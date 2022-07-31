brady-singer.jpg

If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 18 (Aug. 1-7)
Andrew Heaney SP
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #28 • Age: 31
Matchups
at SF, vs. SD
Rostered
77%
Though his season has twice been interrupted by IL stints, all five starts Heaney has made have been bangers. His newly developed slider is such a weapon that I'll trust him for two starts even though the matchups are less than favorable.
Hunter Greene SP
CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 22
Matchup
at MIA, at MIL
Rostered
74%
The Marlins make for one of the coziest matchups right now, and Greene was effective enough against them last time out, allowing two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. A second start at the Brewers is just icing on the cake.
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 25
Matchups
at CHW, vs. BOS
Rostered
45%
Singer is coming off back-to-back starts with double-digit strikeouts, and while his bat-missing credentials are lacking otherwise, he now boasts a 3.30 xFIP on the year. This two-start week is certainly well-timed.
George Kirby SP
SEA Seattle • #68 • Age: 24
Matchup
vs. LAA
Rostered
74%
The Angels offense has been an absolute dumpster fire without Mike Trout, so Kirby should be able to carve them up nicely. The strikeouts have been a bit lacking for him, but the Angels are the most strikeout-prone club against righties.
Reid Detmers SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 23
Matchup
at SEA
Rostered
47%
With a 10-strikeout effort Sunday, Detmers is now 4 for 4 in delivering effective starts since taking some time to repair his slider in the minors. The Mariners make for an inviting enough matchup in Week 18.
Braxton Garrett SP
MIA Miami • #60 • Age: 24
Matchup
vs. CIN
Rostered
61%
Even though Garrett allowed five earned runs in his last start, also against the Reds, the underlying numbers suggest he was still pretty effective. His previous two starts, both against the Pirates, were of course excellent.
Cole Irvin SP
OAK Oakland • #19 • Age: 28
Matchup
at LAA
Rostered
62%
Irvin is riding a streak of five straight quality starts that has brought his ERA down to 3.05. Most of his success has come at home, but the Angels, who he'll be visiting this week, play in a big ballpark themselves and have been an absolute horror show offensively.
Kutter Crawford RP
BOS Boston • #50 • Age: 26
Matchups
at HOU, at KC
Rostered
15%
Crawford has emerged as a regular in the Red Sox rotation, throwing 5-6 innings at a time and posting a respectable whiff rate. If you're committed to volume, he's usable with two starts this week, including one against the Royals.
Chris Flexen SP
SEA Seattle • #77 • Age: 28
Matchup
vs. LAA
Rostered
64%
Flexen hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his past 12 starts, compiling a 2.93 ERA during that stretch. His ERA estimators all suggest things are about to take a turn for the worse, but probably not this week against a miserable Angels offense.
Jeffrey Springs SP
TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29
Matchup
at DET
Rostered
68%
Springs went only 4 1/3 innings in his first start back from a leg injury and five in his second last time out. He was struggling to go deep into games even before then, which limits his utility in spite of his stellar ratios, but he's facing a Tigers offense this week that ranks dead last in runs scored.