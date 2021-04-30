Fortunately, the right matchups happen to line up with the right hitters this week, which makes for some genuinely interesting recommendations. The Twins schedule is particularly noteworthy not only because they're facing the weak Rangers and Tigers rotations for seven games but also because all the scheduled pitchers are righties. As you'll see, it benefits a couple of left-handed hitters in particular.
Note that the White Sox are schedule for only five games, and two of them are in an NL park. It's reasonable, then -- and perhaps even advisable -- to sit designated hitter Yermin Mercedes, as reliable as he's been.
Here are the top hitter recommendations among those rostered in less than 80 percent in CBS Sports leagues.
The home run binge might be reason enough to start him, but what if I told you the only tough pitcher he's facing this week is Zac Gallen?
C.J. Cron 1B
He's also on a burner after a slow start to the season and gets to return home for three games this week.
Luis Arraez 3B
As mentioned, the Twins have the best matchups, and all the opposing pitchers are righties. It works to the left-handed hitter's advantage both statistically and by keeping him at the top of the lineup.
Austin Riley 3B
The streaky slugger is heating up and will get to continue teeing off against the dregs of the Nationals rotation.
J.D. Davis 3B
He's doing a better job of elevating this year after a rocky 2021 and has the benefit of the fourth-best matchups this week.
The free-swinging slugger has cooled off in recent days but could come roaring back against homer-prone pitchers like Kenta Maeda, J.A. Happ, Matt Shoemaker and Ljay Newsome.
The Rangers have the second-best matchups of any team this week, and he's looked much more comfortable at the plate since returning from a groin strain.
The multi-hit games keep coming for the surging leadoff hitter, who's capable of contributing in a variety of ways.
Jed Lowrie 2B
He's gone cold as ice since a blistering start to the year but does a good enough job putting bat on ball that he's likely to bounce back with the third-best matchups.
If there was ever a time to gamble on the sweet-swinging rookie who has been slow to come around, it's a week full of hittable righties. He bats left-handed, after all.
Best hitter matchups for Week 6
1. Twins TEX4, @DET3
2. Rangers @MIN4, SEA3
3. Athletics TOR4, TB3
4. Mets @STL4, ARI3
5. Mariners BAL3, @TEX3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 6
1. Reds CHW2, @CLE3
2. Royals CLE4, CHW3
3. Phillies MIL4, @ATL3
4. White Sox @CIN2, @KC3
5. Cubs LAD3, PIT3