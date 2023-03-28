To be honest, you probably shouldn't be looking to stream starting pitchers in Week 1.
You drafted a whole pitching staff, right? I'm guessing there are some big names at the top and some other strong performers from last year rounding it out. You're probably better off rolling with them than anything you could pluck off the waiver wire right now. It's much lower risk, if nothing else -- and I say that even in the case of disparate matchups.
But maybe you lost a Triston McKenzie, Luis Severino or Kyle Wright from an already thin pitching staff and don't know where else to turn for this first week. I do have some recommendations for you. These streamer plays will become increasingly relevant as attrition whittles down the stable of healthy starters, so even if they're not useful to you now because of your league setup or the depth you've accumulated, you may want to check back in future weeks.
For now, I've limited the selection to those rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
LAA L.A. Angels • #31 • Age: 33
Despite going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP last year, Tyler Anderson clearly has his detractors. Even they would warm up to using him against the Athletics' Triple-A-caliber lineup this week.
Sonny Gray SP
MIN Minnesota • #54 • Age: 33
Durability is the biggest question for Sonny Gray, but while he's healthy, you might as well make use of him against a Royals team once again stuck in perpetual rebuild mode.
Already armed with a 100 mph cutter, Graham Ashcraft debuted a new slider grip this spring and saw his strikeout rate explode. Pitching against the Pirates should limit the home run threat even at his home park.
With a deceptive delivery and impressive changeup, Jared Shuster beat out highly favored pitchers like Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder for a rotation spot this spring. The Nationals should make for an easy introduction to the big leagues.
Mitch Keller has a revamped arsenal this year, including a cutter that has quickly become his primary pitch. We'll see if his bat-missing ways continue against a patchwork Reds lineup.
The matchup against the Rays isn't as favorable as some of these others, but the way Matthew Boyd piled up strikeouts this spring was reminiscent of 2019. Except now he has a new-and-improved changeup to keep hitters from keying in on his fastball.
Zach Eflin didn't make headlines this spring, but he was one of the biggest underachievers in xERA last year and earned a big free agent contract from the cost-conscious Rays, of all teams. The Tigers matchup makes him worth a roll of the dice.
SD San Diego • #21 • Age: 32
Though the strikeouts came rather easily to him this spring, the 31-year-old Nick Martinez is probably nothing more than a matchups play this year. Fortunately, the Rockies on the road always make for a great one.
DET Detroit • #57 • Age: 29
After an injury-plagued 2022, Eduardo Rodriguez seemed to be back to his old self this spring and can still be the stabilizing force the Tigers signed him to be. He should at least keep the damage to a minimum against the Rays this week.
PIT Pittsburgh • #59 • Age: 23
Roansy Contreras may well have more upside than Mitch Keller and has the same favorable matchup against the Reds this week. As a fly-ball pitcher, though, he's more susceptible to the dangers of Great American Ballpark.
The Red Sox lineup could struggle this year, especially with the cold weather in Boston at the start of it. Paired with the Reds matchup, it's all the more reason to start Mitch Keller.
Graham Ashcraft's second matchup against the Phillies is a rather dangerous one, but the Pirates matchup to begin the week makes it worth it. It's a risk/reward play based on the improvements Ashcraft showed this spring.
You won't find two better matchups during the 11-day scoring period than the Tigers and the Athletics. Zach Eflin has his strong points, even if they weren't clearly on display this spring.
Again, the Red Sox lineup is nothing to write home about, so if Matthew Boyd's bat-missing ways from this spring carry over to the regular season, he could deliver a fine two-start performance.
As with Graham Ashcraft, the second matchup (San Diego) presents some danger for Jared Shuster, but the first matchup against the Nationals is so good that he might be worth a roll of the dice if you believe his impressive spring was legit.