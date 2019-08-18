Fantasy Baseball Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Aaron Sanchez, Elieser Hernandez as sleepers

At least 35 pitchers are in line to make two starts in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 19-25), and you'll want nothing to do with half of them.

Among the more advisable options you might find on waivers, Aaron Sanchez has been hit or miss since joining the Astros rotation but has a start against the league's worst offense, the Tigers, this week. Andrew Heaney has tough matchups but had an impressive showing in his second start off the IL Thursday. Elieser Hernandez has some vulnerability to the long ball but is also a pretty good bat-misser. His eligibility at relief pitcher might make him worth a roll of the dice, if only in points leagues.

Two pitchers who probably aren't worth the trouble, Ivan Nova and Dillon Peters, would have been tough sells in spite of their good work of late. The fact they're facing some of the most prolific offenses in baseball more or less clinches it.