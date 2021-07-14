nico-hoerner.jpg

You know how your league had to decide whether to make Week 1 a four-day period or an 11-day period? Such is the inconvenience of beginning the season on a Thursday.

Well, the second half also begins on a Thursday, which means your league faces the same decision for Week 16. In all likelihood, it's already been made. The CBS standard is four days (July 15-18), but 11 days (July 15-25) is nearly as common.

I accommodate both scenarios here, selecting five sleeper hitters for each. All are rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Sleeper hitters for short Week 16 (July 15-18)
headshot-image
Robbie Grossman LF
DET Detroit • #8 • Age: 31
Matchups
MIN4
ROSTERED
67%
He plays for one of six teams scheduled for four games in the four-day period and has done a tremendous job getting on base so far in July.
headshot-image
Alex Kirilloff RF
MIN Minnesota • #19 • Age: 23
Matchups
@DET4
ROSTERED
68%
The Twins also play four games, but with the added benefit of facing the Tigers. The rookie is batting .290 with an .862 OPS over his past 16 games.
headshot-image
Andrew Benintendi LF
KC Kansas City • #16 • Age: 27
Matchups
BAL3
ROSTERED
68%
Though recently returned from a fractured rib, he seemed to find his footing right before the break and of course has nothing to fear from the Orioles pitching staff.
headshot-image
Nico Hoerner 2B
CHC Chi. Cubs • #2 • Age: 24
Matchups
@ARI3
ROSTERED
37%
Playing time hasn't been an issue since his return from a strained hamstring, and he continues to put the bat on the ball with regularity.
headshot-image
J.D. Davis 3B
NYM N.Y. Mets • #28 • Age: 28
Matchups
@PIT3
ROSTERED
38%
He's set to return from a long absence for a sprained hand and caught fire at the end of his rehab stint. The Pirates pitching staff awaits him.

Best hitter matchups for short Week 16

1. Twins @DET4
2. Tigers MIN4
3. Dodgers @COL3
4. Royals BAL3
5. Yankees BOS4

Worst hitter matchups for short Week 16

1. Pirates NYM3
2. Astros @CHW3
3. Reds MIL3
4. Rangers @TOR3
5. Indians @OAK3

Sleeper hitters for long Week 16 (July 15-25)
headshot-image
Robbie Grossman LF
DET Detroit • #8 • Age: 31
Matchups
MIN4, TEX4, @KC3
ROSTERED
67%
With what these three teams will be throwing at him, he might actually improve on his .526 on-base percentage so far in July.
headshot-image
Nico Hoerner 2B
CHC Chi. Cubs • #2 • Age: 24
Matchups
@ARI3, @STL4, ARI3
ROSTERED
37%
He has yet to collect an extra-base hit in six games back from the IL, but 11 games against two injury-plagued staffs should change that.
headshot-image
Eric Haase C
DET Detroit • #13 • Age: 28
Matchups
MIN4, TEX4, @KC3
ROSTERED
52%
Recommending a catcher-eligible player is always risky because of the sporadic playing time, but he's been a prolific power hitter who occasionally starts in the outfield.
headshot-image
Joc Pederson LF
CHC Chi. Cubs • #24 • Age: 29
Matchups
@ARI3, @STL4, ARI3
ROSTERED
38%
Always dangerous when hot, he seemed to be finding his swing just before the break, going 6 for 16 with three doubles and one strikeout in four games. The Cubs have the most favorable matchups of any team.
headshot-image
Josh Rojas 2B
ARI Arizona • #10 • Age: 27
Matchups
CHC3, PIT3, @CHC3
ROSTERED
53%
The Diamondbacks have the third-best matchups during the longer scoring period, and Josh Rojas' versatility could come in handy if you're looking to plug a hole.

Best hitter matchups for long Week 16

1. Cubs @ARI3, @STL4, ARI3
2. Tigers MIN4, TEX4, @KC3
3. Diamondbacks CHC3, PIT3, @CHC3
4. Rays @ATL3, BAL3, @CLE4
5. Yankees BOS4, PHI2, @BOS4

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 16

1. White Sox HOU3, MIN4, @MIL3
2. Brewers @CIN3, KC2, CHW3
3. Reds MIL3, NYM3, STL3
4. Nationals SD3, MIA3, @BAL3
5. Indians @OAK3, @HOU3, TB4