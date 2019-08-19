Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Replacing injured stars Chris Sale, Fernando Tatis and Sean Doolittle

Well, this is dumb. Let's just go play Fantasy Football.

I understand why you might feel that way after losing Chris Sale (elbow inflammation) or Fernando Tatis (stress reaction in back) to what look to be season-ending surgeries. And don't get me wrong: You should absolutely play Fantasy Football. It's the best!

But losing one of your best players doesn't have to spell the end of your Fantasy Baseball season. That's part of what differentiates baseball from football, in fact. Lineups are bigger and performances more variable over extended stretches. A scrub can perform like a stud for an entire month and vice versa. And let's be honest: The sting of losing Sale is less about what he's done than what you hoped he'd do going forward.

Chris Sale SP BOS Boston • #41 • Age: 30 2019 season ERA 4.40 WHIP 1.09 IP 147.1 BB 37 K 218

He won't now, clearly — not unless he gets an optimal prognosis during his visit with Dr. James Andrew on Monday — and that closure is liberating in a way. You can play the field now instead of having your destiny so closely tied to his.

And as for Tatis, well, you may have heard from time to time he was performing over his head, being sustained by an inflated BABIP, and liable to bring you down in the long run. It was an argument that grew less convincing with time, but it was always in the back of your mind.

Fernando Tatis SS SD San Diego • #23 • Age: 20 2019 season BA .317 HR 22 SB 16 OPS .969 AB 334

Point being you couldn't really know whether Sale and Tatis would deliver for you in crunch time. But now that you know they won't, you can do something about it — not as much as if your league's trade deadline hadn't already passed, but something.

No doubt, your team's ceiling is lower with the loss, but you wouldn't have made it this far if Sale or Tatis was all you had. You have other studs who can hopefully perform closer to the full extent of their potential down the stretch as you try nursing your team to the finish line in spite of what you've lost. And no doubt, your competition will lose something between now and then, too. We still have six weeks to go.

So let's consider some possibilities.