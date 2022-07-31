Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.
- Week 18: Sleeper pitchers | Sleeper hitters
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 18 (Aug. 1-7). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
|1
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|2
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|3
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
|
vs
|
@
|4
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|5
|6
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
|
vs
|
@
|7
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
|8
S. Strider RP ATL Spencer Strider RP ATL
|
vs
|
@
|9
T. Anderson SP LAD Tyler Anderson SP LAD
|
@
|
vs
|10
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|11
J. deGrom SP NYM Jacob deGrom SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|12
|13
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|14
A. Heaney SP LAD Andrew Heaney SP LAD
|
@
|
vs
|15
M. Clevinger SP SD Mike Clevinger SP SD
|
vs
|
@
|16
|17
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
|
vs
|
@
|18
|19
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
|
@
|
vs
|20
M. Kopech SP CHW Michael Kopech SP CHW
|
vs
|
@
|21
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
|
vs
|
@
|22
C. Quantrill SP CLE Cal Quantrill SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|23
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
|24
K. Crawford RP BOS Kutter Crawford RP BOS
|
@
|
@
|25
|26
K. Thompson SP CHC Keegan Thompson SP CHC
|
@
|
vs
|27
N. Eovaldi SP BOS Nathan Eovaldi SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|28
B. Keller SP KC Brad Keller SP KC
|
@
|
vs
|29
S. Watkins SP BAL Spenser Watkins SP BAL
|
@
|
vs
|30
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
|
@
|
@
|31
S. Howard SP TEX Spencer Howard SP TEX
|
vs
|
vs
|32
|33
|34
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
|
vs
|
@
|35
M. Manning SP DET Matt Manning SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|36
|37
C. Abbott RP WAS Cory Abbott RP WAS
|
vs
|
@