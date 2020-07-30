Watch Now: Highlights: White Sox at Indians ( 1:31 )

Wednesday should have been Nate Pearson day.

The most hyped rookie from the exhibition season made his major-league debut and had the sort of performance that, on a normal day, would have made him the talk of Fantasy Baseball, limiting the Nationals to two hits in five scoreless innings.

But he happened to debut on a day of jaw-dropping performances throughout the league, including an even better one from another pitcher making his first major-league start, Cristian Javier of the Astros.

The most notable pitching performance of all, though, come from what might be the latest breakthrough for an organization with a reputation of maximizing pitching talent. I'm talking about Zach Plesac of the Indians.