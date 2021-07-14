You know how your league had to decide whether to make Week 1 a four-day period or an 11-day period? Such is the inconvenience of beginning the season on a Thursday.

Well, the second half also begins on a Thursday, which means your league faces the same decision for Week 16. In all likelihood, it's already been made. The CBS standard is four days (July 15-18), but 11 days (July 15-25) is nearly as common.

I accommodate both scenarios here, selecting five sleeper hitters for each. All are rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Sleeper hitters for short Week 16 (July 15-18) Robbie Grossman LF DET Detroit • #8 • Age: 31 Matchups MIN4 ROSTERED 67% He plays for one of six teams scheduled for four games in the four-day period and has done a tremendous job getting on base so far in July. Alex Kirilloff RF MIN Minnesota • #19 • Age: 23 Matchups @DET4 ROSTERED 68% The Twins also play four games, but with the added benefit of facing the Tigers. The rookie is batting .290 with an .862 OPS over his past 16 games. Andrew Benintendi LF KC Kansas City • #16 • Age: 27 Matchups BAL3 ROSTERED 68% Though recently returned from a fractured rib, he seemed to find his footing right before the break and of course has nothing to fear from the Orioles pitching staff. Nico Hoerner 2B CHC Chi. Cubs • #2 • Age: 24 Matchups @ARI3 ROSTERED 37% Playing time hasn't been an issue since his return from a strained hamstring, and he continues to put the bat on the ball with regularity. J.D. Davis 3B NYM N.Y. Mets • #28 • Age: 28 Matchups @PIT3 ROSTERED 38% He's set to return from a long absence for a sprained hand and caught fire at the end of his rehab stint. The Pirates pitching staff awaits him.

Best hitter matchups for short Week 16

1. Twins @DET4

2. Tigers MIN4

3. Dodgers @COL3

4. Royals BAL3

5. Yankees BOS4

Worst hitter matchups for short Week 16

1. Pirates NYM3

2. Astros @CHW3

3. Reds MIL3

4. Rangers @TOR3

5. Indians @OAK3

Sleeper hitters for long Week 16 (July 15-25) Robbie Grossman LF DET Detroit • #8 • Age: 31 Matchups MIN4, TEX4, @KC3 ROSTERED 67% With what these three teams will be throwing at him, he might actually improve on his .526 on-base percentage so far in July. Nico Hoerner 2B CHC Chi. Cubs • #2 • Age: 24 Matchups @ARI3, @STL4, ARI3 ROSTERED 37% He has yet to collect an extra-base hit in six games back from the IL, but 11 games against two injury-plagued staffs should change that. Eric Haase C DET Detroit • #13 • Age: 28 Matchups MIN4, TEX4, @KC3 ROSTERED 52% Recommending a catcher-eligible player is always risky because of the sporadic playing time, but he's been a prolific power hitter who occasionally starts in the outfield. Joc Pederson LF CHC Chi. Cubs • #24 • Age: 29 Matchups @ARI3, @STL4, ARI3 ROSTERED 38% Always dangerous when hot, he seemed to be finding his swing just before the break, going 6 for 16 with three doubles and one strikeout in four games. The Cubs have the most favorable matchups of any team. Josh Rojas 2B ARI Arizona • #10 • Age: 27 Matchups CHC3, PIT3, @CHC3 ROSTERED 53% The Diamondbacks have the third-best matchups during the longer scoring period, and Josh Rojas' versatility could come in handy if you're looking to plug a hole.

Best hitter matchups for long Week 16

1. Cubs @ARI3, @STL4, ARI3

2. Tigers MIN4, TEX4, @KC3

3. Diamondbacks CHC3, PIT3, @CHC3

4. Rays @ATL3, BAL3, @CLE4

5. Yankees BOS4, PHI2, @BOS4

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 16

1. White Sox HOU3, MIN4, @MIL3

2. Brewers @CIN3, KC2, CHW3

3. Reds MIL3, NYM3, STL3

4. Nationals SD3, MIA3, @BAL3

5. Indians @OAK3, @HOU3, TB4