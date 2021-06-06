In a week with nearly one-third of the league scheduled for only five games, suffice it to say the two-start options are limited. One of my recommendations here is actually making his major-league debut. Stranger danger.

The good news is there's a decent number of one-start pitchers who may be of interest to you, including a couple who are set to face the league's worst offense, the Mariners.

Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

