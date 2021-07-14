Much like the start of the season, the second half begins on a Thursday, which puts us Fantasy Baseballers in a bind. Do we treat this upcoming Monday as the start of a new scoring period, meaning Week 16 would last only four days (July 15-18), or do we combine those four days with all of next week for a massive 11-day scoring period (July 15-25)?
The standard CBS setting is the former, but both approaches are common. So as not to exclude anyone, I've selected five sleeper pitchers for both the short and long week. All are rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
The late bloomer has proven his bat-missing bona fides and is serviceable with any matchup.
Staying on top of the ball and regaining confidence in his slider have helped him get back on track, just in time for this tasty matchup.
LAA L.A. Angels • #43 • Age: 24
Control issues persist, but he has been steady enough with his swing-and-miss changeup to trust him with a matchup as favorable as this one.
Alex Cobb SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #38 • Age: 33
His underlying numbers -- specifically the 3.03 xFIP -- make him out to be a standout, and he has come closer to living up to them over his past four starts.
Consistency hasn't been his strong suit, but he has steadied himself over his past two turns and will be facing facing the worst team in baseball this time around.
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 24
Workload figures to become a concern in the second half, but you can't pass up a bat-misser like him with matchups like these.
As with the short-week version, the matchups are less the draw here than the pitcher himself.
A two-start turnaround isn't much to go on, but the adjustments (as mentioned above) are concrete enough to put to the test with two favorable matchups.
Would you believe the Cardinals have a bottom-five offense, according to OPS? As if that Diamondbacks matchup wasn't favorable enough ...
PIT Pittsburgh • #34 • Age: 27
He's burned us a couple times lately, but I can't stray from my pet pick when he has matchups as good as these.