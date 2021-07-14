Much like the start of the season, the second half begins on a Thursday, which puts us Fantasy Baseballers in a bind. Do we treat this upcoming Monday as the start of a new scoring period, meaning Week 16 would last only four days (July 15-18), or do we combine those four days with all of next week for a massive 11-day scoring period (July 15-25)?

The standard CBS setting is the former, but both approaches are common. So as not to exclude anyone, I've selected five sleeper pitchers for both the short and long week. All are rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Sleeper pitchers for short Week 16 (July 15-18) Zach Thompson SP MIA Miami • #74 • Age: 27 Matchup at PHI ROSTERED 61% The late bloomer has proven his bat-missing bona fides and is serviceable with any matchup. Brad Keller SP KC Kansas City • #56 • Age: 25 Matchup vs. BAL ROSTERED 26% Staying on top of the ball and regaining confidence in his slider have helped him get back on track, just in time for this tasty matchup. Patrick Sandoval SP LAA L.A. Angels • #43 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. SEA ROSTERED 38% Control issues persist, but he has been steady enough with his swing-and-miss changeup to trust him with a matchup as favorable as this one. Alex Cobb SP LAA L.A. Angels • #38 • Age: 33 Matchup vs. SEA ROSTERED 33% His underlying numbers -- specifically the 3.03 xFIP -- make him out to be a standout, and he has come closer to living up to them over his past four starts. Adbert Alzolay SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #73 • Age: 26 Matchup at ARI ROSTERED 54% Consistency hasn't been his strong suit, but he has steadied himself over his past two turns and will be facing facing the worst team in baseball this time around.