To be honest, you probably shouldn't be looking to stream starting pitchers in Week 1.

You drafted a whole pitching staff, right? I'm guessing there are some big names at the top and some other strong performers from last year rounding it out. You're probably better off rolling with them than anything you could pluck off the waiver wire right now. It's much lower risk, if nothing else -- and I say that even in the case of disparate matchups.

But maybe you lost a Triston McKenzie, Luis Severino or Kyle Wright from an already thin pitching staff and don't know where else to turn for this first week. I do have some recommendations for you. These streamer plays will become increasingly relevant as attrition whittles down the stable of healthy starters, so even if they're not useful to you now because of your league setup or the depth you've accumulated, you may want to check back in future weeks.

For now, I've limited the selection to those rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Sleeper pitchers for short Week 1 (March 30-April 2) Tyler Anderson SP LAA L.A. Angels • #31 • Age: 33 Matchup at OAK Rostered 65% Despite going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP last year, Tyler Anderson clearly has his detractors. Even they would warm up to using him against the Athletics' Triple-A-caliber lineup this week. Sonny Gray SP MIN Minnesota • #54 • Age: 33 Matchup at KC Rostered 73% Durability is the biggest question for Sonny Gray, but while he's healthy, you might as well make use of him against a Royals team once again stuck in perpetual rebuild mode. Graham Ashcraft SP CIN Cincinnati • #51 • Age: 25 Matchup vs. PIT Rostered 31% Already armed with a 100 mph cutter, Graham Ashcraft debuted a new slider grip this spring and saw his strikeout rate explode. Pitching against the Pirates should limit the home run threat even at his home park. Jared Shuster SP ATL Atlanta • #84 • Age: 24 Matchup at WAS Rostered 60% With a deceptive delivery and impressive changeup, Jared Shuster beat out highly favored pitchers like Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder for a rotation spot this spring. The Nationals should make for an easy introduction to the big leagues. Mitch Keller SP PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 26 Matchup at CIN Rostered 27% Mitch Keller has a revamped arsenal this year, including a cutter that has quickly become his primary pitch. We'll see if his bat-missing ways continue against a patchwork Reds lineup. Matthew Boyd RP DET Detroit • Age: 32 Matchup at TB Rostered 49% The matchup against the Rays isn't as favorable as some of these others, but the way Matthew Boyd piled up strikeouts this spring was reminiscent of 2019. Except now he has a new-and-improved changeup to keep hitters from keying in on his fastball. Zach Eflin SP TB Tampa Bay • Age: 28 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 64% Zach Eflin didn't make headlines this spring, but he was one of the biggest underachievers in xERA last year and earned a big free agent contract from the cost-conscious Rays, of all teams. The Tigers matchup makes him worth a roll of the dice. Nick Martinez RP SD San Diego • #21 • Age: 32 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 36% Though the strikeouts came rather easily to him this spring, the 31-year-old Nick Martinez is probably nothing more than a matchups play this year. Fortunately, the Rockies on the road always make for a great one. Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET Detroit • #57 • Age: 29 Matchup at TB Rostered 46% After an injury-plagued 2022, Eduardo Rodriguez seemed to be back to his old self this spring and can still be the stabilizing force the Tigers signed him to be. He should at least keep the damage to a minimum against the Rays this week. Roansy Contreras SP PIT Pittsburgh • #59 • Age: 23 Matchup at CIN Rostered 38% Roansy Contreras may well have more upside than Mitch Keller and has the same favorable matchup against the Reds this week. As a fly-ball pitcher, though, he's more susceptible to the dangers of Great American Ballpark.