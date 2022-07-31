jacob-degrom.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 18 (Aug. 1-7). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
2
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
3
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
4
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
5
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
6
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
OAK
Oakland
7
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
8
S. Strider RP ATL Spencer Strider RP ATL
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
9
T. Anderson SP LAD Tyler Anderson SP LAD
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
SD
San Diego
10
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
HOU
Houston
Sleepers and questionables
11
J. deGrom SP NYM Jacob deGrom SP NYM
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
12
L. Garcia SP HOU Luis Garcia SP HOU
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
13
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
14
A. Heaney SP LAD Andrew Heaney SP LAD
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
SD
San Diego
15
M. Clevinger SP SD Mike Clevinger SP SD
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
16
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
17
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
TEX
Texas
18
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
19
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
BOS
Boston
Better left for points leagues
20
M. Kopech SP CHW Michael Kopech SP CHW
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
TEX
Texas
21
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
DET
Detroit
22
C. Quantrill SP CLE Cal Quantrill SP CLE
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
HOU
Houston
23
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
24
K. Crawford RP BOS Kutter Crawford RP BOS
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
KC
Kansas City
No thanks
25
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
STL
St. Louis
26
K. Thompson SP CHC Keegan Thompson SP CHC
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
MIA
Miami
27
N. Eovaldi SP BOS Nathan Eovaldi SP BOS
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
KC
Kansas City
28
B. Keller SP KC Brad Keller SP KC
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
BOS
Boston
29
S. Watkins SP BAL Spenser Watkins SP BAL
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
30
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
ARI
Arizona
31
S. Howard SP TEX Spencer Howard SP TEX
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
32
C. Archer SP MIN Chris Archer SP MIN
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
33
J. Urena SP COL Jose Urena SP COL
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
ARI
Arizona
34
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
35
M. Manning SP DET Matt Manning SP DET
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
36
B. Wilson SP PIT Bryse Wilson SP PIT
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
37
C. Abbott RP WAS Cory Abbott RP WAS
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia