robbie-ray.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in points leagues, where volume is a higher priority. That is indicated in the tiers below.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 11 (June 7-13):

Must-start, all formats
1
R. Ray SP TOR Robbie Ray SP TOR
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
BOS
Boston
2
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
3
P. Lopez SP MIA Pablo Lopez SP MIA
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
4
C. Bassitt SP OAK Chris Bassitt SP OAK
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
5
A. Wood SP SF Alex Wood SP SF
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
WAS
Washington
6
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
DET
Detroit
Sleepers and questionables
7
T. Gonsolin SP LAD Tony Gonsolin SP LAD
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
TEX
Texas
8
S. Gray SP CIN Sonny Gray SP CIN
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
COL
Colorado
9
A. Alzolay SP CHC Adbert Alzolay SP CHC
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
10
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
Better left for points leagues
11
M. Boyd SP DET Matthew Boyd SP DET
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
12
A. Houser SP MIL Adrian Houser SP MIL
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
13
K. Bubic RP KC Kris Bubic RP KC
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
OAK
Oakland
No thanks
14
M. Perez SP BOS Martin Perez SP BOS
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
15
R. Dobnak RP MIN Randy Dobnak RP MIN
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
HOU
Houston
16
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
17
D. Smyly SP ATL Drew Smyly SP ATL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
MIA
Miami
18
C. Smith RP ARI Caleb Smith RP ARI
@
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
19
E. Santana RP KC Ervin Santana RP KC
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
OAK
Oakland
20
J. Lester SP WAS Jon Lester SP WAS
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
21
W. Crowe SP PIT Wil Crowe SP PIT
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
22
S. Hentges RP CLE Sam Hentges RP CLE
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
SEA
Seattle