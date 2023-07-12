Amazon

We're having a blast shopping all the massive health and fitness discounts Amazon is offering for Prime Day 2023. In the twilight of Prime Day (there's still time, but also hurry!), it's become undeniably clear that our readers have a hands down, can't be beat, can't get enough, we love to shop it, most popular Prime Day 2023 deal.

Congratulations, Apple Watch Series 8 (now just $310, reduced from $429 for Prime Day), our readers love you and love the fabulous Prime Day deal on both the GPS and GPS + Cellular models. The Apple Watch Ultra is also on sale for $50 off.

If you're wondering my Apple Watch Series 8 just won the Prime Day equivalent of prom queen, keep reading. There's no denying why Apple Watch Series is so incredibly popular.

Apple Watch Series 8: $310 and up

What makes Apple Watch Series 8 so popular with CBS Sports readers? In a word, everything.

Apple Watch Series 8 features health tracking apps that offer detailed analytics, allow you to take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and even temperature changes for deeper insights into your menstrual cycle.

This popular smart watch also offers Crash Detection, sleep stage tracking and deep workout metrics.

Simply put, Apple Watch Series 8 wins big on Prime Day because it helps keep you healthy, safe, connected. It even supports you staying on track and focused on those summer health goals.

Apple Watch Series 8, $310 (reduced from $429)

Apple Watch Ultra is now $50 off

The Apple Watch Ultra started Prime Day as a $20 off deal. Now, as Prime Day draws to a close, the savings have increased to $50.

Key features of the Apple Watch Ultra:

Designed for endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers and water sports enthusiasts

Up to 36 hours of battery life

Features a 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case, Apple's largest

Brightest always-on Retina display of any Apple Watch model

Precision dual-frequency GPS for accuracy, distance, route and pace calculations



Apple Watch Ultra, $749 (reduced from $800)

Shop Apple Watch charging stations on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Why buy an Apple Watch?

The term "smart watch" is an understatement when describing Apple Watch. If "genius watch' were a term, this would be that. That's because Apple Watches do far more than just tell time or act as a glorified heart rate monitor.

Apple Watch can do everything from track your heart rate, to send and receive texts and emails. Apple Watch can even detect a car accident and call emergency services. Apple Watch does track heart rate, but also features loads of tracking options (temperature, calorie burn to name a few), making it a great wearable for the gym, work or everyday life.

And since Apple Watch features Apple's signature sleek modern styling, it's an easy accessory to wear regulartly.

Note, however, that you'll need an Apple iPhone to get the most out of your Apple Watch. They're not fully compatible with Android phones. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (on sale for $379) and Google Pixel Watch, on sale for $289, make great alternatives for Android owners.

The best Amazon Prime sports and fitness deals in 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here. The two-day deals event at Amazon, running July 11 to 12, is one of the biggest sales events of the year. You can get Black Friday-like pricing on home gym essentials such as free weights, treadmills, massage guns, Apple AirPods, fitness trackers (like Garmin and the Apple Watch), heart rate monitors and so much more. In short, if it's sports or fitness related, there's probably a top-rated option on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top sports and fitness brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, ETOnline and ComicBook.com.

