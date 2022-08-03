Devin Williams RP MIL Milwaukee • #38 • Age: 27 2022 Stats SV 6 ERA 1.59 WHIP 1.01 INN 39.2 BB 19 K 66 A reliever's value is so closely tied to his saves output in traditional scoring formats that closer changes always make for the biggest winners and losers at the deadline. We've long assumed Williams would be a stud closer whenever the Brewers moved on from Josh Hader, his Airbender changeup (as nicknamed by Twitter's own Pitching Ninja) having made him a bullpen ace three years running. The one complicating factor is that the Brewers got Taylor Rogers back in the Hader deal, which could make for a righty-lefty platoon at the end of games. Then again, the Padres had recently backed Rogers off the ninth-inning role because of a poor July, which should give Williams an early leg up.

Felix Bautista RP BAL Baltimore • #74 • Age: 27 2022 Stats SV 3 ERA 1.66 WHIP 0.88 INN 43.1 BB 14 K 56 About the only thing more surprising than Jorge Lopez's emergence as a lockdown closer is that 27-year-old rookie Felix Bautista has been arguably even better. It makes him the obvious choice to replace Lopez, who's now with the Twins, and fortunately, manager Brandon Hyde sees it the same way. "I think Bautista, when he's out there in the eighth inning or ninth inning at times, he has shown [the mentality]," Hyde said. "I think he's going to get a shot." Hyde did allow for left-hander Cionel Perez getting chances as matchups warrant, which is a little disconcerting given how inconsistent the Orioles' save chances are, but rarely do rebuilding clubs have such a clear succession plan for the ninth inning.

Tyler Mahle SP MIN Minnesota • #51 • Age: 27 2022 Stats W-L 5-7 ERA 4.40 WHIP 1.25 INN 104.1 BB 39 K 114 We all know Great American Ball Park is a tough place to pitch. We all know it's especially tough for a fly-ball pitcher like Mahle. But we may not appreciate just how tough it's been for him specifically. After all, he had a breakout season for the Reds last year and has been money since late May this year. For his career, though, he has a 5.02 ERA at home compared to 3.74 on the road. The difference in HR/9 is even starker: 1.9 at home vs. 0.8 on the road. A move to a more neutral, slightly pitcher-leaning venue like Target Field could be completely transformative for Mahle, making him potentially a top-30 starting pitcher the rest of the way.

Trey Mancini DH HOU Houston • #26 • Age: 30 2022 Stats AVG .268 HR 10 OPS .751 AB 354 BB 35 K 86 Mancini said it himself in his introductory press conference with the Astros Tuesday. "Left field here probably suits me better on both sides of the ball." It's the offensive side that we care about most. The park shift wouldn't be so extreme if the Orioles hadn't dramatically altered their left field dimensions prior to this season, making them among the most imposing for power hitters. The Astros of course have the Crawford Boxes in left field, so we're talking a difference of several dozen feet for that stretch of outfield fence. According to Statcast, Mancini would have 22 home runs if he had played every game at Minute Maid Park this year as opposed to the 10 he actually has.

Frankie Montas SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • Age: 29 2022 Stats W-L 4-9 ERA 3.18 WHIP 1.14 INN 104.2 BB 28 K 109 Montas hasn't performed any worse this year than he did last year, really. The reason he's been less impactful for Fantasy, ranking right around the 50th starting pitcher in both scoring formats, is because of his 4-9 record, a product of pitching for the worst team in the AL. If he had been with the Yankees, the best team in the AL, from the beginning, he might be 9-4 or better, which would completely change the complexion of his season so far. Some have suggested he'll struggle with the smaller venue, given his 5.01 ERA on the road this year, but being more of a ground-ball pitcher, he isn't as susceptible to venue. His home/away splits were basically even in his last two full seasons, 2019 and 2021.

Luis Castillo SP SEA Seattle • #21 • Age: 29 2022 Stats W-L 4-4 ERA 2.86 WHIP 1.07 INN 85 BB 28 K 90 Castillo's stock improves just by going from a non-contender to a contender. The Reds had provided him only four wins in 14 mostly excellent starts. He also goes from one of the hitter-friendliest parks to one of the pitcher-friendliest, though it isn't as significant for a ground ball-generator like him as it is for Tyler Mahle. It's not nothing, though. Castillo has leaned more on his four-seamer this year at the expense of his sinker, and it's made him less of an outlier for ground balls than usual. Fittingly, he has a 3.64 ERA at home compared to 2.09 on the road.