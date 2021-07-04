The two-start pitcher crop for Week 15 (July 5-11) is comprised mostly of studs and duds, which leaves few viable options for this list. There is one exception right off the top, though -- a pitcher who has been close to a must-roster in years past.
Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Jon Gray SP
COL Colorado • #55 • Age: 29
The slider has had more bite in two turns back from the IL, resulting in more swinging strikes. I'll always prefer a Rockies pitcher on the road no matter what the splits say.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 28
He's proven himself to be plenty usable regardless of the matchups, and this just so happens to be an especially favorable one.
PIT Pittsburgh • #34 • Age: 27
Will a week go by without me featuring J.T. Brubaker in this space? How is it that the Pirates always have such favorable matchups?
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #26 • Age: 27
The Dodgers' decision to have him follow an opener in his latest turn may have interfered with the buildup process, making it unclear whether he can go distance necessary to make the most of these matchups.
SEA Seattle • #36 • Age: 24
The Yankees matchup isn't so favorable anymore, but the rookie appears to be coming into his own, piling up swinging strikes in June while mixing in his changeup as a third pitch.
Tylor Megill SP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #38 • Age: 25
The 25-year-old has shown good swing-and-miss stuff so far, picking up where he left off in the minors, and has his best opportunity yet with two favorable matchups.
Kolby Allard RP
TEX Texas • #39 • Age: 23
It's hard to trust a pitcher with such ordinary stuff, but Kolby Allard has nearly a strikeout per inning and has gone six innings in three straight. That Tigers matchup is especially inviting.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #50 • Age: 29
The matchups are polar opposites, but if you're down for a wild ride, here's hoping Jameson Taillon finally comes through.
LAA L.A. Angels • #43 • Age: 24
With a penchant for ground balls and a changeup capable of generating whiffs, Patrick Sandoval is well positioned to take advantage of this matchup.
TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 31
The matchup is nothing special -- and I'd like to see more missed bats -- but Ross Stripling has a 2.45 ERA over his past seven appearances, which more or less coincides with him fixing a pitch-tipping issue.