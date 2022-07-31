Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

Sleeper hitters for Week 18 (Aug. 1-7) Hunter Renfroe RF MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 30 Matchups @PIT3, CIN3 Rostered 75% Renfroe is coming off a four-hit game, has homered six times in his past nine, and should remain hot with the fifth-best hitter matchups this week, going against the Pirates and Reds rotations. Leody Taveras CF TEX Texas • #3 • Age: 23 Matchups BAL3, CHW4 Rostered 65% The Rangers have seven games this week, including three against the Orioles, which should be enough to keep Taveras rolling in what's shaping up to be a breakout season for the multi-talented 23-year-old. Yandy Diaz 3B TB Tampa Bay • #2 • Age: 30 Matchups TOR2, @DET4 Rostered 51% Diaz has been a constant on the bases for about a month now, reaching at a .451 clip over his past 28 games. He contributes little in the way of home runs and stolen bases, but he's a points league darling looking at another favorable pitching slate this week. Yoan Moncada 3B CHW Chi. White Sox • #10 • Age: 27 Matchups KC3, @TEX4 Rostered 67% Suffering through another miserable, injury-plagued season, Moncada showed signs of coming around a couple weeks ago but has cooled off again. The White Sox do have the best hitter matchups this week, though, thanks to seven games against the Rangers and Royals pitching staffs. Luis Urias 3B MIL Milwaukee • #2 • Age: 25 Matchups @PIT3, CIN3 Rostered 71% The versatile Urias has emerged as a real Fantasy asset in his past 26 games, batting .276 (27 for 98) with six homers and an .855 OPS. The Pirates and Reds rotations won't be enough to slow him down this week. Ramon Urias 3B BAL Baltimore • #29 • Age: 28 Matchups @TEX3, PIT3 Rostered 45% The lesser-known Urias has emerged as a surprising source of power in recent days, and the batted-ball profile mostly backs it up. The Orioles have some pretty squishy pitchers on the schedule this week, including Spencer Howard, Mitch Keller, J.T. Brubaker and Bryse Wilson. Nate Lowe 1B TEX Texas • #30 • Age: 27 Matchups BAL3, CHW4 Rostered 63% Lowe has been a steady contributor for the Rangers since the start of June, batting .287 (58 for 202) with 12 homers and an .857 OPS. He's become an advisable play regardless of the matchups, but it so happens that he'll open this week with three games against the Orioles. Josh Rojas 3B ARI Arizona • #10 • Age: 28 Matchups @CLE3, COL3 Rostered 59% The Diamondbacks' matchups are a mixed bag this week, but Rojas has been swinging a hot bat in July while also making a surprising speed contribution with six steals. It helps that you can play him at any of four positions (second base, third base shortstop and outfield). Jeimer Candelario 3B DET Detroit • #46 • Age: 28 Matchups @MIN3, TB4 Rostered 26% Candelario had a big second half a year ago and may be building up to something similar this year, having hit half his home runs for the season (five) in his past 16 games. At a position as thin as third base, you could do worse than a hot-hand play like him. Yuli Gurriel 1B HOU Houston • #10 • Age: 38 Matchups BOS3, @CLE4 Rostered 50% Last year's AL batting leader has had a disappointing season but is heating up at just the right time for the Astros' third-best hitter matchups this week, batting .381 (8 for 21) with three doubles and two steals in his past five games.

Best hitter matchups for Week 18

1. White Sox KC3, @TEX4

2. Blue Jays @TB2, @MIN4

3. Astros BOS3, @CLE4

4. Rockies @SD5, @ARI3

5. Brewers @PIT3, CIN3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 18

1. Athletics @LAA3, SF2

2. Giants LAD4, @OAK2

3. Reds @MIA3, @MIL3

4. Braves PHI2, @NYM5

5. Nationals NYM3, @PHI4