I mentioned this in Wednesday's edition of Waiver Wire, but it would have been easy to gloss over since it had yet to yield any fruit

The Padres didn't activate Luke Voit from the IL Tuesday because they were desperate. They did it because they were convinced he was fixed.

But wait, isn't this the guy who was batting .143 (6 for 42) before being sidelined by a biceps strain? Isn't it the one who was performing so poorly on a Triple-A rehab assignment, going 0 for 18 with 12 strikeouts, that the Padres had to rescue him from it?

It is, but what did they do with him after that? According to MLB.com, they had him take 25 simulated at-bats -- about six games' worth -- in front of the coaching staff Monday to help him undo some of the bad habits he developed while playing through the injury.

Apparently, it worked, because he homered twice in his second game back Wednesday.

Luke Voit DH SD San Diego • #45 • Age: 31 2022 Stats AVG .184 HR 2 OPS .676 AB 49 BB 12 K 18

I may not need to remind you of Voit's credentials given how loudly I promoted them during draft season, but for the sake of completion, I will. He led the majors in home runs in 2020. He hit .271 with a .901 OPS in parts of four seasons with the Yankees, homering at a better pace than Matt Olson during that stretch. He was nothing short of must-start during the times he was healthy.

The Yankees, though, pulled the plug on him, and apparently, Fantasy Baseballers did, too, because he's rostered in just 56 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Given the short supply of offense, and particularly power, around the league, you'll want to do something about that.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.