Kerry Carpenter RF DET Detroit • #30 • Age: 25 Matchups NYY4, @CHW3 Rostered 74% The August standout (nine home runs this month) has become an everyday player, but Carpenter is still at his best against right-handers, batting .298 with a .930 OPS. Fortunately, that's all the Tigers are scheduled to face in their seven games this week, and they're some of the worst the Yankees and White Sox can throw at them.

Nolan Jones RF COL Colorado • #22 • Age: 25 Matchups ATL3, TOR3 Rostered 61% Jones caught fire on the Rockies' last home stand and is back at Coors Field for back-to-back series against the Braves and Blue Jays. Seeing as he's batting .279 with an .861 OPS this season, it's a wonder he's as available as he is.

Zack Gelof 3B OAK Oakland • #46 • Age: 23 Matchups @SEA3, LAA3 Rostered 73% Just when it seemed like Gelof might be cooling off, he homered on his hardest-hit ball of the season Thursday. The Athletics' matchups this week are hardly prohibitive, particularly the three games against the Angels pitching staff, so there's no reason to back off the rookie second baseman.

Yainer Diaz C HOU Houston • #21 • Age: 24 Matchups @BOS3, NYY3 Rostered 54% Diaz is quickly rising the catcher ranks while splitting his time between his primary position, first base and DH. He doesn't have a job all to himself, but seeing as he's batting .327 (33 for 101) with nine homers in his past 29 games, Dusty Baker is motivated to play him.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand DH CIN Cincinnati • #33 • Age: 23 Matchups @SF3, CHC4 Rostered 66% Encarnacion-Strand hasn't gotten rolling yet, but the expected stats look better than the actual ones. He'll get a chance to spread his wings at first base with Joey Votto (shoulder) on the IL

Charlie Blackmon DH COL Colorado • #19 • Age: 37 Matchups ATL3, TOR3 Rostered 49% You may think there's nothing left in the tank for Blackmon, who recently returned from a fractured hand. But that's not true at home in Coors Field, where the Rockies will play all six of their games this week and where he's batting .307 with a .923 OPS.

Orlando Arcia SS ATL Atlanta • #11 • Age: 29 Matchups @COL3, @LAD4 Rostered 62% Arcia has been dynamite against lefties all year, batting .333 with a 1.095 OPS. He makes for a fine play with four on the schedule this week, not to mention three games at Coors Field.

Adam Duvall CF BOS Boston • #18 • Age: 34 Matchups HOU3, @KC3 Rostered 40% Duvall has homered five times in his past seven games and is a good bet to continue the power surge this week against pitchers like Cristian Javier, Jordan Lyles, Alec Marsh and Zack Greinke.

Austin Hays LF BAL Baltimore • #21 • Age: 28 Matchups CHW3, @ARI3 Rostered 66% Hays' first half made him an All-Star, but his second half has made him an afterthought in Fantasy. He may be picking it up again, though, with three homers and six doubles in his past 11 games. His matchups against the White Sox and Diamondbacks rotations this week are favorable enough for him to keep it going.