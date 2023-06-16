There's no replacement for a high-end hurler, of course, but if you're looking to stream pitchers, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 27
Garrett Whitlock has begun piling up whiffs like never before with a new sweeper (in lieu of a more traditional slider) and is coming off a terrific two-start stretch. It all comes just in time for a two-start week, with matchups (Twins and White Sox) that aren't particularly imposing.
PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 27
Ranger Suarez has made some changes to his approach and pitch selection that suddenly have him pitching like it's 2021 again. He just shut down the Dodgers and Diamondbacks in consecutive starts, so it's not a stretch to say he could do the same against the Braves and Mets this week.
MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 25
Edward Cabrera is still no control artist, but the walk rates have been more manageable in recent starts without compromising the bat-missing ability. He's always at risk of a meltdown, but with two starts this week and decent enough matchups (Blue Jays and Pirates), he's worth the gamble.
MIN Minnesota • #37 • Age: 25
Louie Varland's penchant for hard contact has come back to bite him in his last two turns, but he's a good bet to get back on track against the majors' worst offense (Tigers) this week. Let's first make sure he comes through in a sneak peak matchup over the weekend, though.
MIA Miami • #29 • Age: 25
Emphasizing a cutter in recent starts seems to have brought out the best in Braxton Garrett's slider, and he entered the weekend with a 2.25 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 11.5 K/9 in his past six starts. If I could trust him to go more than five innings, I'd like him even more for his Week 13 matchup against the Pirates.
CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 24
Consistency hasn't been Logan Allen's strong suit as a rookie, but he generally works deep into games and at times can resemble a big bat-misser. This week figures to be one of those times given that he's facing the Athletics' Triple-A-caliber lineup.
TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 32
Andrew Heaney has had a rough go of it in June so far, but the overall numbers are still good enough to lean yes on him in a two-start week, at least in points leagues. It helps that he's facing the White Sox and the Aaron Judge-less Yankees.
Johan Oviedo SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #24 • Age: 25
Johan Oviedo got smacked around a little in his latest start Thursday but still had eight strikeouts and 17 swinging strikes. He entered that start with a 2.62 ERA in his previous six, which makes him at least interesting in a two-start week against the Cubs and Marlins.
Aaron Civale SP
CLE Cleveland • #43 • Age: 28
No, Aaron Civale isn't particularly trustworthy, but he's done a good enough job keeping runs off the board in three starts since returning from a strained oblique. He's efficient enough to work deep when he's pitching well, which makes him of use in points leagues with matchups as favorable as the Athletics and Brewers.
Josiah Gray SP
WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 25
I'm still waiting for the other shoe to drop for Josiah Gray, whose WHIP is bad and strikeout-to-walk ratio is worse. But since it hasn't dropped yet after nearly three months, we might as well take advantage of the two-start week in points leagues. At least in theory, the Cardinals and Padres aren't bad matchups.