This week's list is more promising than the past couple, but I'm still having to hold my nose for some of these recommendations, most notably the final five.

But hey, sometimes you just need to fill an opening. To that end, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

We talk must-add starting pitchers and Week 6 sleepers on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.