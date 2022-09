Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 28th RB RNK 15th PROJ PTS 212.8 SOS 14 ADP 30 2021 Stats RUYDS 903 REC 43 REYDS 316 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.1 Melvin Gordon said in August that the Broncos want Williams "to be the guy" and so do Fantasy managers. It might not be the ideal situation of Williams dominating carries as long as Gordon is healthy, but Williams should be the lead running back for Denver and become a standout Fantasy option this year. The new coaching staff in Denver will use both running backs, but we hope to see a bigger portion of the touches go to Williams, who is worth drafting toward the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3 in all leagues. Last year, even in tandem with Gordon, we saw Williams' upside when given an increased workload. He had eight games in 2022 with at least 15 total touches, and he averaged 14.0 PPR points per game over that span, including three games with at least 19 PPR points. And in the one game when Gordon was out in Week 13 at Kansas City, Williams had 23 carries for 102 yards, along with six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets for 29 PPR points. He has superstar potential, and you want that on your Fantasy roster. Don't let Gordon's return deter you from targeting Williams early this year.

Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 44th RB RNK 17th PROJ PTS 206.2 SOS 29 ADP 48 2021 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Etienne didn't get the chance to showcase his skills as a rookie in 2021 because of a Lisfranc injury in his left foot, but he's fine now and should be the best running back for the Jaguars -- and a top 15 Fantasy running back in PPR. While James Robinson returning earlier than expected from his Achilles tear isn't ideal for Etienne's upside, I still expect him to be a force in the passing game. And he'll share carries with Robinson but still have the chance to be highly productive. I view Etienne as how Alvin Kamara was used early in his career, and the Jaguars will find ways to put the ball in his hands. Doug Pederson should enhance Etienne's skills as a pass catcher since he coached Miles Sanders and Darren Sproles to 50-catch seasons during his tenure in Philadelphia. And the Jaguars should be improved on the offensive line with the addition of guard Brandon Scherff and in their receiving corps with the additions of Christian Kirk and Evan Engram, along with a better Trevor Lawrence. Etienne was a star at Clemson, with three seasons in a row of at least 1,500 total yards and 16 total touchdowns, and he had 85 catches in his final two collegiate seasons. He also averaged 7.2 yards per carry and 11.3 yards per catch. Even if Robinson is fully healthy for Week 1, Etienne could be a standout Fantasy option in PPR. He's worth drafting as early as Round 4 in all leagues.

A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 62nd RB RNK 25th PROJ PTS 167.3 SOS 17 ADP 79 2021 Stats RUYDS 803 REC 34 REYDS 313 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.9 The Packers offense will look different this season with Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, and Green Bay's best weapons could be Aaron Jones and Dillon. I love Jones in the passing game this year -- he could lead the team in receptions based on his past production when Adams has been out due to injury -- and Dillon could emerge as the Packers leading rusher. Dillon took over as the leading rusher for Green Bay at the end of the regular season in 2021 with 45 carries to 38 for Jones in their final four games together. Dillon also had three rushing touchdowns over that span compared to one for Jones, who dominated work in the passing game and was still the better Fantasy option. Dillon could be a factor in the passing game if needed, and he had four games last season with at least four catches. In those games, he scored at least 12 PPR points in every outing and averaged 15.6 PPR points per game over that span. The plan should be to draft Jones in Round 2, and Dillon is worth drafting no later than Round 5 in all leagues.