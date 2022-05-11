Reid Detmers has thrown a no-hitter in the major leagues, and no one can ever take that away from him.

But I can take your joy away from you by pointing out that, from what I can see, there isn't much to get excited about in Fantasy.

Sure, he's a former first-rounder and top prospect who just did something historic in only his 11th career start, and you might think the analysis can end there. But for a guy who had 15.2 K/9 in the minors last year, he has shown no ability to miss bats in the majors, none whatsoever, and even in Tuesday's start, he struck out only two. He had a pedestrian 10 swinging strikes on 108 pitches, bringing his career rate to a Jordan Lyles-like 9.7 percent.

Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 22 2022 Stats W-L 2-1 ERA 3.77 WHIP 0.84 INN 31 BB 8 K 20

This is not what we were promised, not when you consider the rate at which he was missing bats in the minors. Of particular disappointment is the curveball, which was supposed to be his make-or-break pitch when the Angels drafted him 10th overall in 2020 and continued to earn high marks during his time in the minors. So far, it's played as below-average, rarely coaxing swings and misses from major-leaguers, and if it's not going to be the pitch that sustains him, it's not clear that any other can.

Maybe this no-hitter will serve as a springboard of sorts, instilling Detmers with the confidence he needs to unlock his latent potential -- it wouldn't be the first time for a pitcher of his ilk -- but that's a hypothetical with no actual evidence to back it up. So while I wouldn't fault you for picking up a high-profile rookie coming off a headline-grabbing performance, I can't say it's a particularly high priority for me.

Then again, this latest crop of potential waiver claims isn't looking particularly strong ...

