Cole Ragans SP KC Kansas City • #55 • Age: 25 Matchup vs. PIT Rostered 66% Things just keep getting better and better for Ragans, whose average fastball velocity was up another 2 mph in his last start, making for an overall increase of 6 mph this season. At this point, would anyone be surprised if he struck out a dozen Pirates?

Tarik Skubal SP DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. NYY, at CHW Rostered 80% The roster rate is getting up there for Skubal, but I'll take this one last opportunity to tout him with favorable matchups against the Yankees and White Sox forthcoming. He's coming off back-to-back six-inning starts, too, which makes him more usable than ever.

Kenta Maeda SP MIN Minnesota • #18 • Age: 35 Matchups vs. CLE, at TEX Rostered 80% Maeda has stumbled a bit in his past couple turns, both favorable matchups, but his overall numbers are still outstanding if you eliminate the 10-run disaster that preceded his IL stint. He remains an easy call in a two-start week, particularly since one is against the Guardians.

Seth Lugo SP SD San Diego • #67 • Age: 33 Matchups at STL, vs. SF Rostered 72% Lugo has become a fixture in these rankings and continues to do his thing, having allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of his past seven starts. No reason to back down from him in a two-start week.

Gavin Williams SP CLE Cleveland • #63 • Age: 24 Matchup at MIN Rostered 78% Williams has followed up back-to-back double digit-strikeout efforts with back-to-back stinkers and may be wearing down late in his rookie season. But his matchup against the Twins this week has a chance to rewrite that narrative given that they're far and away the most strikeout-prone team.

Chase Silseth RP LAA L.A. Angels • #63 • Age: 23 Matchup at OAK Rostered 51% Silseth has slipped a little recently, but we've seen his new-look slider rack up whiffs often enough to trust him against an Athletics lineup that remains the worst in baseball.

Dean Kremer SP BAL Baltimore • #64 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. CHW Rostered 73% The numbers Kremer has generated recently have been a little less random, which is to say he's allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight of his past nine starts for a 3.06 ERA. He's still more combustible than you'd like, but probably not against a moribund White Sox lineup.

Kyle Gibson SP BAL Baltimore • #48 • Age: 35 Matchup vs. CHW Rostered 79% Gibson has become the Orioles pitcher who best fits the description of a random number generator (not that there aren't several candidates), following up rocky starts in Seattle and Oakland with an eight-inning gem against the Blue Jays. When it goes well, it tends to go very well, so you can cross your fingers and hope against the White Sox this week.

Bryan Woo SP SEA Seattle • #33 • Age: 23 Matchups vs. OAK, at NYM Rostered 50% Woo's absence for a forearm injury was brief and so was his return Tuesday, seeing him go just four innings. But they were four effective innings, and now he lines up for two turns against the bottom-feeder Athletics and depleted Mets.