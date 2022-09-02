Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 22nd WR RNK 9th PROJ PTS 254 SOS 29 ADP 39 2021 Stats REC 88 TAR 129 REYDS 1082 TD 6 FPTS/G 14 Pittman was a sophomore sensation in 2021, but I expect him to improve in his third year. I'm going to be aggressively targeting Pittman toward the end of Round 2 or early Round 3, and he's one of my favorite breakout candidates. Pittman had 88 catches for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns last season on 129 targets, and he scored at least 16 PPR points in eight outings. The Colts got a quarterback upgrade this offseason with Matt Ryan replacing Carson Wentz, and Indianapolis has 149 vacated targets with Zach Pascal, Jack Doyle and T.Y. Hilton off the roster. Rookie Alec Pierce, a sleeper in deeper leagues, and hopefully a healthy Parris Campbell will help fill the void, but Pittman could go over the 140-target threshold this season. That should put him in elite company even if he plays like he did in 2021, but I'm expecting Ryan to help Pittman reach another level this season. I have Pittman ranked as a top-10 receiver in PPR, and I would draft him ahead of guys like Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown, among others. Call me crazy, but I'm excited about Pittman in 2022.

Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 30th WR RNK 14th PROJ PTS 234.7 SOS 5 ADP 49 2021 Stats REC 58 TAR 98 REYDS 776 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are both worth drafting as breakout candidates this year, but Sutton has the higher ceiling. He's worth drafting as early as Round 3, and I like selecting Jeudy in Round 5. But Sutton is my favorite Broncos receiver in 2022, and Russell Wilson should help Sutton have a career season. He told me in March during an interview at XPE Sports, a training facility in South Florida, that he wants to be Wilson's version of DK Metcalf in Denver. "Being a bigger receiver, knowing that Russ has had DK and other big receivers, I'm excited," Sutton said. "I've seen him throw the back shoulders, I've seen him throw the red-zone fades. I've seen him make those throws that I'm so anxious to have those opportunities. I've seen what I need to see." In 2019, his second year in the NFL, Sutton had 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns on 125 targets. Then he suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 campaign, and he struggled in his return last year, catching just 58 passes for 776 yards and two touchdowns on 98 targets. Fantasy managers are hoping Wilson gets Sutton back to at least his 2019 form, but I have higher expectations. Sutton could be a top 10 Fantasy receiver in 2022.

Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 58th WR RNK 28th PROJ PTS 189.3 SOS 19 ADP 62 2021 Stats REC 35 TAR 63 REYDS 549 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.9 Bills coach Sean McDermott spoke highly of Davis at the NFL Combine, and clearly McDermott is excited for Davis this season. "Gabe's going into his third season and he's our type. He's our type of guy," McDermott said. "He has tremendous DNA. He's a winner. He's a player that in Year 2, really in Year 1, our backup in Year 1, had a good season and came back and followed it up in Year 2, which is not easy to do. And then he continues to get better and better. And that's what I'm looking forward to seeing when he comes back in Year 3 now this offseason." The last time we saw Davis in a game that mattered was in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Chiefs, and he had eight catches for 201 yards and four touchdowns on 10 targets. He also scored in the wild-card round against the Patriots with two catches for 41 yards on three targets. And to close the regular season, Davis had at least 11 PPR points in three of his final five games, with three touchdowns over that span. He also had at least seven targets in three of his final four outings. Davis is locked into a starting role opposite Stefon Diggs, and Davis should become a popular target for Josh Allen. Davis is worth drafting in Round 5 in all formats.

Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 68th WR RNK 30th PROJ PTS 213.1 SOS 11 ADP 84 2021 Stats REC 46 TAR 68 REYDS 515 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 Bateman has the chance for a quality sophomore season as the new No. 1 receiver for Baltimore with Marquise Brown gone. I don't expect Bateman to get 146 targets like Brown got last season, especially with the Ravens saying they want to run the ball more. But I also expect Bateman to get more than the 100 targets Brown got in his second year in 2020. In three seasons with Lamar Jackson, Brown averaged seven touchdowns a year, so that's a good place to start for Bateman. He only scored one touchdown as a rookie in 2021 in 12 games, and he finished with just 46 catches for 515 yards on 68 targets. But he scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his final five games, and he should build on that performance this season. Mark Andrews will remain the No. 1 target for Jackson, but he'll need Bateman to step up with Brown gone. Fantasy managers should target Bateman as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all formats, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 5 in PPR.