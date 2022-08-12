College football's Week Zero slate is just around the corner with the regular season kicking off on Saturday, Aug. 27 before the calendar flips to September and things really heat up in Week 1. As intel emerges from preseason camps, fans across the country are talking themselves into why their schools can exceed expectations and put together a special season.

While it's easy to get swept away in the preseason hype, Las Vegas can alway be counted on to offer an unbiased view of reality. For those who have done their homework, Caesars Sportsbook has a plethora of college football win total bets available to play right away. For those who are behind on their research, we've got you covered on some of the best with a quick cheat sheet below.

To help fans identify some of the best win total bets in college football, we combed through the possibilities at Caesars and came up with five great bets to consider for those seeking to scratch their college football itch before the season arrives. So, what are some of the best season win total bets in college football? The picks below take us across the Power Five landscape with odds and win totals courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Utah over 9 wins (-115)

A game at Florida to begin the season might spook some from taking Utah, but even if the Utes lose that one, a nine-win push or 10-win total remain firmly in play. The offense should be among the most efficient in the nation with quarterback Cameron Rising back after a breakout season in which he threw 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions. With a 1,000-yard rusher in Tavion Thomas returning and a pair of stud tight ends back to go with the usually stout offensive line, this team is going to out-physical nearly everyone on its schedule. USC and Oregon are tough games, but they are both in Year 1 under new coaches, and the continuity of Kyle Whittingham's program makes the Utes a safer bet than the Trojans or Ducks. Utah obliterated both last season and should win nine games on autopilot in 2022, making the over on nine victories a great selection for a team that could easily win 10 or 11 if things break right.

Michigan State under 7.5 wins (-105)

Expect a leveling off from the Spartans after the elation of last season's 11-2 ride and Peach Bowl victory. With Heisman finalist Kenneth Walker III on to the NFL, the Spartans must find a new engine against a schedule that appears tougher than the program's 2021 slate. Michigan State plays on the road against Big Ten East rivals Michigan and Penn State after winning one-possession home games against both last season. Then, repeating last season's 2-1 mark in cross-division action will require beating either Minnesota or Wisconsin in addition to winning at Illinois. Home games against Western Michigan, Akron, Rutgers and Indiana appear like safe bets for the win column, but nothing else will come easy for Michigan State. It's a miracle that a team with such an abysmal pass defense won a New Year's Six bowl last season, and a regression to six or seven regular-season wins seems likely in 2022 as coach Mel Tucker continues to lay the program's foundation in Year 3.

North Carolina over 7.5 wins (-105)

Among other problems, an abysmal defense made meeting expectations impossible last season for a program that began the year ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 but has since faded from the national radar after a 6-7 campaign. But most of the issues that plagued UNC last season are fixable, making a return to the 8-4 mark the Tar Heels posted in 2020 against a schedule that featured 11 power conference opponents quite plausible. Though star quarterback Sam Howell has departed, two solid options are battling to replace him in Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell. The winner of the battle will be surrounded by solid skill talent, and the offensive line can't possibly allow more sacks than the 3.77 average it yielded last season. The defense also has nowhere to go but up as Gene Chizik takes the coordinator reigns and tries to shape a unit with plenty of talent into something better than last season's No 105-ranked scoring defense. If the Tar Heels can get through a sneaky-tough back-to-back at Appalachian State and at Georgia State on Sept. 3 and Sept. 10, five of their next six games are against first-year coaches. Four of those five are first-time head coaches, with Miami's Mario Cristobal as the lone exception. This roster and schedule paired with the diminished expectations stemming from last season's disappointment set up perfectly for legendary coach Mack Brown to show that he's still got it.

Nebraska under 7.5 wins (-105)

Nebraska has yet to reach a bowl game under Scott Frost and we're supposed believe the Cornhuskers will magically win eight games in Year 5? Hiring offensive coordinator Mark Whipple from Pitt was a good move, but Whipple isn't bringing Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison with him. Sure, last season's 3-9 record can be attributed in large part to bad luck amid a string of close losses. But with Frost clearly on the hot seat, keeping buy-in high entering a brutal November (vs. Minnesota, at Michigan, vs. Wisconsin, at Iowa) could be tough unless the Cornhuskers are 6-2 or better entering the month. Even then, a 1-3 finish resulting in a 7-5 record seems likely.

Wake Forest over 7 wins (-105)

The number here dropped from 8.5 to 7 following news that star quarterback Sam Hartman is out indefinitely due to a medical issue. That's understandable considering Hartman is the program's all-time leader in touchdown passes and just finished second in the voting for ACC Preseason Player of the Year. But the Demon Deacons are more than just a one-player program at this point. Even if Hartman winds up missing most or all of the season, Wake's offense should still be really good due to the presence of first-team All-ACC receiver A.T. Perry, a pair of 500-yard backs from last season and one of the ACC's best offensive lines. The defense remains a question mark, per usual, but this program has made six straight bowls, has a firm identity under coach Dave Clawson and should still have a seven-win floor even if Hartman doesn't play a snap.



