at Florida Atlantic (-7): Lane Kiffin and the Owls return to the Conference USA Championship Game for the second time in his three years. They'll be facing a UAB team that went 9-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play.

Cincinnati at Memphis (-10): Memphis beat Cincinnati 34-24 on Friday to earn the right to host this game, and now we're getting a rematch a week later. Fittingly, the spread is set at 10 points after Memphis just beat the Bearcats by 10 points. Probably the easiest line the books have ever had to set.

Hawaii at Boise State (-15): The Broncos are looking to win their first Mountain West title since 2017, and their fourth overall since joining the conference. They'll have to get past a surprising Hawaii team that won its first division title as a member of the Mountain West this season. If Hawaii can pull off the upset, it will be the school's first conference title since it was a co-champion of the WAC in 2010.