Fantasy Baseball Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Aaron Sanchez, Elieser Hernandez as sleepers

Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable amount of ugly.

At least 35 pitchers are in line to make two starts in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 19-25), and you'll want nothing to do with half of them.

Among the more advisable options you might find on waivers, Aaron Sanchez has been hit or miss since joining the Astros rotation but has a start against the league's worst offense, the Tigers, this week. Andrew Heaney has tough matchups but had an impressive showing in his second start off the IL Thursday. Elieser Hernandez has some vulnerability to the long ball but is also a pretty good bat-misser. His eligibility at relief pitcher might make him worth a roll of the dice, if only in points leagues.  

Two pitchers who probably aren't worth the trouble, Ivan Nova and Dillon Peters, would have been tough sells in spite of their good work of late. The fact they're facing some of the most prolific offenses in baseball more or less clinches it.

Must-starts, all formats
1
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
@ NYMN.Y. Mets vs KCKansas City
2
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
vs TORToronto vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
3 @ PITPittsburgh @ CHCChi. Cubs
4
T. Bauer SP CIN Trevor Bauer SP CIN
vs SDSan Diego @ PITPittsburgh
5
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
@ OAKOakland @ LADL.A. Dodgers
6
K. Gibson SP MIN Kyle Gibson SP MIN
vs CHWChi. White Sox vs DETDetroit
7
D. Keuchel SP ATL Dallas Keuchel SP ATL
vs MIAMiami @ NYMN.Y. Mets
8
C. Hamels SP CHC Cole Hamels SP CHC
vs SFSan Francisco vs WASWashington
Sleepers and questionables
9
A. Sanchez SP HOU Aaron Sanchez SP HOU
vs DETDetroit vs LAAL.A. Angels
10
W. Miley SP HOU Wade Miley SP HOU
vs DETDetroit vs LAAL.A. Angels
11
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs COLColorado @ MILMilwaukee
12
B. McKay SP TB Brendan McKay SP TB
vs SEASeattle @ BALBaltimore
13
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
@ TBTampa Bay vs TORToronto
14
C. Archer SP PIT Chris Archer SP PIT
vs WASWashington vs CINCincinnati
Better left for points leagues
15
A. Heaney SP LAA Andrew Heaney SP LAA
@ TEXTexas @ HOUHouston
16
S. Matz SP NYM Steven Matz SP NYM
vs CLECleveland vs ATLAtlanta
17
R. Lopez SP CHW Reynaldo Lopez SP CHW
@ MINMinnesota vs TEXTexas
18 @ ATLAtlanta vs PHIPhiladelphia
No thanks
19
D. Hudson SP STL Dakota Hudson SP STL
vs MILMilwaukee vs COLColorado
20
I. Nova SP CHW Ivan Nova SP CHW
@ MINMinnesota vs TEXTexas
21
D. Peters RP LAA Dillon Peters RP LAA
@ TEXTexas @ HOUHouston
22
J. Ross RP WAS Joe Ross RP WAS
@ PITPittsburgh @ CHCChi. Cubs
23 @ HOUHouston @ MINMinnesota
24
D. Bundy SP BAL Dylan Bundy SP BAL
vs KCKansas City vs TBTampa Bay
25
J. Beeks RP TB Jalen Beeks RP TB
vs SEASeattle @ BALBaltimore
26
K. Allard SP TEX Kolby Allard SP TEX
vs LAAL.A. Angels @ CHWChi. White Sox
27
Z. Davies SP MIL Zach Davies SP MIL
@ STLSt. Louis vs ARIArizona
28 vs WASWashington vs CINCincinnati
29
J. Means SP BAL John Means SP BAL
vs KCKansas City vs TBTampa Bay
30
E. Lauer SP SD Eric Lauer SP SD
@ CINCincinnati vs BOSBoston
31
M. Wacha SP STL Michael Wacha SP STL
vs MILMilwaukee vs COLColorado
32
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@ ARIArizona @ STLSt. Louis
33
J. Lopez RP KC Jorge Lopez RP KC
@ BALBaltimore @ CLECleveland
34
E. Jackson SP DET Edwin Jackson SP DET
@ HOUHouston @ MINMinnesota
35
J. Palumbo SP TEX Joe Palumbo SP TEX
vs LAAL.A. Angels @ CHWChi. White Sox
