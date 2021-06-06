In a week with nearly one-third of the league scheduled for only five games, suffice it to say the two-start options are limited. One of my recommendations here is actually making his major-league debut. Stranger danger.
The good news is there's a decent number of one-start pitchers who may be of interest to you, including a couple who are set to face the league's worst offense, the Mariners.
Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
- We talk Ryan Yarbrough, MLB cracking down on pitchers and Week 11 sleepers on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #73 • Age: 26
Convincing people to pick him up has been a year-long challenge, but nonetheless, he has a 3.62 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 and is in line for two starts. No need to overthink it.
Matthew Boyd SP
DET Detroit • #48 • Age: 30
He's trending down and, in my estimation, was due for some regression, but that matchup against the Mariners is enough to sell me on the two-start week. The return home will help him keep the ball in the yard.
Casey Mize SP
DET Detroit • #12 • Age: 24
The rookie has been surprisingly steady this year despite a lack of strikeouts, allowing three earned runs or fewer in seven straight. He also set a season high for swinging strikes in his latest start and has an even better matchup this time around.
COL Colorado • #26 • Age: 27
Austin Gomber still has a Coors Field problem, but with a 2.68 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 9.6 K/9 in his past seven starts, he's worth using with a favorable matchup on the road.
SEA Seattle • #7 • Age: 29
His return from the IL earlier this week offered reason to believe he's the same pitcher you targeted as your No. 4 coming into the year. Watch him go seven strong against the Tigers.
PIT Pittsburgh • #34 • Age: 27
The early-season luster has worn off for the ground-ball specialist, and the Dodgers matchup is a dangerous one. But he'll likely come through against the Brewers, especially after throwing six shutout innings last time out.
MIL Milwaukee • #37 • Age: 28
One of the league's best ground-ball pitchers has been going five-plus with a little more regularity of late. His combined totals for the two starts should be acceptable, particularly since one is against the Pirates.
LAA L.A. Angels • #28 • Age: 30
The most two-faced pitcher in baseball is due for a bad one if he continues his on-again, off-again pattern, but if you're one for rolling the dice, the matchup is pretty good.
KC Kansas City • #37 • Age: 24
The first of the two matchups will be his major-league debut, which itself makes the second no guarantee (like if he gets bombed). He brings a 0.85 ERA and an elite changeup from Triple-A, though, so it's a boom-or-bust play.
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #26 • Age: 27
It's a fine matchup fresh off the IL for a pitcher whose major-league track record points to great things. Seeing as he topped out at 60 pitches on his minor-league rehab assignment, though, I'll be a little surprised if he makes it five innings.