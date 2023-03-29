There's no rule saying you have to take the team you drafted into Opening Day. Obviously, you're not going to mess with the core structure, but for some of those late-round picks, you're entitled to a redo.

Maybe your draft was so long ago that certain players weren't on your radar yet. Or maybe you just snoozed through spring training and are only now being made aware of things. It's fine. There are a number of intriguing pickups with high availability in CBS Sports leagues still.

I'm going to share some with you now, in starting lineup format.

Catcher

Blake Sabol SF • RF • #2 Rostered: 8% AVG .348 HR 3 SB 2 OBP .475 AB 46 View Profile

Would prefer to ... Travis d'Arnaud (73%), Keibert Ruiz (45%), Joey Bart (32%)

Seeing as he's a Rule 5 pick, the Giants have to keep Blake Sabol on the major-league roster all season to retain his services. He made it easy for them by being arguably their most impressive player in camp, showing a knack for getting on base with power and even an element of speed. His at-bats are more likely to come in left field and at DH, but he retains catcher eligibility for Fantasy purposes (and should continue to play there some as well).

First base

Trey Mancini CHC • DH • #36 Rostered 41% AVG .320 HR 2 OPS .844 AB 50 K 18 View Profile

Would prefer to ... Josh Naylor (85%), Spencer Torkelson (54%), Seth Brown (43%)

The Orioles' decision to move back the left field fences last year crushed Trey Mancini's power output, and then having to settle for a part-time role with the Astros following a midseason trade crushed his batting average. He's worked with the Cubs to simplify his mechanics and straighten out his approach and turned in a productive spring. Simply by returning to a full-time role in a more favorable venue, he's a reasonable bet for a .270-plus batting average and 25-plus home runs.

Second base

Michael Massey KC • 2B • #19 Rostered: 24% AVG .262 HR 4 SB 2 OPS .914 AB 42 View Profile

Would prefer to ... Kolten Wong (82%), Luis Rengifo (47%), Jean Segura (46%)

Michael Massey was unlucky in terms of home run output during his first taste of the big leagues last year, and his spring served as a reminder, with him hitting as many home runs in 42 at-bats as he did in those 173 at-bats with the big club. He also hit .312 with 16 homers, 13 steals and a .903 OPS in 87 minor-league games last year, so there's the potential for across-the-board production if he makes a leap in his sophomore season.

Third base

Elehuris Montero COL • 3B • #44 Rostered: 18% AVG .306 HR 5 OPS .939 AB 62 K 13 View Profile

Would prefer to ... Yoan Moncada (52%), Isaac Paredes (41%), Patrick Wisdom (33%)

What's most appealing about Elehuris Montero is where he'll be playing his home games, but there's actual hitting talent here. He batted .310 with 15 homers and a .933 OPS in 65 games at Triple-A Albuquerque last year, after all. His stint in the big leagues didn't go as well, with him striking out 32.4 percent of the time, which is why it's notable he struck out just 19.4 percent of the time this spring. What's also notable is that the Rockies have a history of opting for veteran retreads over up-and-comers, and yet they seem set on Montero at third base even with Mike Moustakas performing well this spring.

Shortstop

Brice Turang MIL • SS • #72 Rostered: 8% AVG .286 HR 1 SB 3 AB 42 OPS .729 View Profile

Would prefer to ... Luis Urias (78%), Ha-seong Kim (40%), Bryson Stott (29%)

Though he's shortstop-eligible in Fantasy, Brice Turang will open the year as the Brewers' primary second baseman, perhaps sitting out against tougher left-handers. How close he comes to playing every day will mostly depend on performance, but he made a strong enough impression this spring. His best tool is his speed, which makes him of particular interest in Rotisserie leagues, but he improved his power enough at Triple-A last season that Thairo Estrada makes for a reasonable (if rather hopeful) comp.

Outfield

Oscar Colas CHW • CF • #76 Rostered: 59% AVG .262 HR 3 SB 1 AB 65 K 9 View Profile

Garrett Mitchell MIL • CF • #5 Rostered: 53% AVG .303 HR 4 SB 1 AB 33 K 8 View Profile

Jake Fraley CIN • LF • #27 Rostered: 41% AVG .320 HR 3 SB 5 OPS .982 AB 50 View Profile

Would prefer to ... Alex Verdugo (87%), Andrew Benintendi (81%), Austin Meadows (75%), Charlie Blackmon (68%)

Of all the players at all the positions featured here, the roster rate for these three is most egregious, particularly as compared to some of those rostered over them. My interest is precisely the reverse of how they're listed here, but it's also somewhat format-dependent. For instance, Garrett Mitchell's easy stolen base projection (he had eight in 28 major-league games last year, his sprint speed measuring in the 99th percentile) makes him better suited for Rotisserie leagues, but his power output this spring offers hope he'll be more than a one-trick pony. In fact, a Cedric Mullins-like outcome seems plausible.

Oscar Colas is a well-traveled rookie who played professionally in both Cuba and Japan before taking the upper minors by storm last year. He stands out most for his power, but the contact skills he showed this spring were encouraging. Jake Fraley is the most well-rounded of the three, offering the base-stealing aptitude that's in high demand in Rotisserie leagues but also the sort of on-base skills that could elevate him in Head-to-Head points play. We already know how his bat plays at Great American Ballpark. In 53 games after returning from a knee injury last summer, he hit .295 (51 for 173) with 11 homers and a .903 OPS.

Designated hitter

Darick Hall PHI • DH • #24 Rostered: 32% AVG .296 HR 5 AB 54 BB 9 K 10 View Profile

Darick Hall homered 37 times in 143 games between the majors and minors last year, so there's no questioning the power potential. It's just that it came with tons of swing-and-miss and a pronounced vulnerability to left-handers. He worked with hitting coach Kevin Long this offseason on improving his selectivity, and well, his plate discipline this spring was vastly improved. It's of course premature to say whether such a change will hold, but it's telling that the Phillies didn't hesitate to name Hall in the replacement for Rhys Hoskins at first base even as other options like Luke Voit became available. Power isn't easily found off the waiver wire these days, so if you have a need there, take a shot on Hall.

Starting pitcher

Hayden Wesneski CHC • SP • #19 Rostered: 53% ERA 2.12 WHIP 1.12 INN 17 BB 6 K 22 View Profile

Graham Ashcraft CIN • SP • #51 Rostered: 38% ERA 2.60 WHIP .87 INN 17.1 BB 2 K 25 View Profile

Josiah Gray WAS • SP • #40 Rostered: 35% ERA .55 WHIP .92 INN 16.1 BB 2 K 14 View Profile

Mitch Keller PIT • SP • #23 Rostered: 29% ERA 3.45 WHIP .96 INN 15.2 BB 1 K 20 View Profile

Kyle Bradish BAL • SP • #39 Rostered: 20% ERA 6.61 WHIP 1.10 INN 16.1 BB 4 K 17 View Profile

Would prefer to ... Noah Syndergaard (85%), Sean Manaea (78%), Marcus Stroman (70%), Tyler Mahle (68%), Eric Lauer (65%)

Hayden Wesneski already showed the makings of a quality start machine in his late-season trial, and his velocity was up this spring, offering hope for more strikeouts. Graham Ashcraft has paired a revamped slider with his 100 mph cutter and seen his strikeout rate explode as a result, leading those on the Reds beat to mention him the same breath as Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo.

Josiah Gray allowed a league-high 38 home runs last season but none this spring, introducing a cutter that may serve as an effective counter to his fastball. Mitch Keller also added a cutter, one that appears to have more swing-and-miss potential, and has already made it his primary pitch. Kyle Bradish had one bad start that inflated his spring ERA, but he allowed no more than two hits in any of the other four, just as he allowed no more than two hits in four of his final eight starts last season.

As for how I'd prioritize them off the waiver wire, it's Wesneski, Ashcraft, Bradish, Keller and Gray.

Relief pitcher

Michael Fulmer CHC • RP • #32 Rostered: 31% INN 8.2 H 7 ER 5 BB 3 K 8 View Profile

Scott McGough ARI • RP • #30 Rostered: 18% INN 9.1 H 5 ER 2 BB 2 K 11 View Profile

Would prefer to ... Brusdar Graterol (54%), Carlos Estevez (49%), Giovanny Gallegos (38%)

Michael Fulmer's spring performance wasn't particularly notable, but some media chatter, particularly an article outlining the Cubs' recruitment of him this offseason, seemed to establish him as the favorite for saves, at the very least narrowing it down to him and Brad Boxberger. Likewise, the Diamondbacks haven't made any formal declarations regarding the ninth-inning role, but given Scott McGough's closing experience in Japan and his performance this spring, it's reasonable to presume he'll get the first crack at it.