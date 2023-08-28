In the spirit of reviewing drafts as we take a look at the latest version of the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data, I thought I'd give you a peek at the players I'm rostering the most so far. I'm only using the leagues that are being played out and not the 100-plus mocks we've done.

It looks like I'll be in 25 leagues this season, but I've only done 14 of those drafts as of Aug. 27. These are leagues on CBS Sports, Yahoo, MyFantasyLeague, Sleeper and RealTime Fantasy Sports, and they include multiple formats (PPR, 0.5 PPR, Superflex, Dynasty, IDP, tight-end premium and guillotine).

While I like to have exposure to as many players as possible, I definitely tend to target "my guys," which are the ones I recommend you draft as well. So here are the players by position on my teams.

Quarterback: Justin Herbert (3 teams), Justin Fields (3), Anthony Richardson (3), Joe Burrow (2), Sam Howell (2), Matthew Stafford (2), Ryan Tannehill (2), Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott, Geno Smith, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Jordan Love, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Jimmy Garoppolo, Mac Jones

Running back: J.K. Dobbins (6 teams), Samaje Perine (6), Roschon Johnson (5), Jaylen Warren (4), Kyren Williams (4), Bijan Robinson (3), Tank Bigsby (3), Zach Charbonnet (3), Elijah Mitchell (3), Jeff Wilson (3), Jerome Ford (3), Jamaal Williams (3), Austin Ekeler (2), Alexander Mattison (2), Dameon Pierce (2), James Cook (2), Ty Chandler (2), Pierre Strong Jr. (2), D'Onta Foreman (2), Christian McCaffrey, Tony Pollard, Nick Chubb, Jahmyr Gibbs, Travis Etienne, James Conner, Miles Sanders, Najee Harris, Rachaad White, David Montgomery, D'Andre Swift, Isiah Pacheco, Khalil Herbert, Kenneth Gainwell, Antonio Gibson, Tyjae Spears, Israel Abanikanda, Chase Brown, Latavius Murray, Boston Scott, Deuce Vaughn, Tyler Allgeier, Kareem Hunt, Devin Singletary, Joshua Kelley

Wide receiver: Calvin Ridley (5 teams), Tyreek Hill (4), D.J. Moore (4), Romeo Doubs (4), Jameson Williams (4), Justyn Ross (4), CeeDee Lamb (3), DeVonta Smith (3), Jaylen Waddle (3), Diontae Johnson (3), Gabe Davis (3), Nico Collins (3), Treylon Burks (3), Quentin Johnston (3), Richie James (3), Ja'Marr Chase (2), Christian Watson (2), Drake London (2), Chris Godwin (2), Skyy Moore (2), Marvin Mims (2), Nathaniel Dell (2), Rashee Rice (2), Jakobi Meyers (2), Puka Nacua (2), Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, Garrett Wilson, Tee Higgins, Deebo Samuel, DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Tyler Lockett, Mike Evans, Jerry Jeudy, Marquise Brown, Michael Thomas, Elijah Moore, Odell Beckham Jr., D.J. Chark, Rondale Moore, Zay Jones, Michael Gallup, Darius Slayton, Tyquan Thornton, Calvin Austin III

Tight end: Sam LaPorta (3 teams), Dalton Schultz (3), Darren Waller (2), Jake Ferguson (2), Dalton Kincaid (2), Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts, David Njoku, Juwan Johnson, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Gerald Everett, Mike Gesicki, Trey McBride, Tyler Conklin, Isaiah Likely, Jeremy Ruckert

I'm looking forward to adding more names to this list with my upcoming drafts. But here are the players I'm clearly gravitating toward this season. Now, let's break down the latest version of the CBS Sports ADP.

Editor's note: The CBS Sports Average Draft Position data takes into account all drafts and all formats, including mock drafts.

Top 12 overall

Here is what the top 12 overall picks look like as of Aug. 28:

1. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN

2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF

3. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC

4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN

5. Travis Kelce, TE, KC

6. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL

7. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA

8. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC

9. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG

10. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR

11. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE

12. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF

Bravo. For the past three weeks, looking at this list made me ill. Now, we have a pretty solid top 12 when it comes to what the ADP should look like.

Last week, for example, three quarterbacks were being selected in the first round (Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen), and guys like Hill, Kupp and Diggs were going in Round 2. All three of those receivers should be first-round picks, and all three quarterbacks should be selected in Round 2 of a one-quarterback league.

Derrick Henry was also a first-round pick last week, and I would only consider him there in non-PPR formats. Henry is now at No. 13 overall. Tony Pollard is at No. 14 overall, and I would draft him in Round 1 in all leagues.

We'll see if Josh Jacobs creeps into Round 1 now that he's back with the Raiders after getting an upgraded one-year contract worth up to $12 million. But I would still draft him in Round 2, and he's currently the No. 20 overall player.

Quarterbacks

Here is what the top 12 quarterbacks look like as of Aug. 28:

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (No. 8 overall)

2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (No. 15 overall)

3. Josh Allen, BUF (No. 17 overall)

4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (No. 27 overall)

5. Joe Burrow, CIN (No. 32 overall)

6. Justin Herbert, LAC (No. 38 overall)

7. Justin Fields, CHI (No. 43 overall)

8. Trevor Lawrence, JAC (No. 55 overall)

9. Deshaun Watson, CLE (No. 73 overall)

10. Kirk Cousins, MIN (No. 82 overall)

11. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (No. 86 overall)

12. Dak Prescott, DAL (No. 92 overall)

I'm not drafting Mahomes in Round 1 in a one-quarterback league, and I'm glad to see Hurts and Allen fall to Round 2, which is where all three of the top quarterbacks belong. I also think it's still too early for Jackson and Burrow in Round 3, Herbert and Fields in Round 4 and Lawrence in Round 5.

I'm also not interested in drafting Cousins and Rodgers at this price, and I'd rather wait for guys I consider to have more upside in Tua Tagovailoa (QB13 at No. 93 overall) and Anthony Richardson (QB15 at No. 115 overall). These are two of my favorite breakout candidates this season.

Some other great quarterback values for me include Daniel Jones (QB16 at No. 118 overall), Geno Smith (QB17 at No. 118 overall), Kenny Pickett (QB21 at No. 157 overall), Jordan Love (QB24 at No. 173 overall) and Sam Howell, who does not have an ADP on CBS as of now. I would be fine if Jones or Smith were my No. 1 quarterback this season, even in a 12-team league.

Running backs

Here is what the top 24 running backs look like as of Aug. 28:

1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (No. 2 overall)

2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (No. 3 overall)

3. Bijan Robinson, ATL (No. 6 overall)

4. Saquon Barkley, NYG (No. 9 overall)

5. Nick Chubb, CLE (No. 11 overall)

6. Derrick Henry, TEN (No. 13 overall)

7. Tony Pollard, DAL (No. 14 overall)

8. Josh Jacobs, LV (No. 20 overall)

9. Joe Mixon, CIN (No. 23 overall)

10. Jonathan Taylor, IND (No. 24 overall)

11. Aaron Jones, GB (No. 26 overall)

12. Travis Etienne, JAC (No. 29 overall)

13. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (No. 31 overall)

14. Najee Harris, PIT (No. 33 overall)

> 15. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (No. 35 overall)

16. Dameon Pierce, HOU (No. 40 overall)

17. James Conner, ARI (No. 45 overall)

18. Alexander Mattison, MIN (No. 46 overall)

19. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (No. 47 overall)

20. Breece Hall, NYJ (No. 53 overall)

21. J.K. Dobbins, BAL (No. 54 overall)

22. Miles Sanders, CAR (No. 56 overall)

23. Alvin Kamara, NO (No. 60 overall)

24. Rachaad White, TB (No. 61 overall)

The biggest storyline to follow this week is Taylor, and by the time you read this we might have more news on his status -- and location -- for 2023. If he changes teams to a favorable destination, we could see him creep back into the middle of Round 2 ahead of guys like Mixon and Jacobs. Even if he stays with the Colts then late Round 2 is a fine spot to gamble on him.

Harris' ADP has started to decline, and I've seen him fall to Round 5 in several leagues as Jaylen Warren continues to make this look like an eventual timeshare in Pittsburgh. Warren (RB42 at No. 124 overall) is one of my favorite running backs to target, and I would draft him at least two rounds ahead of his current ADP right now.

There are still questions regarding the health of Walker, who dealt with a groin injury in training camp, and Hall, who is coming back from last year's torn ACL. While I'm concerned about both running backs, including the competition they will face in their own backfields this season, this is the right spot to gamble on these guys. Javonte Williams (RB28 at No. 70 overall) is also priced right given the concerns for his return from last year's torn ACL as well.

J.K. Dobbins BAL • RB • #27 Att 92 Yds 520 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Dobbins, as you can see from the list above of players I have been drafting the most, is still one of my favorite values. I target him in early Round 4, and I'm thrilled every time he falls to me in Round 5 or later.

Some of my other favorite running back values include Khalil Herbert (RB32 at No. 83 overall), Antonio Gibson (RB37 at No. 99 overall), Samaje Perine (RB38 at No. 102 overall), Tank Bigsby (RB47 at No. 136 overall), Roschon Johnson (RB50 at No. 142 overall), Kenneth Gainwell (RB53 at No. 156 overall), Tyjae Spears (RB57 at No. 180 overall), Kendre Miller (RB59 at No. 186 overall) and Ty Chandler (RB64 at No. 208 overall).

Wide receivers

Here is what the top 24 wide receivers look like as of Aug. 28:

1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (No. 1 overall)

2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (No. 4 overall)

3. Tyreek Hill, MIA (No. 7 overall)

4. Cooper Kupp, LAR (No. 10 overall)

5. Stefon Diggs, BUF (No. 12 overall)

6. A.J. Brown, PHI (No. 16 overall)

7. Davante Adams, LV (No. 18 overall)

8. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (No. 19 overall)

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (No. 21 overall)

10. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (No. 22 overall)

11. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (No. 25 overall)

12. DeVonta Smith, PHI (No. 28 overall)

13. Chris Olave, NO (No. 30 overall)

14. Calvin Ridley, JAC (No. 36 overall)

15. Tee Higgins, CIN (No. 37 overall)

16. Deebo Samuel, SF (No. 39 overall)

17. Keenan Allen, LAC (No. 41 overall)

18. DK Metcalf, SEA (No. 42 overall)

19. D.J. Moore, CHI (No. 44 overall)

20. Christian Watson, GB (No. 48 overall)

21. Amari Cooper, CLE (No. 49 overall)

22. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (No. 52 overall)

23. Drake London, ATL (No. 59 overall)

24. Jerry Jeudy, DEN (No. 63 overall)

A lot has changed with the receiver ADP, and I love most of it. For starters, the values for most of the top 15 guys is where it should be -- Higgins is still too low -- but that hasn't been the case for most of the past three weeks.

Jeudy, who suffered a hamstring injury this past week, should not be drafted as a top 24 receiver any more. We don't know how long he'll be out, but he's not expected to play in Week 1 and could miss several weeks. Courtland Sutton (WR45 at No. 114 overall) should see his value rise, and a great late-round pick is now rookie Marvin Mims, who currently doesn't have an ADP on CBS. That will change over the next few days.

Terry McLaurin (toe) also recently suffered an injury, and his status for Week 1 is in doubt. He's being drafted as WR27 at No. 67 overall, and that's too soon. I'd rather have his teammate, Jahan Dotson, who is WR35 at No. 87 overall.

Diontae Johnson (WR28 at No. 74 overall) has moved past teammate George Pickens (WR34 at No. 80 overall), which wasn't the case for the past three weeks. Johnson should be drafted first, especially in PPR, but I love the value for both of them since the Steelers passing attack looks much improved this year.

Some of my other favorite receiver values include Jordan Addison (WR36 at No. 88 overall), Zay Flowers (WR39 at No. 96 overall), Gabe Davis (WR41 at No. 100 overall), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR42 at No. 106 overall), Skyy Moore (WR44 at No. 113 overall), Elijah Moore (WR48 at No. 126 overall), Romeo Doubs (WR49 at No. 129 overall), Treylon Burks (WR52 at No. 135 overall) and Nico Collins (WR54 at No. 140 overall).

Tight ends

Here is what the top 12 tight ends look like as of Aug. 28:

1. Travis Kelce, KC (No. 5 overall)

2. Mark Andrews, BAL (No. 34 overall)

3. George Kittle, SF (No. 50 overall)

4. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (No. 51 overall)

5. Darren Waller, NYG (No. 57 overall)

6. Dallas Goedert, PHI (No. 58 overall)

7. Kyle Pitts, ATL (No. 69 overall)

8. Evan Engram, JAC (No. 84 overall)

9. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (No. 90 overall)

10. David Njoku, CLE (No. 97 overall)

11. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (No. 105 overall)

12. Dalton Schultz, HOU (No. 110 overall)

I'm glad Taysom Hill is no longer being drafted as a starting Fantasy tight end since he had been at No. 12 for the past three weeks. Now, he's TE20 at No. 177 overall, which is fine if you want to take a flier on him.

I still don't like Kittle as TE3, and I'd rather have Waller, Hockenson, Pitts and Goedert over Kittle this year, in that order. That could be a mistake, but I'm concerned about Kittle's production if everyone in San Francisco stays healthy this season.

Kincaid is worth drafting as a low-end starter this year, and his value is great as TE11. As I've said for weeks, you can draft him with another tight end that might have a safer floor (Tyler Higbee for example as TE13 at No. 144 overall), but Kincaid could be a standout Fantasy option, even in his rookie campaign. I also love the same strategy with fellow rookie tight end Sam LaPorta (TE15 at No. 149 overall).

Chigoziem Okonkwo (TE17 at No. 159 overall) and Juwan Johnson (TE18 at No. 165 overall) are two of my favorite late-round tight ends to target. I consider Johnson a low-end starter in all leagues, and Okonkwo should benefit with Burks (knee) and Kyle Philips (knee) banged up in Tennessee.