brad-keller.jpg

Much like the start of the season, the second half begins on a Thursday, which puts us Fantasy Baseballers in a bind. Do we treat this upcoming Monday as the start of a new scoring period, meaning Week 16 would last only four days (July 15-18), or do we combine those four days with all of next week for a massive 11-day scoring period (July 15-25)?

The standard CBS setting is the former, but both approaches are common. So as not to exclude anyone, I've selected five sleeper pitchers for both the short and long week. All are rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Sleeper pitchers for short Week 16 (July 15-18)
headshot-image
Zach Thompson SP
MIA Miami • #74 • Age: 27
Matchup
at PHI
ROSTERED
61%
The late bloomer has proven his bat-missing bona fides and is serviceable with any matchup.
headshot-image
Brad Keller SP
KC Kansas City • #56 • Age: 25
Matchup
vs. BAL
ROSTERED
26%
Staying on top of the ball and regaining confidence in his slider have helped him get back on track, just in time for this tasty matchup.
headshot-image
Patrick Sandoval SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #43 • Age: 24
Matchup
vs. SEA
ROSTERED
38%
Control issues persist, but he has been steady enough with his swing-and-miss changeup to trust him with a matchup as favorable as this one.
headshot-image
Alex Cobb SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #38 • Age: 33
Matchup
vs. SEA
ROSTERED
33%
His underlying numbers -- specifically the 3.03 xFIP -- make him out to be a standout, and he has come closer to living up to them over his past four starts.
headshot-image
Adbert Alzolay SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #73 • Age: 26
Matchup
at ARI
ROSTERED
54%
Consistency hasn't been his strong suit, but he has steadied himself over his past two turns and will be facing facing the worst team in baseball this time around.
Sleeper pitchers for long Week 16 (July 15-25)
headshot-image
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. TEX, at KC
ROSTERED
75%
Workload figures to become a concern in the second half, but you can't pass up a bat-misser like him with matchups like these.
headshot-image
Zach Thompson SP
MIA Miami • #74 • Age: 27
Matchups
at PHI, vs. SD
ROSTERED
61%
As with the short-week version, the matchups are less the draw here than the pitcher himself.
headshot-image
Brad Keller SP
KC Kansas City • #56 • Age: 25
Matchups
vs. BAL, vs. DET
ROSTERED
26%
A two-start turnaround isn't much to go on, but the adjustments (as mentioned above) are concrete enough to put to the test with two favorable matchups.
headshot-image
Adbert Alzolay SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #73 • Age: 26
Matchups
at ARI, at STL
ROSTERED
54%
Would you believe the Cardinals have a bottom-five offense, according to OPS? As if that Diamondbacks matchup wasn't favorable enough ...
headshot-image
J.T. Brubaker SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #34 • Age: 27
Matchups
vs. NYM, at ARI
ROSTERED
48%
He's burned us a couple times lately, but I can't stray from my pet pick when he has matchups as good as these.