There are several big news items from the past couple days. The biggest is that Bobby Witt, the Royals 20-year-old shortstop prospect who has wowed at every opportunity this spring, has a legitimate chance of making the team as the starting second baseman.

"He's come in here and just done a tremendous job. He's earned the respect of all his teammates, and now that he's been able to do that, I'm very much open-minded of him being on this team as we break this camp," general manager Dayton Moore told Fantasy Alarm on Tuesday.

Despite having played just 37 minor-league games, all at Rookie ball, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft has looked polished defensively and composed at the plate, batting .303 (10 for 33) with three home runs, including a 484-foot shot earlier in March. He has, however, struck out 10 times.

"There's still two weeks to go," Moore said. "[Royals manager Mike Matheny] is going to continue to challenge him, keep him in the lineup and look for matchups where he's facing the best pitching possible, and we'll make a decision when the time comes."

Given the upside, it's time to consider grabbing Witt with a late-round pick, though the odds still favor him hitting a speed bump over the final two weeks that might ultimately seal his fate.

We break down the five top prospects to stash on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast embedded below, and make sure you subscribe at Apple, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts for more of our comprehensive draft prep coverage:

Suarez a shortstop again?

One prospect who has an even better chance of winning the starting second base job for his team is the Reds' Jonathan India, who has impressed by going 8 for 23 (.348) with a home run, two doubles and a stolen base. The Reds are so interested in getting him in their lineup that they've started Eugenio Suarez at shortstop the past two days, allowing Mike Moustakas to shift over to third base and free up second for India.

Part of the incentive here is that the Reds really don't have a great option at shortstop, with Kyle Farmer and Dee Strange-Gordon representing their best bets otherwise. They sound serious about this Suarez-to-shortstop plan, though.

"It's not a tryout by any means. We know who he is," manager David Bell said. "We wouldn't be doing this if we weren't confident that he could do it. I think after two weeks, we'll just have to decide after seeing him at game speed, does it make sense for our team?"

India stands out for his on-base skills, but he has some pop, too. Most interesting, though, is the potential for Suarez gaining eligibility at shortstop in-season.

Good news for Framber

After it looked like his fractured finger might require season-ending surgery, Astros left-hander Framber Valdez got some good news Wednesday that might help him regain much of his lost value. Turns out he doesn't need surgery after all, with new images showing "significant healing."

The Astros offered no timetable for his return, but since it usually takes a broken bone 4-6 weeks to heal, it's possible Valdez is building up again in April and making his way back in May. If that's the case, then he's probably still worth drafting among the top 60 starting pitchers.

More notes ...