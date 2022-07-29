Andrew Heaney SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #28 • Age: 31 Matchups at SF, vs. SD Rostered 77% Though his season has twice been interrupted by IL stints, all five starts Heaney has made have been bangers. His newly developed slider is such a weapon that I'll trust him for two starts even though the matchups are less than favorable.

Braxton Garrett SP MIA Miami • #60 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. CIN, at CHC Rostered 61% Even though Garrett allowed five earned runs in his last start, the underlying numbers suggest he was still pretty effective. His previous two starts, both against the Pirates, were of course excellent. I'd run him out there again in a two-start week.

Brady Singer SP KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 25 Matchups at CHW, vs. BOS Rostered 45% Singer is coming off back-to-back starts with double-digit strikeouts, and while his bat-missing credentials are lacking otherwise, he now boasts a 3.30 xFIP on the year. This two-start week is certainly well-timed.

George Kirby SP SEA Seattle • #68 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. LAA Rostered 74% The Angels offense has been an absolute dumpster fire without Mike Trout, so Kirby should be able to carve them up nicely. The strikeouts have been a bit lacking for him, but the Angels are the most strikeout-prone club against righties.

Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 23 Matchup at SEA Rostered 47% Detmers will get another chance over the weekend but is so far 3 for 3 in delivering effective starts since taking some time to repair his slider in the minors. The Mariners make for an inviting enough matchup in Week 18.

Cole Irvin SP OAK Oakland • #19 • Age: 28 Matchup at LAA Rostered 62% Irvin is riding a streak of five straight quality starts that has brought his ERA down to 3.05. Most of his success has come at home, but the Angels, who he'll be visiting this week, play in a big ballpark themselves and have been an absolute horror show offensively.

Hunter Greene SP CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 22 Matchup at MIA Rostered 74% The Marlins make for one of the coziest matchups right now, and Greene was effective enough against them last time out, allowing two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. He's always a threat for a big strikeout total with his overpowering arsenal.

Chris Flexen SP SEA Seattle • #77 • Age: 28 Matchup vs. LAA Rostered 64% Flexen hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his past 11 starts, compiling a 2.89 ERA during that stretch. His ERA estimators all suggest things are about to take a turn for the worse, but probably not this week against a miserable Angels offense.

Kutter Crawford RP BOS Boston • #50 • Age: 26 Matchups at HOU, at KC Rostered 15% Crawford has emerged as a regular in the Red Sox rotation, throwing 5-6 innings at a time and posting a respectable whiff rate. If you're committed to volume, he's usable with two starts this week, including one against the Royals.