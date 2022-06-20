Riley Greene CF DET Detroit • #31 • Age: 21 Rostered 71% 2021 Minors AVG .301 HR 24 SB 16 OPS .921 AB 485 K 153 Already in two games, Greene has four walks, which speaks to his polish as a hitter. You may remember he actually won the starting center field job in spring training, but a fractured foot delayed his debut until Sunday. Most preseason publications rated him higher than even Spencer Torkelson at the start of the year, and unlike the first baseman, Greene offers an element of speed. It's his hit tool that stands out most, though, which is generally the one that yields the most immediate results in Fantasy. Pick him up everywhere.

Luke Voit DH SD San Diego • #45 • Age: 31 Rostered 68% 2022 Stats AVG .245 HR 9 OPS .788 AB 184 BB 24 K 68 Voit, the MLB home run leader in 2020, showed further signs of recapturing that form with another home run Sunday. It wrapped up a banner week in which he went 10 for 30 (.333) with three homers, six doubles and a 1.262 OPS. He's now batting .275 (39) for 142) with nine homers and an .880 OPS in 36 games since returning from a biceps strain, numbers that aren't far off from his years as a must-start Fantasy option while with the Yankees. The strikeout rate is a little alarming still, but it's clear the 31-year-old has more left in the tank.

Oneil Cruz SS PIT Pittsburgh • #15 • Age: 23 Rostered 64% 2022 Minors AVG .232 HR 9 SB 11 OPS .758 AB 211 K 56 Monday's promotion has been a long time coming for Cruz, who was being drafted with gusto back in March. Even when he got sent down for the start of the season, most presumed it would be for only a couple weeks, but a miserable April changed that. He's gotten back on track over his past 26 games, batting .299 (29 for 97) with seven homers, three steals, a .953 OPS and a manageable 17.5 percent strikeout rate. Of course, it's the skills that stand out even more than the stats. Standing an Aaron Judge-like 6-feet-7, he also produces Judge-like exit velocities -- and with some speed to boot. The downside is equally notable, but the upside is worth pursuing everywhere.

Tanner Houck RP BOS Boston • #89 • Age: 25 Rostered 64% 2022 Stats SV 4 ERA 3.53 WHIP 1.22 INN 43.1 BB 16 K 43 Can we just say it now? Houck is the Red Sox closer. It was made abundantly clear by him recording a one-out save both Friday and Sunday. He now has each of the team's past four, all coming within the span of 10 days. Since transitioning to the bullpen for good on May 15, he has a 0.92 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 9.2 K/9 in 11 appearances, and his limited arsenal seems to be playing up over shorter spurts. As much mixing and matching as manager Alex Cora has had to do at the end of games this year, his consistency with Houck speaks volumes.

Jon Gray SP TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30 Rostered 59% June 2022 ERA 2.52 WHIP 1.04 INN 25 BB 9 K 31 Separate IL stints for a blister and a sprained knee took the wind out of his sails pretty early, but you might remember Gray was a trendy sleeper at the start of the year, getting a chance to pitch outside of Colorado for the first time in his career. He may be living up to that potential now in June. Three of his past four starts have been absolute gems. He threw seven shutout innings in the latest Friday and recorded double-digit strikeouts in the other two. The ERA estimators -- from the 3.38 FIP to the 3.61 xFIP to the 3.53 xERA -- would all suggest he's been a bit unlucky so far, and we already know he's capable of providing volume. Seems like he deserves a second chance.

Alex Kirilloff LF MIN Minnesota • #19 • Age: 24 Rostered 53% 2022 Minors AVG .359 HR 10 OPS 1.106 AB 131 BB 22 K 26 It's true we had already seen Kirilloff for 244 major-league at-bats prior to his return to the majors Friday, but for how many of those was he actually healthy? Basically just the first 42 last year. He tried playing through a wrist injury thereafter, eventually succumbing to season-ending surgery, and the wrist still wasn't right at the start of this year. But he got a cortisone shot, worked to eliminate some bad habits down at Triple-A, and then went on to deliver his best minor-league performance yet, batting .359 (47 for 131) with 10 homers and 1.106 OPS. This time, I expect he's here to stay.

Luis Garcia SS WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 22 Rostered 37% 2022 Stats AVG .360 HR 2 OPS .878 AB 75 BB 1 K 16 Nearly three weeks into his return to the majors, Garcia's performance has only picked up. His 3-for-4 showing Sunday capped off an 8-for-17 performance this weekend. The extra-base hits have been lacking, resulting in a .147 ISO, and he also has just one walk. Neither of his home runs were cheap shots, though, and he's clearly impacting the ball hard enough to deliver more. Overall, the 22-year-old is living up to expectations this time around (not that they should have been so high at ages 20 and 21) and should at least be rostered in all leagues that require a third middle infielder.

Jon Berti 3B MIA Miami • #5 • Age: 32 Rostered 36% 2022 Stats AVG .282 HR 2 SB 18 OBP .382 OPS .784 AB 117 With another three stolen base Saturday, Berti is up to 16 -- not for the season, no, but since May 27. That's less than a month ago. The 32-year-old utility player has always had speed to spare, but sporadic playing time over the years has prevented him from getting the most out of it. He seems to have settled in at third base for the time being, though, and while he remains a light hitter with little chance of sticking in the role, he's reaching base at a good enough clip right now (.382) to help bring your count up in that scarcest of categories. The quadruple eligibility helps as well.

C.J. Abrams SS SD San Diego • #77 • Age: 21 Rostered 33% 2022 Minors AVG .314 HR 7 SB 10 OPS .871 AB 140 K 25 We only learned late Sunday that Abrams would be making his return to the majors Monday, possibly in response to Manny Machado spraining his ankle. The promotion is warranted, though, just by virtue of Abrams' performance at Triple-A. Over his last 19 games there, he has hit.398 (35 for 88) with four homers, seven steals and a 1.033 OPS. The 21-year-old was clearly overmatched in his first major-league stint earlier this year, having hardly spent any time even at Double-A prior, but if there's playing time available for him, things could go better this time around. His hit and speed tools each rate near the top of the scale, earning 70-80 grades from most publications.