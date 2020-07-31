Watch Now: MLB and MLBPA Agree on 7-Inning Double-Headers ( 1:20 )

As I said on Fantasy Baseball Today, this is Shane Bieber's world and we're just living in it. Bieber is currently performing like the best pitcher in baseball, and it's not close. Yes, it's only two starts, but you go into Minnesota and throw eight shutout innings with 13 strikeouts and no walks … against that lineup!?

His 27 strikeouts through the first two starts of the season actually tied a major-league record set by Karl Spooner back in 1954. In baseball outside of Bieber, more prospects are starting to get the call and it shouldn't be long before we see guys like Dylan Carlson and Nick Madrigal. We're probably one Joey Lucchesi meltdown away from MacKenzie Gore, too. Continue to stash those prospects if you can afford to.

THE LATEST IN THE WORLD OF FANTASY BASEBALL

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Major League Baseball and the MLBPA have agreed to stage seven-inning doubleheaders starting August 1. This is being done to help teams like the Marlins and Phillies hopefully complete their schedule. Speaking of which, two Phillies staffers tested positive for COVID Thursday and, as a result, the Blue Jays/Phillies series this weekend has been postponed.

Rangers placed closer Jose Leclerc on the 45-day injured list Thursday with a Grade 2 strain in his right shoulder. Nick Goody picked up the save for the Rangers on Wednesday. It's possible the Rangers go closer-by-committee, but if you're desperate for saves, Goody is only rostered in 4% of CBS leagues.

Mike Trout placed on paternity leave. Let's hope he's back by Monday and if he is, he was a steal for anybody who was able to draft him outside the top three picks.

Gleyber Torres left Thursday night's game against the Orioles after getting hit by a pitch on his right elbow. After the game he said he thinks he should be able to go on Friday.

Yesterday we told you it might not be long before Joey Bart is with the Giants. On Thursday we found out he's been taking ground balls at first base at the Giants' alternate training site. He's worth stashing in two-catcher leagues.

Speaking of catcher prospects, the Diamondbacks purchased the contract of Daulton Varsho on Thursday. Manager Torey Lovullo said that Varsho will come off the bench for now, doing some catching and playing all three outfield spots. I would be looking to add Varsho in two-catcher leagues and now rank him in that Kurt Suzuki/Jason Castro range of catchers.

Royals pitching prospect Kris Bubic is being called up to start Friday. I commend the Royals for being aggressive, but Bubic has yet to pitch above High-A ball. Regardless, he's been great in 36 minor league starts: 2.59 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 238 K in 187.1 IP. He's worth a look in deeper leagues.

Thursday's Biggest Winners

In this industry you have to be able to admit when you're wrong. Through five games, I've been wrong on Giancarlo Stanton. What's been most notable is his approach at the plate. While we love the tape-measure home runs and the frozen ropes, the fact that he has walked the same number of times as he's struck out (4:4 K:BB) has impressed me most. If he stays healthy, and that's a big if, he will wind up as one of the better values this season. While we're on the topic of me getting things wrong, Christian Vazquez is a man possessed right now. He homered twice on Thursday night, tying the league lead with four long balls. I'm not sure the power will remain but, if nothing else, he's started five of the Red Sox seven games. His volume alone will keep him relevant. Look, James Karinchak is special. Last season in the minors he struck out 74 batters in 30.1 innings pitched. He does it with a special fastball-curveball combination to go along with an unorthodox delivery. With Brad Hand needing a night off Thursday, Karinchak pitched a clean inning to pick up the save against the Twins. Given Hand's velocity being down, it may be a matter of time for Karinchak. What's dead may never die. Trevor Rosenthal is back. He picked up the save Thursday night while averaging 98.9 MPH on his fastball. What's most impressive is that through his first three starts, he has three strikeouts and zero walks. It wouldn't surprise me if Mike Matheny goes with a committee, but if you added Greg Holland, you should grab Rosenthal, too. Let's give credit where it's due. Once a top prospect, J.P Crawford is off to a blistering start and is still just 25 years old. In his first 24 at-bats this season, he's batting .375 with four walks to just two strikeouts. He also picked up two steals Thursday night. He should be owned in deeper Roto leagues in case this early season breakout is real.

Thursday's Biggest Losers

Hey Robbie Ray, I'm not sure the new mechanics are working. Through his first two starts of the season, Ray has allowed eight earned runs and nine walks in 8.1 innings pitched. The guy can rack up strikeouts with the best, but that's about it. He can be dropped in shallower leagues. Speaking of players who stink, Edwin Diaz says hi. Diaz entered a non-save situation down 3-2 on Thursday night and proceeded to allow a walk, a single, another walk, struck out Rafael Devers and hit Jose Peraza with the bases loaded. You can't drop him, but it might not be long before the Mets try one of Seth Lugo, Dellin Betances or Jeurys Familia in the role. There was modest hype around J.A. Happ after a strong spring training, but I'm just about done with him. In his season debut Thursday against the Orioles, Happ allowed four runs (two more homers) in just four innings pitched. I'm willing to drop him for any of the recent starting pitcher targets on the waiver wire.

Thursday's Swinging Strike Leaders:

Shane Bieber – 22

Dylan Bundy – 15

Kevin Gausman – 14

Dinelson Lamet – 13

Max Fried – 13

Ryan Yarbrough – 13

Jose Berrios – 12

Steven Matz – 11

Robbie Ray – 11

Martin Perez – 10