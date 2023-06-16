Garrett Whitlock SP BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 27 Matchups at MIN, at CHW Rostered 57% Garrett Whitlock has begun piling up whiffs like never before with a new sweeper (in lieu of a more traditional slider) and is coming off a terrific two-start stretch. It all comes just in time for a two-start week, with matchups (Twins and White Sox) that aren't particularly imposing.

Ranger Suarez SP PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. ATL, vs. NYM Rostered 51% Ranger Suarez has made some changes to his approach and pitch selection that suddenly have him pitching like it's 2021 again. He just shut down the Dodgers and Diamondbacks in consecutive starts, so it's not a stretch to say he could do the same against the Braves and Mets this week.

Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. TOR, vs. PIT Rostered 76% Edward Cabrera is still no control artist, but the walk rates have been more manageable in recent starts without compromising the bat-missing ability. He's always at risk of a meltdown, but with two starts this week and decent enough matchups (Blue Jays and Pirates), he's worth the gamble.

Louie Varland SP MIN Minnesota • #37 • Age: 25 Matchup at DET Rostered 54% Louie Varland's penchant for hard contact has come back to bite him in his last two turns, but he's a good bet to get back on track against the majors' worst offense (Tigers) this week. Let's first make sure he comes through in a sneak peak matchup over the weekend, though.

Braxton Garrett SP MIA Miami • #29 • Age: 25 Matchup vs. PIT Rostered 58% Emphasizing a cutter in recent starts seems to have brought out the best in Braxton Garrett's slider, and he entered the weekend with a 2.25 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 11.5 K/9 in his past six starts. If I could trust him to go more than five innings, I'd like him even more for his Week 13 matchup against the Pirates.

Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. OAK Rostered 73% Consistency hasn't been Logan Allen's strong suit as a rookie, but he generally works deep into games and at times can resemble a big bat-misser. This week figures to be one of those times given that he's facing the Athletics' Triple-A-caliber lineup.

Andrew Heaney SP TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 32 Matchups at CHW, at NYY Rostered 77% Andrew Heaney has had a rough go of it in June so far, but the overall numbers are still good enough to lean yes on him in a two-start week, at least in points leagues. It helps that he's facing the White Sox and the Aaron Judge-less Yankees.

Johan Oviedo SP PIT Pittsburgh • #24 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. CHC, at MIA Rostered 48% Johan Oviedo got smacked around a little in his latest start Thursday but still had eight strikeouts and 17 swinging strikes. He entered that start with a 2.62 ERA in his previous six, which makes him at least interesting in a two-start week against the Cubs and Marlins.

Aaron Civale SP CLE Cleveland • #43 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. OAK, vs. MIL Rostered 62% No, Aaron Civale isn't particularly trustworthy, but he's done a good enough job keeping runs off the board in three starts since returning from a strained oblique. He's efficient enough to work deep when he's pitching well, which makes him of use in points leagues with matchups as favorable as the Athletics and Brewers.