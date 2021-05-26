If age 41 is over the hill to you, then surely you're over Rich Hill, age 41.

But if you'll permit yourself a do-over, you'll be heartened to hear that classifying Hill as over the hill is in fact no hill to die on. He's shown as much with his past six starts, most recently bringing the Royals to heel with this heroic effort:

That's 13 strikeouts in all -- a heaping helping, you might even say -- and it puts this start in the running for best of his entire career. In fact, the 13 strikeouts represent a career high, the 27 swinging strikes by an even larger degree.

And if you go to his game log, you'll find it goes hand in hand with his previous five starts, giving him a 1.26 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 11.1 K/9 in his past six.

Over the hill? Heck, he's only begun to climb.

