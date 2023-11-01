Second-generation Apple AirPods will be on sale for $69 next week at Walmart during the retailer's pre Black Friday sale. Apple

Black Friday is coming early this year for Walmart shoppers. The retailer is having the first of three Black Friday sales events this month starting next week on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Walmart hasn't revealed all the items that will be on sale during the week-long Black Friday event. But after seeing the deals the retailer has leaked, we can't wait for the sale to start. Second-generation Apple AirPods will be available at best-of-the-year pricing: $69. That's less expensive than during October Amazon Prime Day ($89), when they were a CBS Sports reader bestseller.

And that's not all. The new Apple Watch 9, massage guns and at least one Samsung TV are all slated to drop to some of their lowest prices ever next week. It's a great opportunity to stock up on Christmas gifts on a budget.

Walmart+ members get early access to these Black Friday deals

This year, these early Black Friday deals will be available even earlier to Walmart+ members. While everyone else has to wait until 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Nov. 8 to shop the deals, Walmart+ members will get to start shopping at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). These deals will be available in Walmart stores on Friday, Nov. 10.

Walmart+ members get other perks, including free shipping, same-day delivery from your local Walmart store, discounts on gas and more. If you aren't a Walmart+ member already, there's still time to join. In fact, Walmart has a special pre Black Friday deal on Walmart+ memberships right now: You can get a year for just $49 (reduced from $98).

With deals this good and limited stock, signing up to make sure you get that three-hour head start is the best way to make sure you grab all the deals you want before they sell out.

Preview the best pre Black Friday deals at Walmart

Here are some of the early Black Friday deals coming to Walmart that we're most excited about this holiday season. The sale starts Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Get a pair of Apple AirPods (second generation) for just $69



Walmart

One of Walmart's best pre Black Friday deals is on the second-generation Apple AirPods. Retailing for $129 (and often available at Amazon for $99), these top-rated earbuds will be just $69 at Walmart starting Nov. 8.

Featuring up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case and crystal clear audio, these are the best Apple AirPods you can get under $100. The second generation AirPods are easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices. Plus, they boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can stand up to a sweaty gym workout.

Pick up a pair for yourself, or a pair to gift to someone this holiday season. (At this price, why not do both?)

Get the latest Apple Watch 9 at its lowest price yet





Walmart

The long-anticipated Apple Watch 9 just hit shelves in September so we almost couldn't believe Walmart was planning to drop $50 off the price of the latest generation smartwatch during its first Black Friday event of the month.

Featuring new and improved Siri Health functionality, a new double tap gesture and other cool upgrades, the Apple Watch 9 normally retails for $399 and up. But on Nov. 8, shoppers can get it for as low as $349 at Walmart.

This would be the first real discount on the Apple Watch 9 we've seen, so this pre Black Friday deal will likely be in high demand.

Get premium headphones for under $30: Sony WF-C500 headphones

Walmart

With up to 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 water resistance and the ability to fine-tune your sound with Sony's equalizer settings in the app, these little earbuds pack a mighty sound.

Walmart will offer the Sony WF-C500 earbuds for $29 during its pre Black Friday sale. That's more than 70% off its list price of $98.

Save over 55% on this 65" Samsung Crystal 4K TV

Samsung is one of our favorite brands for sports TV, but we have to admit the price tags on Samsung TVs can be a little scary. Normally selling for $900, Walmart is offering this 65-inch Samsung Crystal 4K TV for just $398.

The smart TV features 4K UHD resolution and high dynamic range technology to deliver a full spectrum of vivid color and lag-free movement. That's just what you need to do your own frame-by-frame review of any plays this football season.

Get a smart, connected stationary bike for under $500: Echelon EX5

If you like the idea of an immersive experience like Peloton offers but not the four-digit price tag, the Echelon EX5 is the stationary bike for you. The 32 levels of quiet resistance give you variety in your workout, allowing you to captures the flats of HIIT training and the steep inclines in an epic hill ride. It even comes with a dumbbell rack on the back to stash your weights when you want to do a combined cardio and strength-training workout.

With an Echelon Premier added on, you also get access to over 3,000 live and on-demand virtual classes as well as exclusive playlists and other premium features. Best of all, one membership can be shared by up to five users. (Echelon Premiere is $40 per month or $700 for two years; a 30-day free trial is included.)

At Walmart, you can get the smart stationary bike for just $420 (reduced from $1,200).

Save over $110 on the Renpho percussion massage gun

Walmart

This Renpho precussion massage gun features six different massage heads and 20-speed settings so you can optimize the massage to target the right muscle group at the right intensity. With 10mm amplitude, a maximum pressure of 51 pounds and a maximum speed of 3,200 RPM, you'll have no trouble adjusting the massage to be as gentle or as intense as you need it.

Normally, the premium recovery tool retails for $170, but Walmart shoppers have a chance to grab it for just $56.

Get the Segmart golf rangefinder for over 71% off

Walmart

For any golfer looking to improve their game or just take the guesswork out of each shot, the Segmart golf rangefinder is a game-changer (literally). Featuring a 900-yard range, the ability to adjust its calculations for slope and a continuous scan setting, this rangefinder helps you get a precise measurement of the exact distance between you and your next eagle.

You can get this great gift for golfers at Walmart for $76 (reduced from $200).

When does the Walmart pre Black Friday sale start in 2023?

The first Black Friday sale at Walmart will start on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) for Walmart+ members and at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) for everybody else.

When does Walmart's real Black Friday sale begin?

This first event will run until Nov. 10, but the retailer has two other rounds of deals planned this month, too. The next one starts on Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET -- or 12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members -- and runs until Nov. 24, the actual day of Black Friday. The month of major savings will wrap up with Walmart's Cyber Monday sale on Nov. 27.

How to get early access to all of Walmart's Black Friday deals



While Walmart's Black Friday deals will be open to all shoppers when the sale officially begins, Walmart+ members will get early access starting at 12:00 pm ET, that's a three-hour head start to each event this year.

So if you're not a member already, make sure to sign up soon. Normally priced at $98 for a year, the retailer is giving shoppers a chance to get a full year of Walmart+ membership for just $49 right now. But the deal only lasts for a week, until the Walmart pre Black Friday sale starts.

Early access to incredible Black Friday deals are reason enough to get your membership, but Walmart+ members get tons of other perks, too. These perks includes free shipping, free same-day delivery from their local Walmart, discounts on gas and prescription drugs and free access to Paramount+.

Related content on CBS Sports