The NBA has a lighter schedule than usual this week with the All-Star Game scheduled for Sunday, so just two teams will play three games this week, with the rest playing one or two matchups. In addition to the lack of games, several players' roles have changed significantly following last week's trade deadline.

While stars from the teams with one game should still start in most Fantasy leagues, it's best to consider players with three games instead of some less reliable contributors.

Teams with three games: CHI, WAS

Teams with two games: ATL, BKN, BOS, CHA, CLE, DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOP, NYK, OKC, PHI, PHX, POR, SAS, UTA

Teams with one game: DET, MEM, SAC, TOR

All roster and start percentages via CBS Fantasy Basketball

Guards

Consider starting: Collin Sexton, UTA (88% rostered, 55% start)

Opponents: @IND, @MEM

Sexton was an inconsistent contributor while appearing mainly off the bench earlier in the season, but he's started the past three games after the Jazz traded Mike Conley to Minnesota. Sexton has responded well to his new role, logging at least 15 points and five assists in his last three matchups. The 24-year-old's role for the rest of the season depends on whether Russell Westbrook decides to remain with the team (editor's note: very unlikely), but Sexton should at least maintain a prominent role ahead of the All-Star break. Although the fifth-year pro is already starting in 55 percent of CBS Fantasy Basketball leagues, even more managers should feel comfortable starting him.

Consider sitting: Mike Conley, MIN (87% rostered, 53% start)

Opponents: @DAL, WAS

While Collin Sexton was a beneficiary of last week's three-team trade, Conley has been less productive over his limited sample since joining Minnesota. He played only 26 minutes during his team debut against Memphis on Friday and was held below 10 points for the first time this month. The 35-year-old also matched his lowest assist total of the season against the Grizzlies. Conley already displayed some inconsistency with the Jazz, and that trend will likely continue in Minnesota.

Consider starting: Monte Morris, WAS (51% rostered, 32% start)

Opponents: @GSW, @POR, @MIN

Morris missed a game last week due to a back injury but didn't appear to miss a beat during his return to action Sunday, tallying 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 27 minutes. Despite his recent well-rounded production, the 27-year-old isn't usually a must-start player, but he has increased value this week since the Wizards are one of two teams with three games this week. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable putting Morris in lineups this week given Washington's favorable schedule.

Consider sitting: Jamal Murray, DEN (99% rostered, 69% start)

Opponents: @MIA, DAL

Murray was dominant between late January and early February, but he's missed the last four games due to right knee inflammation. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Monday against the Heat, and any absence this week would significantly limit his workload ahead of the All-Star break. Even if he's cleared to return at some point this week, it's certainly possible he has some limitations following his absence. While Murray is a must-start player when fully healthy, he's a risky option this week.

Forwards

Consider starting: Cameron Johnson, PHX (80% rostered, 43% start)

Opponents: @NYK, MIA

Johnson made his Nets debut Saturday against Philadelphia and was strong on both ends of the court, logging 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 28 minutes. The 26-year-old wasn't particularly efficient from the floor against the 76ers, but it's encouraging that his 13 field-goal attempts matched his third-highest mark of the season. Johnson should have a chance to carve out a more significant role in Brooklyn, so he's worthy of start consideration this week.

Consider sitting: Buddy Hield, IND (98% rostered, 83% start)

Opponents: UTA, CHI

Although Hield has continued to have some glimpses of production over the last few weeks, he's been less productive than usual overall. The 30-year-old has topped 20 points in just two of his past seven appearances, a trend that may have occurred since Tyrese Haliburton has now returned from his 10-game absence. Hield still posted his third double-double of the season Feb. 3 against Sacramento, but his overall results in recent weeks have been discouraging.

Consider starting: Talen Horton-Tucker, UTA (28% rostered, 13% start)

Opponents: @IND, @MEM

Horton-Tucker was out of Utah's rotation in late January and early February, but he's taken on a much more sizable role following the trade deadline. He's continued to come off the bench in his last three appearances, but he's averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game over that stretch. Horton-Tucker is a solid consideration to at least start this week, especially in deeper leagues.

Consider sitting: Tobias Harris, PHI (98% rostered, 79% start)

Opponents: HOU, CLE

Harris has been productive for most of the season but hasn't been as reliable in recent matchups. He's shot just 33.3 percent from the floor over his last five appearances, averaging 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 32.0 minutes per game. Although the 76ers begin their week with a matchup against Houston's lackluster defense, the Cavaliers' defense is one of the best in the league against opposing small forwards. Fantasy managers with a viable alternative should consider benching Harris this week due to his recent inconsistency.

Centers

Consider starting: Daniel Gafford, WAS (49% rostered, 32% start)

Opponents: @GSW, @POR, @MIN

Gafford hasn't had consistent scoring results for most of the season, but he's scored in double figures with at least five rebounds in four consecutive games. His recent defensive production has also significantly improved his Fantasy value, as he's posted at least three blocks in five of his last seven outings. The Wizards are one of the few teams with three games this week, making Gafford an especially appealing Fantasy option.

Consider sitting: Jakob Poeltl, TOR (92% rostered, 50% start)

Opponents: ORL

Poeltl drew his first start with the Raptors during Sunday's narrow win over the Pistons, but he was limited to 25 minutes of playing time. He racked up five combined steals/blocks in the victory but was also limited to six points, five rebounds and an assist. Toronto has been willing to ease the 27-year-old into action to begin his time with the club, and it's discouraging that the Raptors play just one game this week. Better days should be ahead for Poeltl, but Fantasy managers should strongly consider other options ahead of the All-Star break.