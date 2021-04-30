This week's list is more promising than the past couple, but I'm still having to hold my nose for some of these recommendations, most notably the final four.
But hey, sometimes you just need to fill an opening. To that end, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Jake Junis SP
KC Kansas City • #24 • Age: 28
His newfound cutter has yielded impressive results in three of his past four starts.
Kyle Gibson SP
TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 33
Another pitcher who's added a cutter this year, Kyle Gibson is getting better results with the rest of his arsenal as well, having delivered five straight quality starts.
SEA Seattle • #18 • Age: 29
He's been hit or miss both this year and last but is coming off a dominant outing against a tough Astros lineup. He has a much better matchup this week.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #55 • Age: 28
His past two starts have earned him more leeway, and I mostly trust him to get the job done even with two shaky matchups.
Nick Pivetta SP
BOS Boston • #37 • Age: 28
The risk level ratchets up here, but the matchups make it worth it, especially coming off his best start of the season.
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 24
He's making it work with basically a two-pitch arsenal and is going against one of those weak AL Central lineups.
Alex Wood SP
SF San Francisco • #57 • Age: 30
Coors Field hasn't been playing like Coors Field so far, and he's had no-hit stuff in each of his past two starts. Starting him probably wouldn't be my move, but it's not so crazy.
J.A. Happ SP
MIN Minnesota • #33 • Age: 38
I have absolutely no trust in J.A. Happ, but for you gamblers out there, he is coming off back-to-back seven-inning outings and has optimal matchups.
PIT Pittsburgh • Age: 31
There are some things to like here now that he's out of Colorado, but the matchups maybe aren't the best for trying him out.
ARI Arizona • #40 • Age: 31
It would be a big leap taking a chance on him after just one start in which his velocity was back to normal, but the Marlins are an easier matchup than the Braves, who he no-hit in that one start.